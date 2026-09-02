UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Assessing every €4.5m midfielder

Finding value in midfield can make a huge difference when building a UCL Fantasy squad, particularly with several premium attackers competing for our budget.

The cheapest midfielders in the game come in at €4.5m, potentially freeing up valuable funds to spend elsewhere.

Here, we assess the €4.5m midfielders in UCL Fantasy 2026/27, before highlighting the standout options to consider.

€4.5M MIDFIELDERS

The table below lists all of the €4.5m midfielders currently available in UCL Fantasy.

Club Player names AEK Mijat Gacinovic, Kervin Arriaga, Dimitrios Kaloskamis, Petros Mantalos Aston Villa Ibrahim Mbaye Atleti Johnny Cardoso Barcelona Marc Bernal Bodo/Glimt Ulrik Saltnes, Magnus Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen Club Brugge Lynnt Audoor, Felix Lemarechal, Alejandro Granados, Tian Koren, Cheveyo Tsawa Como Luis Milla, Adrian Lahdo Feyenoord Gaoussou Diarra, Thijs Kraaijeveld, Jakub Moder, Aymen Sliti, Shiloh Zand, Charles Vanhoutte Galatasaray Can Guner, Sam Nhaga Inter Luis Henrique LASK Melayro Bogarde, Krystof Danek Leipzig Ridle Baku, Viggo Gebel, Benno Kaltefleiter, Mohamed Kone, Andrija Maksimovic, Nicolas Seiwald Lens Andrija Bulatovic, Mickael Cuisance, Alpha Diallo, Michal Skoras Lille Basar Onal, Marius Broholm, Ngal Mukau, Osame Sahraoui Liverpool Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajetic, Harvey Elliott Man City Claudio Echeverri, Jeremy Monga Man United Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Manuel Ugarte Napoli Billy Gimour Porto Stephen Eustaquio, Victor Froholdt, In-beom Hwang, Ivan Jamie, Pablo Rosario PSV Paul Wanner, Noah Fernandez, Sven Mijnans Real Betis Aitor Ruibal, Facundo Bernal, Nelson Deossa, Alvaro Fodalgo, Marc Roca, Angel Ortiz Roma Bryan Cristante, Niccolo Pisilli Sabah Aleksey Isaev, Abdulakh Khaibulaev, Jafar Mukhtarov, Rauf Rustamli Slovan Bratislava Atur Gajdos, Rahim Ibrahim, Danylo Ihnatenko, Daiki Matsuoka, Alen Mustafic Shakhtar Alisson Santana, Artem Bonarenko, Dmytro Kryskiv, Lucas Ferreira, Marlon Gomes, Yehor Nazaryna, Oleh Ocheretko, Marian Shved, Viktor Tsukanov Slavia Praha Murphy Dorley, David Moses, David Doudera, Toumani Diakite, Wiktor Nowak Sporting CP Joao Simoes, Daniel Braganca, Souleymane Faye, Sotiris Alexandropoulos, Issa Doumbia, Koba Koindredi, Rodrigo Zalazar Stuttgart Atakan Karazor, Chema Andres, Finn Jeltsch, Nikolas Nartey, Lauri Penna, Grischa Promel Viking Ruben Alte, Amin Cosic Villarreal Tajon Buchanan

BEST €4.5M MIDFIELDERS TO CONSIDER

Arguably the most exciting option in this bracket is Rodrigo Zalazar. He produced 15 goals and five assists for Braga last season before moving to Sporting. The attacker has since started all four matches for his new club – predominantly in a number 10 role – registering a goal and an assist while also taking corners.

Sporting teammate Issa Doumbia offers a different route to points. The central midfielder recorded eight goals and five assists in Serie B last season and has started every match so far. His average of 3.8 ball recoveries also adds another potential source of points.

Victor Froholdt could provide excellent value at Porto. Despite playing in central midfield, he managed six goals and six assists last season. Taking right-sided corners gives him another route to attacking returns.

Como’s excellent early schedule makes Luis Milla another player to consider. Since arriving from Getafe, he has started back-to-back matches and has also been taking corners. Como arguably don’t face a particularly difficult fixture until Matchday 7.

One of the more unusual options is Ridle Baku, who has been starting at full-back for Leipzig despite his midfield classification. He has started all three league matches and scored in each of his last two. Teammate Nicolas Seiwald offers less attacking threat but appears more secure in central midfield, averaging around 3.5 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Aston Villa’s Ibrahim Mbaye is another potentially exciting option following his move from PSG. Capable of playing on either flank, he managed five Ligue 1 goal contributions last season. Villa’s excellent opening fixtures increase his appeal, although whether he immediately earns a starting role remains uncertain.

Roma’s defensive strength could make Bryan Cristante useful for managers targeting ball recoveries. He averaged five per 90 minutes last season but produced just three goal contributions, so his attacking potential appears limited.

Gaoussou Diarra has started all four of Feyenoord’s opening league matches on the wing, registering one assist. His position is encouraging for a €4.5m midfielder, although early meetings with Roma and Aston Villa make Feyenoord’s opening schedule less appealing.

Finally, Tajon Buchanan is one of the most attacking players available at this price. The Villarreal midfielder recorded seven goals and one assist in the league last season. However, a lack of regular starts makes him a much riskier option than several of the alternatives.