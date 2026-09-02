UCL Fantasy 2026/27 chip strategy: When to use Wildcard + Limitless

UCL Fantasy managers have two chips to use throughout the 2026/27 campaign: Wildcard and Limitless.

Both allow unlimited transfers but work very differently. The Wildcard permanently changes your squad while keeping the usual budget restrictions, whereas Limitless removes the budget cap for one Matchday before returning your team to its previous state.

In this article, we look at the 2026/27 fixture schedule and weigh up the best opportunities to use both chips.

WHAT ARE THE UCL FANTASY CHIPS?

Wildcard Limitless Number available 1 1 Unlimited transfers Yes Yes Unlimited budget No Yes Squad remains afterwards Yes No

The Wildcard gives you unlimited free transfers while retaining the normal budget restrictions. Any players you bring in remain in your squad after the Matchday finishes.

Limitless gives you unlimited transfers and removes the budget restriction for one Matchday. You can therefore load up on expensive players before your original squad returns for the following round.

You can use each chip only once during the season. However, Matchdays 1, 9 and 11 are off-limits, because all managers already have unlimited transfers for those rounds.

WILDCARD: REASONS TO USE BY MATCHDAY