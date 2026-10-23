Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 8?

23 October 2026 221 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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With the Gameweek 8 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

In Gameweek 7, Erling Haaland (£15.7m) rewarded the millions of FPL managers who captained him, and left the 600,000+ who played the Triple Captain on the Norwegian with a season’s best 13-point haul at home to Ipswich Town. Those who backed a Chelsea attacker, Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) or the most-transferred-in player, Rayan Cherki (£8.0m), were left disappointed.

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This week, the decision looks less straightforward with Man City playing the improving Aston Villa. Chelsea’s Joao Pedro (£7.9m) and Cole Palmer (£9.8m) come to the forefront of the debate for the Blues’ clash with Spurs. Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also have appealing fixtures on paper.

So, is it worth looking beyond Haaland and Man City’s trip to Villa Park for the captaincy in FPL Gameweek 8? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Once again, Haaland holds a commanding lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, boasting 45% support from site users. The Norwegian has scored in six consecutive Gameweeks and was declared “100% ready” by Enzo Maresca in Thursday’s press conference.

Pedro sits second, with a competitive 17% of the vote ahead of Chelsea’s London derby against Spurs on Saturday. The Brazilian sits in 73% of teams, is the top-scoring Blues asset and is yet to blank at Stamford Bridge this season.

Elsewhere, two other players have managed to garner more than 5% support: Chelsea’s Palmer and the differential Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m). The latter has dropped in price this week after missing Gameweek 7 with a knock but has since been declared fit.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

221 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Good morning everyone.

    Would you play Leif Davis or Nico Williams in the match this evening?

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    1. g40steve
      25 mins ago

      Forest - have been tight but little errors costing them over 90,

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    2. Nunezdagoat
      24 mins ago

      Davis

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    3. DRIZ ✅
      24 mins ago

      Davis

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      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Cheers everyone. I think I’ll go for Davis’s upside over Williams keeping a clean sheet.

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        1. Zizou
          3 mins ago

          yeah i think Davis

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  2. g40steve
    32 mins ago

    Couple of final choices?

    A Play DeCuyp or Bogle

    B play King or Gross

    C Saka to, current mids Rogers, Mbeumo, Gross, King

    D Cap default crowd robot or Pedro/Rogers,

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    1. Big Mike
      18 mins ago

      De Cuyper
      Gross
      Schade / MGW or Tavernier. Flip a coin but I sold Saka for Schade.
      Captain EBH

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      1. Zizou
        1 min ago

        De Cuyper
        GroB
        Doku
        yeah Haaland or Pedro best options i think. Punt on Doku/MGW if you purchase

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    2. g40steve
      7 mins ago

      Cheers, thanks for confirming, was considering Tav, MGW or Foden

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      1. Zizou
        4 mins ago

        Foden perhaps a good shout esp with Semenyo out

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  3. Bleh
    30 mins ago

    Have no idea who I should play this week.
    Does this starting XI and bench look correct?

    Raya
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Konsa
    Cherki, Mbeumo, Rogers, Schade
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    (4.0 Gross, Davis, Hall)
    1 FT, 1.3 ITB

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    1. g40steve
      23 mins ago

      I’m currently playing Hall vs Palace, but you have 3 Ars defence,

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    2. Big Mike
      18 mins ago

      Play Hall over Konsa as he has a higher ceiling.

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  4. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Bench 2?

    A) Calafiori
    B) Muharemovic
    C) De Cuyper
    D) Hall
    E) Affengruber

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    1. PogChamp
      13 mins ago

      Tough. Maybe B and E.

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      10 mins ago

      ED for me

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    3. Big Mike
      8 mins ago

      B and E

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    4. Zizou
      just now

      D E but tough to call

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    5. Steve Stiffler
      just now

      DE

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  5. Letsgo!
    29 mins ago

    Start solanke or davis?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      18 mins ago

      So

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    2. Zizou
      2 mins ago

      Solanke

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  6. estheblessed
    26 mins ago

    A bit of help if possible please chaps...

    1FT - £1.4m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calaflori, Gvardiol, De Cuyper
    Bruno, Manzambi, Gross, Rogers, Schade
    Haaland, JP

    Kinsky, Thomas, Wright, O'nien

    a) Bruno > Tavernier
    b) Wright > DCL
    c) Wright > Evanilson
    d) Wright > Jackson
    e) Other?
    f) Roll?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      13 mins ago

      B for fixtures

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      1. estheblessed
        8 mins ago

        I was siding with that one too. Thanks Driz

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    2. Big Mike
      6 mins ago

      F

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    3. Zizou
      2 mins ago

      Maybe roll and access next week then double move Bruno and Wright out

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  7. Big Mike
    21 mins ago

    A) Konsa
    B) Hall

    Bench one

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    1. Steve Stiffler
      9 mins ago

      B

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      1. Zizou
        just now

        B

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    2. Funkyav
      just now

      really? id bench the one that doesn't start for the best defence in the league

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  8. Steve Stiffler
    20 mins ago

    Hi all, bench one out of:

    A) Gross
    B) Tavernier
    C) DCL
    D) Mbeumo

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    1. Big Mike
      9 mins ago

      c

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      1. Zizou
        1 min ago

        B or C

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  9. Zizou
    17 mins ago

    Tzol
    Cala Konsa DeCuyper Egan Gvardiol
    Rodgers GroB Palmer MGW
    Pedro Haaland

    Verb, Barry, Manzambi, ??

    1FT £1.1M ITB
    1) Correct bench so far?? Who else to bench, thinking Konsa/Egan reluctant to bench De Cuyper
    2) Save transfer?

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    1. Big Mike
      1 min ago

      Bench Egan and roll

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  10. abaalan
    just now

    2 FT, 1.3 ITB
    A) Szobo > Rogers
    B) Szobo > MGW
    C) Szobo + Bruno > Palmer + MGW
    D) Other?

    Not keen on Rogers/Palmer double up

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