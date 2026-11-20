We didn’t get much team news or injury updates from Mauricio Pochettino in his inaugural Manchester United press conference.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

The new head coach has, at least, confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will remain as the Red Devils’ captain.

What we do know is that Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) will remain sidelined.

However, Lisandro Martinez is back from a one-match ban. Patrick Dorgu, who dropped out of the Denmark squad for fitness reasons, and Harry Maguire (back) have trained under their new boss, too.

Luke Shaw (muscle) and Marcus Rashford (hip) could be nearing a return, according to reports, but weren’t mentioned by the club in their report on Pochettino’s first training session.