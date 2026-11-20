With the international break in the rearview mirror and the Gameweek 11 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

In Gameweek 10, Erling Haaland (£15.8m) blanked for the second consecutive week to disappoint the many millions of FPL managers who backed him with the armband.

Those who chanced the differential Alexander Isak (£9.3m) – our choice in Captain Sensible – were rewarded. Elsewhere, Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m), Evanilson (£6.5m) and Thierno Barry (£5.7m) all continued their good form.

This time around, Manchester City host Fulham in the early kick-off. On paper it’s a favourable fixture but Enzo Maresca’s side have lost three league games in a row. Chelsea and Aston Villa host Leeds and Sunderland, respectively, while Spurs host Ipswich Town in probably the most appealing fixture of the round.

So, the question is: is it worth looking beyond Haaland and Manchester City’s home fixture for the captaincy in FPL Gameweek 11? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Unsparingly, Haaland is sitting pretty at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, boasting a commanding lead with just under 64% support from site users. The Norwegian has scored nine goals in 10 league starts and notched four attacking returns in the Nations League during the international break.

Jackson sits well back in second place on just over 10% of the vote. The Senegalese forward is the only other player to cross into double-figure support. Aston Villa’s main marksman rose in price for the seventh time since Gameweek 6 on Thursday night.

There’s a tie in third place with Pascal Groß (£6.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) winning around 3% of backing from respondents. In truth, there’s very little interest in options outside of Haaland and Jackson.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks