We’ve got five more Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT today:

TEAM NEWS

Starting at Villa Park, the hosts welcome back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emi Buendia to the starting XI.

John McGinn drops to the bench, while Victor Lindelof misses out.

Johan Manzambi is fit to start for the Villans.

Sunderland bring in Jules Ahoka and Wilson Isidor for the injured duo of Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey.

And there are two changes apiece at the CBS Arena, too.

Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas returns from a spell out and takes the place of Jay Dasilva, while Matt Grimes is in for the absent Caleb Yirenkyi.

Thomas Frank’s first starting XI as Crystal Palace boss sees Anan Khalaili and Dwight McNeil replace Jefferson Lerma and Oscar Mingueza.

There are a whopping six changes made by Roberto De Zerbi in north London.

James Maddison, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie, Dominic Solanke, Conor Gallagher and youngster Luca Williams-Barnett come into the side.

Mathys Tel is injured, Sandro Tonali is ill, and Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray, Andrew Roberston and Omar Marmoush drop to the bench.

Darnell Furlong, Sasa Lukic and Zian Flemming replace Florentino, Jaden Philogene and Emersonn for Ipswich Town.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has also been busy, making four alterations.

Emi Martinez is back from injury and Emmanuel Emegha, Josh Acheampong and Estevao all get recalls.

Mike Penders, Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson and Pedro Neto drop to the bench.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke makes only one change, replacing Lukas Nmecha with Noah Okafor.

Finally, down on the south coast, Bournemouth are unchanged for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

That means that Eli Junior Kroupi is only a substitute again.

The Tricky Trees bring in Dan Ndoye for Xaver Schlager, who had been an injury doubt for this game.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Harwood-Bellis, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka, Alysson, Buendía, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Cisse, Barkley, McGinn, Gomes, Hemmings, Mbaye, Madjo.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, O’Nien, Mandava, Sadiki, Ahoka, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor.

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Browne, Angulo, Rigg, Alderete, Fofana, Tutierov.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Scott, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Munoz, Murillo, Cunha, Milenkovic, Williams, Yates, McAtee, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: Victor, Diomande, Sangare, Wood, Jesus, Kalimuendo, Schlager, Netz, Aina.

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Lavia, Caicedo, Palmer, Rogers, Estevao, Emegha.

Subs: Penders, Palestra, Barco, Neto, Henderson, Welbeck, Gusto, Quenda, Subuloye.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Rodon, James, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Bijol, Stach, Bard.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni, Grimes, Torp, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Dasilva, Kesler-Hayden, Onyeka, Hamer, Simms, Tchaouna, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Khalaili, Disasi, Richards, Mitchell, Timber, Wharton, McNeil, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Lerma, Chilwell, Hughes, Doucoure, Osorio, Nketiah, Guessand.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie, Gallagher, Fernandes, Kudus, Maddison, Williams-Barnett, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Robertson, Gray, Bergvall, Savio, Kulusevski, Marmoush, Bentancur, van de Ven.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea, Diop, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Ouattara, Maeda, Enciso, Flemming.

Subs: Scherpen, Greaves, Matusiwa, Florentino, Fatawu, Clarke, Philogene, Akpom, Emersonn.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.