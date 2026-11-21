FPL Challenge – a different twist on the traditional Fantasy Premier League game – returns for Gameweek 11.

Each week comes with its own rules, which can completely change the players we target every week.

Here, Louis runs through his top tips and best picks for the Gameweek 11 Challenge before revealing his own team.

Even when the FPL deadline has passed, you can still enter Challenge teams right up until kick-off!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers rarely come off the bench, so FPL Challenge managers should prioritise clean-sheet potential when selecting their shot-stopper.

There are several appealing options this week, although the one-player-per-club restriction makes choosing the right goalkeeper particularly important.

Bournemouth’s Đorđe Petrović is one player worth considering. The Cherries have kept seven clean sheets in all competitions this season, while upcoming opponents Nottingham Forest have failed to score in two of their last four matches.

If we’re focusing purely on clean-sheet potential, Bart Verbruggen stands out. No side has recorded more shutouts than Brighton over the previous six Gameweeks, and the Seagulls face a struggling Hull City next.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki, Arsenal’s David Raya and Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonín Kinský are all strong alternatives, depending on where managers prefer to use their limited club slots.

DEFENDERS

With players earning points for coming off the bench in FPL Challenge, targeting defenders who regularly start could be particularly beneficial. Those who frequently appear as substitutes are less likely to collect clean-sheet points, so avoiding will likely be key.

Arguably the standout defensive option heading into Gameweek 11 is Maxim De Cuyper. As well as offering clean-sheet potential, the Belgian continues to operate out of position on the wing for Brighton. He also heads into the round in excellent attacking form, having scored and assisted for his country across his previous two appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town in Gameweek 11, offering another opportunity to target defensive returns. Spurs have been inconsistent this season, but their underlying numbers remain encouraging, with the London club ranking among the league’s best defences for expected goals conceded (xGC). They’ve also kept two clean sheets in their last three matches, making Luka Vušković an appealing option.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães recently reminded Fantasy managers of his attacking threat with another goal. Combine that with his place in one of the league’s strongest defences, and the Brazilian looks an excellent selection, even with a trip to Newcastle United ahead.

Elsewhere, Jan Paul van Hecke, António Silva and Riccardo Calafiori could also be excellent selections for managers looking to strengthen their backline.

MIDFIELDERS

Attack is where you’d expect to find more viable options among players who regularly come off the bench. However, the data suggests otherwise. No player has made more substitute appearances than Arsenal’s Mikel Merino, yet he’s still waiting for his first attacking return.

Chelsea’s Estêvão has come close to delivering across his seven appearances off the bench. However, he hasn’t registered a goal or assist in those outings. Arguably the most convincing option is Ipswich Town’s Jack Clarke. He’s scored twice and assisted once in seven substitute appearances, and faces Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki could also become appealing options against Fulham if they miss out on the starting XI. However, the overall numbers aren’t particularly convincing. Selecting a player in the hope they’ll come off the bench and deliver an attacking return looks risky.

Instead, focusing on established starters with multiple routes to points could be a much better approach for FPL Challenge managers.

Brighton’s Pascal Groß fits that profile perfectly. The midfielder faces Hull City next and has set-piece duties, including penalties. He’s also registered four goals and six assists this season, making him a particularly attractive option.

Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier is another player who offers several routes to points. He’s averaged around 0.60 expected goal involvement per 90 minutes this season. He also heads into the home clash with Nottingham Forest having already scored five goals.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohammed Kudus all deserve consideration. Some have been less convincing recently, but they still offer attacking potential.

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo could also become interesting options as they look to impress under new management.

FORWARDS

Once again, there aren’t many convincing options for managers looking to take advantage for this Challenge. Ipswich Town duo Chuba Akpom and Zian Flemming have both featured off the bench eight times this season. The latter looks more appealing, as he tends to enter matches earlier than Akpom and has already registered two attacking returns.

Brighton’s Georginio Rutter could also be worth a punt. He’s made six substitute appearances this season, although his limited minutes in some of those outings make him a risky selection.

With that in mind, ignoring the Challenge’s bonus points for substitutes in the forward line could be the better approach.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland remains an excellent option. The Norwegian has failed to score in his last two league appearances, but already has nine goals this season. A home clash with Fulham could provide the perfect opportunity to end that short drought.

Few forwards are in better form than Aston Villa’s Nicolas Jackson. The Villans host an inconsistent Sunderland side next, and Jackson heads into the round having scored four goals in his previous three matches.

Elsewhere, Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas, Liverpool’s Alexander Isak and Bournemouth’s Evanilson are all alternative options worth considering.

TEAM REVEAL