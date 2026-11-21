Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 10 Review

The break is finally over! These next few weeks are going to be chaotic, and I can’t wait for it! Probably the funnest part of the season.

Returns from seven of 11 players weren’t enough for a Gameweek 10 green arrow, which highlights how competitive the FPL landscape currently is. My rank dropped from 672k to 711k. It’s been a testing campaign so far, but there are still 28 Gameweeks to put things right.

After a great start, Gameweek 5’s Wildcard was me pressing the self-destruct button. I’ve been patching things up ever since, but the squad is almost where it needs to be, and the latest course correction action saw David Raya (£6.3m) come in for Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m). That immediately paid off.

When things aren’t going well, I find it useful to look at the points needed for rank thresholds on LiveFPL.

It’s a handy reminder that teams are very much bunched together at this stage, letting me set some small targets. A few good Gameweeks can make the rank look very different, very quickly – especially with the rounds coming thick and fast.

Right now, my number one goal is to get back inside the top 500k. A slow and steady approach.

Hitting 100k by the turn of the year is usually a good target, and one that I still think is possible. Ending a season in the top 50k is always the aim, which is currently 54 points away.

Gameweek 11 Team