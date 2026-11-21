Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with Manchester City v Fulham.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 12.30pm GMT.

This is a fixture that today’s hosts have dominated in recent years. In fact, City have won the last 20 meetings between the two sides in league and cup!

Erling Haaland has eight goals in as many encounters with the Cottagers, although all of them came against a Marco Silva-led side.

TEAM NEWS

Enzo Maresca makes three changes from the starting XI that lost to Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Nico O’Reilly and Phil Foden all return to the line-up.

Dropping out are Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Josko Gvardiol, who are among the substitutes.

Abdukodir Khusanov has recovered from the knock that kept him out of international duty with Uzbekistan and starts at right-back.

Matheus Nunes, however, has failed to make it.

As for Fulham, Alvaro Arbeloa has done exactly what he did after the last international break: rest both of his first-choice full-backs.

Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson make way for Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon.

And there’s a notable change up top, with Gonzalo Garcia dropping to the bench for the first time this season.

Rodrigo Muniz comes in for him.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Bouaddi, Anderson, Ndiaye, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Kovačić, Cherki, Fernández, Reis, Gvardiol, Allan, Samba, Lewis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Cuenca, Castagne, Robinson, Palacios, Cairney, Larsson, Manuel Ángel, García.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 11 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.