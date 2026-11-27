Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 29 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|11
|28
|+10
|WWWWD
|3rd
|Man City
|11
|22
|+8
|WLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):