Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 29 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 11 28 +10 WWWWD 3rd Man City 11 22 +8 WLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):