Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Crystal Palace and Hull City.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:05 GMT on Sunday 29 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

HULL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Hull 11 14 +2 LDDLW 20th Crystal Palace 11 7 -15 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):