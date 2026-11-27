Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Crystal Palace and Hull City.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:05 GMT on Sunday 29 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
HULL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Hull
|11
|14
|+2
|LDDLW
|20th
|Crystal Palace
|11
|7
|-15
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):