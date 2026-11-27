Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Everton and Liverpool.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday 29 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Liverpool 11 21 +8 WWLWW 9th Everton 11 16 -2 LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):