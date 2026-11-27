Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Everton and Liverpool.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday 29 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Liverpool
|11
|21
|+8
|WWLWW
|9th
|Everton
|11
|16
|-2
|LLWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):