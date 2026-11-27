Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Fulham and Bournemouth.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 14:05 GMT on Sunday 29 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Bournemouth 11 18 +4 WWWWW 15th Fulham 11 11 -2 WWDDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):