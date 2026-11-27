Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 27 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Chelsea 11 16 0 WLWLL 17th Nott’m Forest 11 9 -6 LDLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):