Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 27 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
NOTT’M FOREST
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Chelsea
|11
|16
|0
|WLWLL
|17th
|Nott’m Forest
|11
|9
|-6
|LDLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):