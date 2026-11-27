In Friday’s press conference, we heard that Tottenham Hotspur’s Savio will be out until after Christmas with the hamstring injury he picked up last weekend.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12

“Yeah, I think [it’s the same injury and long time out]. Unfortunately, it’s a tough situation to accept. He’s a good guy, he’s suffering with these new injuries, but this is part of football. If you see the other European clubs, they’re all suffering many, many injuries. “The time and work solve the problems. Now he needs time. I don’t know if 50 days, 60 days, 80 days, but when he come back, he will be crucial for us in the last step of the season.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Savio

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Mathys Tel (Achilles), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain unavailable, too.

Lucas Bergvall is a doubt due to illness, while Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) has only just returned to training.