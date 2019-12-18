Scoutcast Episode 313 – Liverpool’s blank and Wildcard dreams

Joe, Andy and Karam look ahead to FPL Gameweek 18 and firm up their plans for how to tackle Liverpool’s blank fixture, while the Reds are on Club World Cup duties.

Andy believes the league leaders’ defence is dispensible whereas Joe is using the fixture schedule to juggle his premium midfielders. All three of our Scoutcasters are in agreement though when it comes to tapping into Spurs’ favourable run of games in Gameweek 18.

Chelsea’s slump in form is also looked at, with Karam on hand with some statistics to show the dramatic extent of the Fantasy Premier League demise of Christian Pulisic.

It’s highly likely that Blues assets will not be featuring in many Wildcard drafts, for those lucky enough to still have this chip available.

Our trio are not so fortunate but use this latest episode to play ‘fantasy’ Fantasy Football and pretend they still have the Wildcard to play. Here they have a keen eye on January’s fixtures as they run through the players they would bring in, position by position.

For those watching the video version, watch out for Joe’s cat making a rare appearance at the 13-minute mark. Also with an eye on the clock due to illness, Andy is sadly unable to reach the 59-minute mark and claim his extra appearance point. His tweet shortly afterwards shows just how incredible it is that he made it as far as he did during the show.

There are also festive and New Year clean sheets to look over and Joe takes his turn picking a top differential to climb the rankings over the next four Gameweeks. With many exciting options already taken recently, our resident dullard doesn’t disappoint.

The episode rounds off with Gameweek 18’s transfer plans and captaincies being revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed during the final matches of Gameweek 15 live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you're a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

