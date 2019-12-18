351
Podcast December 18

Scoutcast Episode 313 – Liverpool’s blank and Wildcard dreams

351 Comments
Joe, Andy and Karam look ahead to FPL Gameweek 18 and firm up their plans for how to tackle Liverpool’s blank fixture, while the Reds are on Club World Cup duties.

Andy believes the league leaders’ defence is dispensible whereas Joe is using the fixture schedule to juggle his premium midfielders. All three of our Scoutcasters are in agreement though when it comes to tapping into Spurs’ favourable run of games in Gameweek 18.

Chelsea’s slump in form is also looked at, with Karam on hand with some statistics to show the dramatic extent of the Fantasy Premier League demise of Christian Pulisic.

It’s highly likely that Blues assets will not be featuring in many Wildcard drafts, for those lucky enough to still have this chip available.

Our trio are not so fortunate but use this latest episode to play ‘fantasy’ Fantasy Football and pretend they still have the Wildcard to play. Here they have a keen eye on January’s fixtures as they run through the players they would bring in, position by position.

For those watching the video version, watch out for Joe’s cat making a rare appearance at the 13-minute mark. Also with an eye on the clock due to illness, Andy is sadly unable to reach the 59-minute mark and claim his extra appearance point. His tweet shortly afterwards shows just how incredible it is that he made it as far as he did during the show.

There are also festive and New Year clean sheets to look over and Joe takes his turn picking a top differential to climb the rankings over the next four Gameweeks. With many exciting options already taken recently, our resident dullard doesn’t disappoint.

The episode rounds off with Gameweek 18’s transfer plans and captaincies being revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed during the final matches of Gameweek 15 live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

351 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SAY MY NAME
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    anything worth doing with this lot or save FT? would be nice to have 2 FT in the bank i guess next week

    Pope
    Perreira/Kelly/Rico/Lundstram
    KDB/Son/Alli/Zaha
    Ings/Vardy

    McGovern/Mane/TAA/Connolly 1 ft 1.0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      hold.

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  2. gryffsonofarthur
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    the hairy bikers looking a bit like klopp.

    Open Controls
  3. Internal Error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    Does anyone see Spurs struggling to score against chelsea? Like they will score 1 goal max

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      porous defence. poor form.

      spurs should get a couple.

      Open Controls
    2. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      4-1 Willian goal for Chelsk.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not a chance - it will be close although I'd expect Spurs to win.

        Open Controls
        1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          Maureen v Fat Frank and the Young Ones.
          I think not.

          Open Controls
    3. SAY MY NAME
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      i reckon at least 2

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      2-0 incoming IMO

      Open Controls
    5. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      1.65 is the money line

      Open Controls
    6. Internal Error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, me neither. I need to get Alli in

      Open Controls
  4. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    GW20 WC draft 1, please tear it to shreds!

    Ryan Button
    Kelly Soy Lund Aurier Rico
    Salah Son Alli KDB Maddison
    Vardy Tammy Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      awesome team

      Open Controls
  5. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Are people selling Salah ?

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      I sold Mane (with the plan to bring in Salah)

      Open Controls
  6. YoungPretender
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    A) TAA, Tielemans & Mount > Targett, Grealish & Alli (-4)

    B) TAA, Tielemans & Tammy > Targett, Grealish & Rashford/Kane (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  7. gryffsonofarthur
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    we going to get a french tickler or the incredible sulk from Anthony Martial this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hopefully the latter!

      Open Controls
  8. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts for GW18?

    Guaita
    Kelly Lund Baldock aurrier
    Alli/son (c) KDB
    VAR - Vardy Abraham Raul
    Donker Soy Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
  9. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Salah --> Son for 1 GW

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      nah. you'll want salah going forward.

      Open Controls
    2. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      No, unless it means you cant field a full XI

      Open Controls
    3. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      yes - no money tied up and if he hauls you can make massive ground over those playing dendonker/hayden etc.

      Open Controls
  10. Amey
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Would you do any of below for a hit ??

    A. Pope to Guaita
    B. Mane to Alli

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. YoungPretender
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      A - Yes
      B - If u r set to lose mane for gud for next 5-6 GWs

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Can decide which one us better between him and salad in gw 23 😀
        Spurs fixtures are awesome till then
        It's very tempting Buddy

        Open Controls
        1. MoManeTaa
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 19 mins ago

          I am thinking of going with neither for their next 6 fixtures in which I am not goin to captain them,,,Leics wolves spurs away, wolves SU man united at home,

          for sure alli cud outscore either of them during this run, - As I already have alli and son along with mane, I am looking at sterling if he cud find some form so I can go do Mane to Raz

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Yes.
            After gw 23 can always get them back

            Open Controls
            1. MoManeTaa
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 15 mins ago

              yeah

              mane salah double up cud be on from then on 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 11 mins ago

                Yep
                Cheers mate

                Open Controls
        2. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 13 mins ago

          I would do it. I just have too much tied in Mané. Taking other route. See few posts down

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 11 mins ago

            Cheers mate
            I'd lose 0.3m on Mane. But TV is 106+ so don't care 😉

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 6 mins ago

              Nice. With my rank I should definitely make more moves

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                5 hours, 57 mins ago

                I've been climbing up since gw 9
                Up to 219k now

                Open Controls
    4. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      A for sure - The sooner the better to make back the hit
      B not worth a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Guaita is a monster 😮

        Open Controls
    5. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      I wouldn’t personally. Considered doing Pope to Guaita a couple of weeks ago but I think that ship has sailed now. And I’m keeping Mane because I’ll want him from 19 onwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    6. SAY MY NAME
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  11. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Bottomed. Thinking of selling Pulisic.

    Got 0.4 spare. Who would you go for?
    A) Martial
    B) Grealish
    C) Other

    1FT, 0.4ITB
    Pope
    Lundstram Rico Kelly
    KdB Maddison Pulisic Dendoncker
    Vardy Kane Ings

    McGovern Soyuncu Mane TAA

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. pompeyupnorth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      B for sure as Martial game time in doubt due to Greenwood apparently?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Good point. I was wondering if Martial might get rotated. Rashford the main man there. And as skipper Grealish isn’t going anywhere.

        Open Controls
        1. pompeyupnorth
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          Yep, go for it

          Open Controls
  12. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Wtf to do. Thinking TAA, Mount and Connolly/Mousse out. 2FT 0.5itb

    Hendo
    Kelly Lund Rico
    KDB Mount Son Alli
    Vardy Mousset Connolly
    (Martin, Perreira, TAA, Mane)

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Aurrier muapay IN

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Good team for this week. I’d probably prioritise upgrading Connolly but tough to do it without downgrading elsewhere. And I suppose he’d just be benched usually?

      Open Controls
  13. BNMC
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Just curious, anyone planning to watch the Clasico tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Annoying kick off time

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      No fantasy points, no football 😉

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'd play fantasy for other European leagues if they were in English. I've tried UCL fantasy though, not really a big fan.

        Open Controls
    3. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      I prefer Pop music.

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Kenny G?

        Open Controls
        1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 9 mins ago

          Never liked Crossroads tbh.

          Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Never been fan of that.
      No ronaldo makes it even worse for me 😀

      Open Controls
  14. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    TAA to Aurier, then Zaha to KdB next week? Yes or no?
    Will give me:
    Pope
    Aurier Lundstram Soy Kelly Willems
    Mané Alli Son KdB Dendoncker
    Vardy Tammy Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Like the moves

      Open Controls
  15. pompeyupnorth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    How do I improve this please? .4 ITB and 2 FT's.

    Ryan (Button)

    Lund Aurier Rico (Kelly Soy)

    Maddy Pullisic Cantwell Son (Mane)

    Kane (C, a differential in ML) Vardy Tammy

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours ago

      Maybe just Pulisic out? As you’ve seen, that’s what I’m doing

      Open Controls
      1. pompeyupnorth
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yep, you got me thinking there with Grealish thanks..Can afford Martial but concerned about game time..

        Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Henderson CB. Less than ideal.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's called "doing a Fernandinho"

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Love ABBA me.

        Open Controls
        1. BNMC
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          "There was something in the air that night..."

          Open Controls
          1. pompeyupnorth
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 56 mins ago

            Just 'GIMME GIMME GIMME' some advice just above...

            Open Controls
  17. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    A) Play Pulisic gw18 and keep for gw19
    B) Pulisic > Alli (-4)

    A allows for Jimi > Rash gw19 with no pts hits (WC20)

    Open Controls
    1. pompeyupnorth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. Fred54
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Nabi Kieta G
    Salah A

    Hajj AAA

    Fasting involved in celebrations.

    #OneForTheMuslims

    Open Controls
  19. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    When do we think Rico and Kelly become rotation risks?

    Are they worth keeping on WC20?

    Open Controls
  20. Pinball Wizard
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is VVD injured? He is not even in the bench

    Open Controls

