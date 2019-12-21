1296
Dugout Discussion December 21

De Bruyne returns to central midfield as Aguero makes the Man City bench

1,296 Comments
Kevin de Bruyne (£10.3m) takes his place in central midfield once again as Manchester City host Leicester City.

The Belgian was handed a more advanced role against Arsenal but is back in his usual position in Gameweek 18.

Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) are the two selected to flank centre-forward Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) for the crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), who has been missing since Gamweeek 13, finally makes a return but is named among the substitutes for now.

Either way, it may spell the end of Jesus’ run of games in which he has been considered a nailed-on starter.

With plenty of Christmas fixtures to come, we may well see Aguero back in the starting line-up again very soon.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has reverted to his 4-1-4-1 formation for this afternoon’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Ayoze Pérez (£6.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) return to the starting XI to add some width for the usual suspects of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), James Maddison (£7.8m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.5m).

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker; de Bruyne, Gündogan, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi; H Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Pérez; Vardy.

  1. Trophé Mourinho
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      is Vardy really getting 3 baps? 😀

      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Can't understand how

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Pretty obvious really, hardly did anything bad.

    • Regin
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Getting in richarlison and Rico for pulisic and tomori for a hit seems a waste now especially with grealish and holgate/ f Fernandez my alternative options.

    • Waynoo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Might take a chance on Kun

    • SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Jimenez owners - keeping despite tough games coming up?

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Be mad to ditch him. Neither City or Liverpool are the defensive force of last season an boy is he consistent - for 18 months now

      2. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Fun fact: Jimenez' biggest return this season was against Man City.

    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Pool holding Flemengo

      BBC1

    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Great week so far but boy do I hate myself for taking Jim out last week train chasing.

    • Niho992
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Siiiii senoooooor !

      Ciao Brazilian farmers !

    • MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Repost

      Whom wud u bench from this 11 for Jimenez? Or bench him ?

      Guiata
      Kelly aurrier Baldock Lund
      KDB Alli Mane Son (c)
      Vardy Tammy

      Subs - Jimenez Soy Donker

      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Baldy

    • lindeg
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      i had a plan to get sterling in next gameweek involving a -4, but i can get mahrez for free, no brainer right?

      1. Regin
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Y sterling? Mahrez always a rotation risk. I would get neither

    • Regin
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I have 48 pts + Alli
      Cup opponent 46. + Mount

      I surely win this right?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Hope so.

      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Probably.

    • manu4life99
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Best 1 week punt (1 FT) before WC gw20?

      Hend
      Lund Aurier Kelly
      Son Alli KDB Grealish
      Vardy Jiminez Tammy

      Heaton TAA Maddison Soy

      1. manu4life99
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        TAA>PVA (bench Kelly)?

      2. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I like pukkis chances vs Villa - Jimenez to him may be

        1. lindeg
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          pukki couldnt finish anything today

    • Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Had Sterling, Grealish, Richarlison, Lundstram & Rico on 4 YCs before today. Phew.

    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      15 mins left for Pool to get hands on trophy.

    • Regin
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      The most bizarre thing to happen is arsenal with away cs.

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Tempted to put a sneaky bet on Leicester to beat Liverpool next week. This game will have absolutely gassed them and then they have to fly across the country and play away from home.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yep

        Think that could be the week. It’s not as if they’ve looked invincible.

    • SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      60 with cap Alli and rash to go..so far so good..

      1. CONFUSECIUS
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        good 4 u then...

    • manu4life99
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Any improvements to this WC team for GW20 (not gw19)?

      Guaita McGovern
      Rico Holgate Lund Aurier Soy
      Salah Son Alli KDB Maddison
      Vardy Tammy Greenwood

      1. Am sorry to say again it�…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Rashford

        1. manu4life99
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Not convinced on our ability to win vs more defensive teams. Think Tammy represents better value

          1. Am sorry to say again it�…
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Actually I just realised how much Rashford price has risen, maybe too much for people who didn't get him early

        2. CONFUSECIUS
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          this...

    • CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      For what it's worth... my FFS HU opponent is getting his 3 subs off the bench, but for once I'm so far ahead he needs Son to score 4 to beat me.

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Pointa total for Son (C), Alli and Abraham?

      1. Trophé Mourinho
          4 mins ago

          7

          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ouch

