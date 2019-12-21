De Bruyne returns to central midfield as Aguero makes the Man City bench

Kevin de Bruyne (£10.3m) takes his place in central midfield once again as Manchester City host Leicester City.

The Belgian was handed a more advanced role against Arsenal but is back in his usual position in Gameweek 18.

Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) are the two selected to flank centre-forward Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) for the crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), who has been missing since Gamweeek 13, finally makes a return but is named among the substitutes for now.

Either way, it may spell the end of Jesus’ run of games in which he has been considered a nailed-on starter.

With plenty of Christmas fixtures to come, we may well see Aguero back in the starting line-up again very soon.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has reverted to his 4-1-4-1 formation for this afternoon’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Ayoze Pérez (£6.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) return to the starting XI to add some width for the usual suspects of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), James Maddison (£7.8m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.5m).

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Walker; de Bruyne, Gündogan, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi; H Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Pérez; Vardy.

