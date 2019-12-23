Guardiola provides fitness update on de Bruyne and Aguero

Christmas has come early for many Fantasy managers – and from an unlikely source.

The season’s traditional rotating Scrooge, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that Kevin de Bruyne (£10.4m) is available for Manchester City’s December 27 trip to Wolves.

More than 140,000 Fantasy Premier League managers have made the Belgian Gameweek 19’s most popular purchase despite slight concerns over his fitness following the weekend win over Leicester City.

Those concerns were emphatically laid to rest by Guardiola at his pre-match press conference when he said:

“De Bruyne was not injured. Yes, (he’s okay for the 27th).” – Pep Guardiola

That, of course, does not mean the coach won’t rest his star midfielder anyway, although De Bruyne’s form – three goals and two assists over his last five starts – makes a persuasive case for his inclusion at Molineux.

The match is likely to come a little bit too early for Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) to start, however.

“No (Aguero is not ready for 90 minutes yet). I don’t know (when he will be ready). Day by day, every training session is better.” – Pep Guardiola

The striker came on for the final minute against the Foxes and another bit part is probably all his 9.9% ownership can hope for on Friday.

Guardiola confirmed that two other players will definitely miss the game.

“David Silva is better but he is not with the team. John Stones is not ready.” – Pep Guardiola

As for Wolves, boss Nuno Espirito Santo declared there were no fresh injury concerns for his side, although Willy Boly (ankle break) and Morgan Gibbs-White (back) remain long-term absentees.

The match of Gameweek 19 will pit FIFA’s new World Club champions Liverpool against Leicester City.

Fatigue will surely be a factor for Jurgen Klopp’s selections, as all his major stars played significant roles in their two-match jaunt in Qatar. We will know more when he addresses the media on Christmas Eve.

As for the Foxes, manager Brendan Rodgers has no new injury worries and positive news on Harvey Barnes (£5.9m), who suffered an ankle injury in the loss at Manchester City.

“Harvey Barnes has been getting treatment over the last couple of days. Hopefully he’ll be back in training tomorrow. It’s his ankle, but it’s not as bad as first thought.” – Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have lodged an appeal over Son Heung-min‘s (£10.0m) red card against Chelsea.

Close to half a million Fantasy managers sold the South Korean as he should be starting a three-match ban for his clash with Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m) by missing the Boxing Day visit from Brighton.

In the event of that decision being overturned in time, that could be 462,000+ managers getting a major case of the bah humbugs.

Other than that, Mourinho’s press conference covered Erik Lamela (£5.7m), who has “commenced integration back into first-team training”, while Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) remain out.

Brighton manager Graham Potter goes into the clash with no new injury worries.

“It’s still Solly March and Jose Izquierdo (out injured). We have good numbers going into this period, and we need to use the squad in the best way we can.” – Graham Potter

New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will travel to Bournemouth for his first game in charge, and he’ll do so with Hector Bellerin (£5.4m) back in training following a hamstring problem, although a late call is still required.

Rob Holding (knee) and Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) will also be assessed ahead of the match, while Mesut Özil (foot) is available for selection.

He gave no clues as to team selection and would not be drawn on interim coach Freddie Ljungberg’s decision not to pick Ozil (£7.2m) for the 0-0 draw at Everton, saying:

“I just wanted him (Ljungberg) to make the decision on the day to pick the best line-up. My job started straight after the game. With me, the players have a clean sheet.” – Mikel Arteta

Clean sheets have been a rarity for the Gunners, and also for Bournemouth, with Cherries boss Eddie Howe’s backline definitely missing two players for Boxing Day.

The 14.9%-owned Diego Rico (£4.4m) is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the home loss to Burnley and Nathan Aké‘s (£4.9m) ongoing hamstring problem will keep him sidelined.

Elsewhere, Howe was typically keeping his Christmas cards close to his chest.

“I’m not expecting huge changes to the team. We had a couple of worries after the (Burnley) game, but I don’t want to reveal who they are. I don’t know myself if they’ll be ready for Arsenal.” – Eddie Howe

The Gameweek’s other new manager, Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti, named no names in his presser, but he did reveal that he won’t be making major moves for the visit by Burnley.

“I don’t want to change a lot in three days. The team in the last games showed a good spirit and we need to use this to get a win against Burnley. That is really important and of course, in three days you cannot change a lot.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Toffees stand-in manager Duncan Ferguson had earlier stated that he would be “amazed” if Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) wasn’t out for two or three weeks with a hamstring problem, while calf injury victims Morgan Schneiderlin (£4.4m) may return in Gameweek 20, but Theo Walcott (£6.2m) isn’t due back until early January.

As for Burnley, manager Sean Dyche declared that “we should be getting back to somewhere close” to a full squad.

He also gave updates on Ashley Barnes (£6.2m), Ashley Westwood (£5.4m), Chris Wood (£6.2m) and a possible return for winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m):

“Aaron Lennon is off ill today, but hopefully he will recover. Barnesy, Westy and Woody have all come through the game. Johann got 90 minutes in (for U23s) so that is good.” – Sean Dyche

Sheffield United entertain Watford and Blades boss Chris Wilder has close to a full squad to choose from, saying:

“No fresh injury concerns. We’re really healthy. The players have come through a tough afternoon against Brighton.” – Chris Wilder

Meanwhile, at Newcastle, one of the most festive of players, Andy Carroll (£5.4m), was giving boss Steve Bruce plenty to sing about ahead of their trip to Manchester United.

“Carroll wants to play every week but I’ll have a conversation with him. It would be unrealistic to think he could play two games in 48 hours but knowing how he is, he’ll want to. We’ll see how he is, watch this space.” – Steve Bruce

Bruce also gave updates on three of his defenders.

“Florian Lejeune (£4.4m) played the game on Saturday like he’d never been away. He came into the team on Saturday, and he looked terrific. Jetro Willems (£4.7m) may be okay. He got a whack on his knee at Burnley. (Dummett) is still a bit sore, so we’ll see how he is in the next 48 hours. For him to come off with a sore groin tells its own story.” – Steve Bruce

A London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham has visiting coach Manuel Pellegrini worried about his goalkeepers.

“They (Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin) are recovering. Neither of them can play two games in 48hrs, it is a massive problem. We will see tomorrow. Fabianski is looking well. He is working every day a little bit harder. If he is not ready for the 26th, then maybe the 28th or the 1st.” – Manuel Pellegrini

As a result, Roberto (£4.4m) could return between the sticks at Selhurst Park, with Pellegrini declaring:

“I continue to trust in him.” – Manuel Pellegrini

And in midfield, the manager has increased options, but no Jack Wilshere (£4.7m).

“(Manuel) Lanzini has worked without problem for ten days. Felipe (Anderson) has worked without any problem. Jack Wilshere is not working with the squad, he still feels some pain in his groin.” – Manuel Pellegrini

Another midfielder out of action is Aston Villa’s John McGinn (£5.7m), as manager Dean Smith ruefully confirmed at his press conference ahead of Boxing Day’s visit from Norwich City.

“McGinn’s on crutches. Obviously, very disappointed. He’s got an ankle fracture. He’s a strong character though. He’ll come back a stronger person for it and a better player. I don’t know (how long McGinn will be out). I suppose it’s how long a fracture heals. Hopefully as soon as possible. If I was going to guess, I’d say about three months.” – Dean Smith

Smith will also be without defender Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), who has a hamstring injury.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT