The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The draws for the fourth round of the FFS Members Cup and the fifth round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 18.

We’re down to the final 64 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after last weekend’s games.

FFS CUP

The results from the fourth round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The fifth round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked manager in round four exited the competition this weekend.

Yemop fell to a 53-45 defeat to NielsvanDelft and dropped out of the top 1k in doing so.

Teddy Brewski, sitting at 1,452nd in the world, takes over Yemop’s crown as the manager with the best overall rank in the competition.

He defeated Underdogs AFC 57-34 in Gameweek 18 and will next face Jeanz.

Ujjwal, the only site user left in either of our cups who has an overall rank in excess of one million, will take on Chap of Steel in round five.

Moderator G-Whizz was among those progressing to the last 64, too.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the third round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The fourth round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in the competition lives to fight another day.

frankiem was a comfortable 66-41 victor over PepRoulette, with the former’s captaincy of Danny Ings an inspired move.

frankiem is now up to 27th in the world, with all of his chips bar the first Wildcard still intact.

sandgrounder is the Fantasy boss charged with the unenviable task of stopping him in round four.

Another FPL boss having a superb season, ActorJeff, beat Pseto 64-43 and moved up to 159th in the process.

His reward is a fourth round tie against sledger, who sits just outside the top 200k.

There are two all-top 10k clashes in round four, with Bubber United facing prbaker1980 and FPL Cot taking on Bun Rab L4D3.

Moderator TorresMagic and staff writer Paul also made it through round three.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

R ound 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

