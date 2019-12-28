Callum Wilson benched as Maupay starts for Brighton

Brought in by around 12,000 managers ahead of Gameweek 20, Callum Wilson (£7.4m) is the second biggest rotation casualty of Saturday’s early kick-off.

Adam Webster (£4.4m), transferred in by over 25,000 bosses after his Gameweek 19 goal, is also warming the bench at the Amex Stadium.

Following a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation served on Boxing Day, Diego Rico (£4.4m) retakes his left-back berth for Bournemouth.

The 37,000 new owners of Neal Maupay (£5.8m) will be relieved to see the Brighton hitman back in Graham Potter’s XI after the Frenchman was rotated in GW19, while Aaron Connolly (£4.5m) is not in the Seagulls’ matchday 18. No reason has yet been given for the young Ireland striker’s absence.

Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) recovers from illness to partner Shane Duffy (£4.8m) in central defence, while Martin Montoya (£4.4m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) also return for Brighton following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Dale Stephens (£4.4m) is another to be benched by Potter, along with Pascal Gross (£6.4m).

Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) joins Callum Wilson on the Bournemouth bench, with Harry Wilson (£5.9m) and Josh King (£6.1m) set to flank central striker Dominic Solanke (£5.2m).

Junior Stanislas (£5.9m) makes his first appearance of the season following injury, with the Cherries’ team news graphic suggesting a 4-3-3 formation for Eddie Howe.

There are several systems that the Bournemouth boss could be using, namely his preferred 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 with Stanislas pushed higher up the pitch.

Howe has made five changes in total from Gameweek 19, while Potter has switched around seven of his starting XI.

Asked whether his changes were just a case of resting tired legs over the Christmas schedule, Eddie Howe said: “It’s a mixture – we have got a couple of injuries in there that we’re trying to protect. Such a busy spell, a lot of games coming up, we need to trust the squad.”

On the same subject, Potter explained: “It’ll be difficult for the players that have played 90 minutes to play in such a short space of time again. That’s the challenge for us all. None of us have got the exact answer and we’re all trying to find out. It’s unique situation, but we’ll try to do our best.”

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Duffy, Montoya; Mooy, Bissouma, Propper; Trossard, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Mepham, S. Cook, Stacey; Billing, Gosling, Stanislas; King, Solanke, H. Wilson.

