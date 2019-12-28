1342
Dugout Discussion December 28

Callum Wilson benched as Maupay starts for Brighton

1,342 Comments
Share

Brought in by around 12,000 managers ahead of Gameweek 20, Callum Wilson (£7.4m) is the second biggest rotation casualty of Saturday’s early kick-off.

Adam Webster (£4.4m), transferred in by over 25,000 bosses after his Gameweek 19 goal, is also warming the bench at the Amex Stadium.

Following a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation served on Boxing Day, Diego Rico (£4.4m) retakes his left-back berth for Bournemouth.

The 37,000 new owners of Neal Maupay (£5.8m) will be relieved to see the Brighton hitman back in Graham Potter’s XI after the Frenchman was rotated in GW19, while Aaron Connolly (£4.5m) is not in the Seagulls’ matchday 18. No reason has yet been given for the young Ireland striker’s absence.

Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) recovers from illness to partner Shane Duffy (£4.8m) in central defence, while Martin Montoya (£4.4m) and Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) also return for Brighton following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Dale Stephens (£4.4m) is another to be benched by Potter, along with Pascal Gross (£6.4m).

Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) joins Callum Wilson on the Bournemouth bench, with Harry Wilson (£5.9m) and Josh King (£6.1m) set to flank central striker Dominic Solanke (£5.2m).

Junior Stanislas (£5.9m) makes his first appearance of the season following injury, with the Cherries’ team news graphic suggesting a 4-3-3 formation for Eddie Howe.

There are several systems that the Bournemouth boss could be using, namely his preferred 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 with Stanislas pushed higher up the pitch.

Howe has made five changes in total from Gameweek 19, while Potter has switched around seven of his starting XI.

Asked whether his changes were just a case of resting tired legs over the Christmas schedule, Eddie Howe said: “It’s a mixture – we have got a couple of injuries in there that we’re trying to protect. Such a busy spell, a lot of games coming up, we need to trust the squad.”

On the same subject, Potter explained: “It’ll be difficult for the players that have played 90 minutes to play in such a short space of time again. That’s the challenge for us all. None of us have got the exact answer and we’re all trying to find out. It’s unique situation, but we’ll try to do our best.”

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Duffy, Montoya; Mooy, Bissouma, Propper; Trossard, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Mepham, S. Cook, Stacey; Billing, Gosling, Stanislas; King, Solanke, H. Wilson.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Nice one Duffy, Nice one Dunk
    Nice one Mooy, let's have another one

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Game over?

      Open Controls
  2. mcginnntonic
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Robertson, maupay and alli or kelly, son and abraham?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Reds
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        rob, maupay and alli

        Open Controls
    • NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Grealish playing no 10?

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        LW

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    • manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Maupay owner. Underwhelming performance despite the assist

      Open Controls
      1. XABI 15
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Fully agree. Will be honest and havent really watched him, but hes a mediocre player from what I saw today

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Could’ve scored a goal in the last minute

          Open Controls
          1. XABI 15
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Yep was watching, but he lacked the skill and composure. Tbh cant expect too much from him hes 5.8 for a reason

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              He was out of gas. Nothing to do with ability.

              Open Controls
      2. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        5.8 what did you expect

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      3. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I feel silly for my expectations but I really thought I'd get a good 9 pts out of this one

        Open Controls
      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Not a problem as enabler for Salah [C]

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Exactly. Saved 1.8m with my transfers last nite with dgw in mind.

          Open Controls
      5. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Will take the 5pts, bench next gw for Traore and then look to upgrade to Jiminez.

        Gets in good positions but lacks quality and doesn't seem to get much service in terms of passes (bha mids very wasteful with crossing opportunities and greedy with long shots doesn't bode well for striker pts)

        Open Controls
      6. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Looked so dangerous and had lots of shots on goal

        Im looking to get him in

        Open Controls
      7. Taff1952
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        One week in a good run of fixtures.

        Open Controls
      8. Slouch87 Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        What do you expect both for the price , the fact that he plays for a mid table ( at best ) side and also he's only played at a lower level previously. He is young enough to improve with experience.

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Agree unrealistic expectations but still underwhelming. Not the kind of striker like Ings who is fixture proof, owners should have a solid rotation plan for next 2 fix

          Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Egg on the face on everyone who told me not to get in Ryan for hendo for -4 😉

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Hendo yet to play

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        So Ryan got you 2 points taking into account the hit...

        Open Controls
      3. EL TANO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        You’re still a mug, btan

        Open Controls
      4. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Hendo could save a pen, remember last GW

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            he got an assist not a pen save didnt he

            Open Controls
            1. FDMS All Starz
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              City missed 2 pens

              Open Controls
      5. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Neal Maupay captaincy fail for those who captained Neal Maupay

        Open Controls
      6. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        No Ryan save point. Devestated 😉

        Open Controls
      7. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Kelly to Burn in GW22 looks tasty!

        Open Controls
        1. Waldaz
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Wow, that's cruel.

          Open Controls
      8. Team Cruel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Dunk is a beautiful man. Deserves max baps

        Open Controls
        1. Regin
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yeah. I hung onto him too

          Open Controls
      9. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        El Ghazi benched...... probably coming on for 6 minutes and getting a 1pointer.

        Open Controls
      10. EL TANO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Burn Unit

        Open Controls
      11. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Great start for GW20 WC’ers who surely had at least 2 Brighton players.

        Open Controls
        1. ChelseaGuy
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          WCer and no Brighton

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Ditto

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I had one spot for a cheapie (bar Kelly and Lunds) and that spot went to Holgate.

          Open Controls
      12. Differentiator
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I would LOVE a non-Ings Southampton 1-0 win

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          No such thing as a Soton win where Ings doesn’t score

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            apart from their last match of course

            Open Controls
            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              When he plays

              Open Controls
          2. Ha.
            • 4 Years
            2 hours ago

            Last gameweek?

            Open Controls
      13. faux_C
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        13 pts banked already, not bad 😎

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Dunk?

          Open Controls
          1. faux_C
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Dunk and Maupay

            Open Controls
        2. Make Arsenal Great Again
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Great start!

          Open Controls
      14. Regin
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Can anyone pls tell y i am still nin lms league? Had only 40 last gw. Thought safety score was 42.

        Asking for the 3rd time

        Open Controls
        1. Yoshioka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Did you factor in the non-standing unused chip plays using Mark's coefficient tool in the members forum? Dropped qualifying down to 39.5 for around 6% of teams in the end, I think.

          Open Controls
      15. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Minus 3 from 1 played. Flying.

        Open Controls
      16. AzzaroMax99
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Rams conceived, Digne benched :(( Week started great xD

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          conceded*
          LoL xD

          Open Controls
      17. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Dunk 8 pointer niceee

        Open Controls
      18. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Mooy 34
        Dunk 31
        Handbag 30

        Tross 29

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Damn........

          Open Controls
        3. EL TANO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          That’s tough on the Burn Unit....he was immense even without his goal

          Open Controls
      19. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Mooy 4.8m ... good enabler, he seems nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. dansmusen
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Yes if he plays with Bissouma. Great display from both today and they seem to link up really well.

          Open Controls
        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Is he only 4.8m?! Crikey

          Open Controls
      20. ppv
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Magnus carlsen disappeared from FPL? Can't see him in top 50

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. ChelseaGuy
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          64 after 2 poor weeks

          Open Controls
        3. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          He went somewhere cold along the north pole

          Open Controls
        4. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Still doing great, top 70.

          Open Controls
        5. ppv
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          OK thanks. Thought he had deleted team. Someone with similar name top 50 who has done awful WC imo

          Open Controls
      21. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Holgate starts, wooo.

        Open Controls
      22. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        13 from 2... I’m on for a full house 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Arse Craic
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Nice one

          Open Controls
        2. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          0 from 0 here, no end to the disappointment 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            🙁

            Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Well done

          Open Controls
        4. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          thanks lads, hope it continues!

          Open Controls
      23. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I have quite respected Eddie Howe, Bournemouth and what they have achieved in particular...but hope they go down now if I'm honest...tiny club, little to no ambition and have become rather boring to watch imo!

        Open Controls
        1. ChelseaGuy
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Thought he'd take over at Arsenal. They were so good.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Yeah, can only keep it going for so long! How many do they get at a game 10-15k, where the likes of Villa hit close to 40k?

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Still doing great for their size & financial power... but I agree.

          Replaced by Leeds would be great for the league.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            this is it mate...club is too small for the EPL really but fair play to them!

            Open Controls
        3. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Absolutely... They have been far too lucky

          Open Controls
        4. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          They looked tired today. I think most away teams will given th 1 day rest. Expect home teams to have the advantage especially if they score first.

          Bournemouth have had a bad run of injuries tbf

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            injury situation is a fair point I must say but still...they have no real ambition, same old same old and think they might be found out this season or the next!

            Open Controls
            1. Yoshioka
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              What's the 'no ambition' observation based on? They don't appear at all negative in their approach on the pitch or in the transfer market. The performances aren't up to much at the moment, but I find them difficult to knock or to doubt when they're all fit.

              Open Controls
              1. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                11k capacity stadium (just checked that) says plenty but hey dont get me wrong its amazing what they have achieved and are achieving 🙂

                Open Controls
        5. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Won't go down
          Boring though this season yeah

          Open Controls
        6. Arse Craic
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I like Bournemouth but they've been killed with injuries.
          I hope they stay up

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            killed with injuries is a bit extreme! Ake and Brooks yes, key players, so you have a bit of a point

            Open Controls
          2. EL TANO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Ake injury and average Wilson believing the hype when linked to Chelsea last year has really let them down
            Pretty disappointing and annoying set of players in that lineup really...they let Howe down regularly

            Open Controls
        7. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Their entire team is injured. He should never have bought solanke though

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            dont agree mate...Ake & Brooks huge losses thats about it!

            Open Controls
            1. EL TANO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah .... forgot about brooks....

              Open Controls
        8. Yoshioka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          They've spent absolutely loads on promising young players given the size of the club, though the signings have been little more than steady so far.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            King, Ake & Brooks only good signings for years that I can think of

            Open Controls
            1. Yoshioka
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              If you were just criticising how well their signings had performed, I'd probably be with you. No real disasters but few recent signings have really impressed. I just can't agree with criticism of their ambition. They must have spent in excess of ten million on a player close to a dozen times now - Lerma alone cost £25m I think. That's pretty ambitious for a club of that size.

              Open Controls
              1. EL TANO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                They should have cashed in on Wilson

                Open Controls
              2. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                ...its just the size of the club, 11k capacity etc, they've had a good run but less than exciting future prospects and would like to see a bigger club take their place in EPL tbh! Don't enjoy watching them as in previous seasons

                Open Controls
      24. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Tammy to Jimmy for free?

        Open Controls
      25. ChelseaGuy
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/12/28/ings-and-grealish-start-as-digne-benched-for-everton/

        NEW POST

        Open Controls
      26. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Any bonus for Ryan ?

        Open Controls
        1. Arse Craic
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      27. OLLY G
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Ditch Tammy or Maddison?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.