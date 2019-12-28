Ings and Grealish start as Digne benched for Everton

Major changes have been held to a minimum in the 3pm matches in Gameweek 20.
Danny Ings (£6.6m) returns to the Southampton line-up after earning himself a rest at Chelsea on Boxing Day.
He starts up-front in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s 4-4-2 system alongside Che Adams (£5.3m).
Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) misses out through illness while Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) drops to the bench.
“This was the reason Danny (Ings) didn’t play against Cheslea, because I knew two games in three days with his history was too high a risk fir me. It is the same for Stu(art Armstrong), who was out for a long time and played nearly 90 minutes last game, so he starts on the bench.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl
Visitors Crystal Palace hand another start to key Fantasy Premier League assets Martin Kelly (£4.4m) and Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) while Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m) fills in at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m).
Newcastle have made three important alterations to the side that was thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United on Boxing Day.
Key midfield assets Jonjo Shelvey (£5.1m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.4m) are back in the side while Andy Carroll (£5.4m) returns up-front alongside Joelinton (£5.6m) in what looks to be a 3-5-2 formation.
Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has kept faith with the 4-4-2 system, pairing Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) with Moise Kean (£6.4m) up-front and deploying Richarlison (£ on the left flank of midfield.
Perhaps the most important piece of team news for Fantasy managers sees Lucas Digne (£5.7m), the most popular Everton asset (12.1%) left on the bench for Leighton Baines (£4.9m) to captain the side from left-back.
Djibril Sidibé (£5.3m), who registered a 12-point haul in Gameweek 19, keeps his place on the right of defence.
Aston Villa have named a relatively strong side to face Watford at Vicarage Road, with Jack Grealish (£6.4m) potentially back in his advanced position on the left of a front-three.
Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.2m) keep their starting berths after helping secure a clean sheet on Boxing Day.
Watford line-up in a 4-2-3-1 spearheaded by Troy Deeney (£6.2m) with Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) on the flanks.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll.
Everton XI: Pickford; Baines, Holgate, Keane, Sidibé; Richarlison, Davies, Sigurdsson, Walcott; Kean, Calvert-Lewin.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Cedric; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Boufal; Ings, Adams.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Riedewald, Sakho, Tomkins, M Kelly; Meyer, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Zaha.
Watford XI: Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Mariappa; Capoue, Hughes; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.
Aston Villa XI: Heaton; Targett, Hause, Konsa, El Mohamady; Hourihane, D Luiz, Lansbury; Grealish, Wesley, Jota.
Armstrong on. Finally some life.