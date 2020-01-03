Last chance to enter the Last Man Standing competition

Time is running out to join the Last Man Standing competition, in which thousands of Fantasy managers are whittled down to just one by the end of the season. This season over 5000 managers have entered so far with just 945 left with 16 Gameweeks to go. For a reminder on what it is and how it works click here.

HOW TO QUALIFY

In order to qualify, you need to at least match the safety score after hits for each of the first 21 Gameweeks. These can be found below. If you pass the 21 scores needed, you qualify to join and can enter using the code bcvy39.



HOW IT WORKS FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON

The bottom “X%” of teams or equal after hits get eliminated each Gameweek.

Here is a general guide of what value “x” will equal.

Gameweeks 22-24: (X = 10)

Gameweeks 25-29: (X increasing by 2 each week or 12,14,16,18,20) respectively.

Gameweeks 30-35: (X increasing each week to 25,30,36,42,50,60) respectively.

Gameweek 36: Top 4 or equal (chip users apart from the wildcard making the final increase the finalists by 1)

Gameweek 37: Winner takes the title (overall rank is the tiebreak decider).

WHEN DO ENTRIES CLOSE

Entry to LMS will close 8pm on the 10th of January.

There are a lot of FFScout users who still qualify to enter so make sure you check your FPL history page to see if you have the scores to get you involved. Looking forward to a late rush of entries and to see a new bunch of teams. There is a Community Round Up mention to anyone who top scores for a Gameweek and the eventual LMS winner gets free FFS 2020-2021 membership and key bragging rights in what has proved one of the toughest competitions to win in Fantasy Football.