Who are the best Watford players to consider under Pearson?

Nigel Pearson’s arrival at Watford has triggered a much-needed resurgence at Vicarage Road – but can Fantasy Premier League managers trust their assets just yet?

The former Leicester City manager has been in charge of the Hornets for a month now, which is more than enough time for us to assess the impact he has had.

We will go over recent matches to find out, as a result, whether or not there are any viable options to invest in for Fantasy managers.

What has Pearson changed?

After experiments with a three-man back-line under Quique Sanchez Flores, Pearson has lined up Watford in a 4-2-3-1 formation in every match so far.

Following his return from injury, Troy Deeney (£6.2m) is leading the line again while Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) have most often chosen to flank the attacking midfield either side of Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.6m).

At the back, Kiko Femenía (£4.2m) has started every match at left-back with Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) and Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) the preferred options in central defence, although the latter is now suspended for Gameweek 22 following a Gameweek 21 sending off, his second of the season.

The right-back spot has been less settled, especially with Daryl Janmaat (£4.1m) out injured. In his absence, Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m) has largely deputised although his Gameweek 20 sending off saw Craig Dawson (£4.8m) feature there last time.

Crucially, these team selection decisions have helped Watford drastically improve their fortunes from Gameweek 17 onwards, when Pearson took charge of his first game.

During the last five Gameweeks, they have won all three home games, against Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves, proving that they can arguably record a positive result against a range of different teams.

Gameweeks 1 to 16 (left) compared with Gameweeks 17 to 21 (right)

The Hornets only scored nine goals in the first 16 matches of the 2019/20 campaign, a period which saw them managed by three different men, Javi Gracia, Flores and Hayden Mullins.

By contrast, in the last five matches, Pearson’s men have found the net eight times, a drastic improvement.

Assists between the two periods have also risen, from four to five – and from 0.2 per game to 1.0.

The defence has improved too. Goals conceded per game has halved from 1.9 to 0.8 while clean sheets per game have doubled from 0.2 to 0.4.

While the results have been impressive, the question is whether or not they are sustainable – which is where the underlying statistics come in.

In order to do this, we have run comparisons between the first 16 Gameweeks of the season against Gameweeks 17 to 21.

What has happened to Watford’s Goal Threat data?

  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    LMS reminder

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/03/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-3/

    Roughly 1000 qualified

    1. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      What do you mean by "banned FFS users"? why were they banned?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        People who can't comment. Breaking https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/

        1. Yank Revolution
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Heavy!

      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Calling mods bell-ends, etc

        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ban!

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Foster, Sarr and Deeney on the shopping list.

    1. Liber
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Deeney after few weeks yes.

    2. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      just need to dodge the one that get's a red card

    3. theodosios
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Maybe for fun, nothing else

    4. Pras Scott Talent
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Are you at Aldi?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Poolers, KDB, Rashford and Vardy don't leave much left.

  3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Deulofeu and Sarr

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No cojones.

  4. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Leno, Fabianski or Henderson?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fabianski - DGW upcoming and does well in games against bigger sides

    2. sovietrockettes
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      I would go with Fabianski due to the DGW bonus.......reassess after GW 25....

    3. Irish Madridista ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I went Leno.

      Fabianski second best cause of his dgw

    4. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play Rico or use FT to get Sidibe in for Targett?

    A) Play Rico (WAT)
    B) Sign Sidibe (BHA)

    1. sovietrockettes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A, you'll probably need that transfer soon

  6. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    What is it with these tight sleeveless bin bag tube coats managers are wearing nowadays?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      https://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/11/03/1415036689826_Image_galleryImage_Arsene_Wenger_Arsenal_Man.JPG

    2. Pras Scott Talent
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pep is ruining the whole league forever

  7. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Hendo
    TAA Soy Lundy Rico Kelly
    Mane KDB Maddison Alli Dendo
    Vardy Rashford Jimi

    2 FT and 0 itb
    Plan A:
    GW 22: Alli ==> Richarlison (save 1 FT)
    GW 23: Rash ==> DCL and (Save 1 FT)
    GW 24: Jimi + Richarlison ==> Salah + Ings (for free)

    Plan B:
    GW 22: Rashford + Alli ==> DCL + sterling
    GW 23: Save 1 FT
    GW 24: Jimi + Sterling ==> Salah + Ings (for free)

    Which plan should I go far? A or B?

    1. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Alli might fall tonight so have to do it tonight so any advice guys?

  8. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sadio Mane is a homeboy when it comes to scoring in the Premier league.

    But is his tendency to score at Anfield big enough to warrant our attention, especially when it comes to choosing our captain? I'm starting to think so having looked into his goals scored home and away.

    League goals since joining Liverpool 16/17: 56

    Home: 40 (71%)
    Away: 16 (29%)

    Since last season 18/19 : 33

    Home: 25 (76%)
    Away: 8 (24%)

    I realize goals scored home/away is a very, very simple way of looking at it. I haven't even taken assists into consideration. But sometimes keeping it simple can be beautiful. In fact Sadio has never managed more than 4 away goals in a Premier league season.

    That's surely about to change though. He has already matched that this season (7 home, 4 away). Instead Salah has been having troubles on the road scoring only once (9 home, 1 away).

    Considering Liverpool play away twice in DGW24 - should we look to another Liverpool player for captaincy? Is Trent the best option? Could Salah be due some away goals? Interested to hear your five cents.

    1. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I was just checking this season's figures for that (thinking Mane was a homeboy) ... seems to be doing okay away from Anfield and better than Salah

      If Milner is still out then that might give the edge to Salah

      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good point re Milner.

        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It's ruthless game - that was my first thought before he had even hobbled off the pitch

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do they keep more clean sheets away?

      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I guess not. Trent offers more than that though if that's what you meant. People are doubling up on their defence.

    3. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hold on, it's two cents isn't it 😀

    4. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Away points this season
      Mane 58 in 8 = 6.87 / game ... includes 25 in the two games v SOU and AVL
      Salah 35 in 7 = 5.0
      TAA 61 in 9 = 6.77 ... includes 24 in one game
      Firmino 58 in 9 = 6.44

      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Firmino surprisingly good. But come the end of the season I bet Salah will have a higher number than him.

  9. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    sorry repost form last article...

    Best captain option for this team? - the armband is on Jiménez at the moment, guess it is about time for him to get more than one goal in a game.

    Guaita
    TAA, Digne, Lundstram
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Grealish
    Vardy, Ings(VC), Jiménez(C)

    Martin, Aurier, Hayden, Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Azathoth
      • 5 Years
      just now

      G2G.

  10. Irish Madridista ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Go on so.... Give us your three Liverpool choices at the moment for the DGW?

    Assuming Trent is in there for nearly everyone, and one of the premium mids..

    Robertson? VvD? Both premium mids? Bobby?

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not just DGW though - lots of easy fixtures afterwards. Get the explosive slices of the pie (i.e Salah, Mane and TAA)

    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I am at Mane-Salah-TAA

    3. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      just now

      TAA, Mane and Firmino

  11. Jullepuu
      7 mins ago

      Which is better?

      A) Holgate and Maddison
      B) Sidibe and Grealish

    • Niho992
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      When is draw of the next round FA cup?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Google says today.

        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Funny as always. Not.

      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        just now

        In an hour

        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thx

      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        7.35pm or so.

    • Bavarian
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Who to bench:
      A-Grealish
      B-Soyuncu
      C-Lundstram

      1. Irish Madridista ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        C

    • Azathoth
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who to play
      a) Dunk
      b) Rico
      c) Egan

      The other 2 are VVD and Lord.

      Thanx.

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        a

    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      For those who own Cantwell and plan to play in GW23, which attacker/s will you bench?

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Traore

    • SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) Fab
      B) Ryan
      C) Foster

      1. Bavarian
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        BCA this order

      2. Recklesss
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A if you want him for the double (even though the fixtures aren't there). If not B.

    • merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alli Jimi Rash -> Salah DCL Ings for -4?

      Ramsdale McGovern
      TAA Soyuncu Lundstram Rico Kelly
      Mané KDB Alli Maddison Dendoncker
      Vardy Rashford Jimenez

      2 FT, 0.3 ITB

    • Fuddled FC
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Replacing Alli. Which one for this week?

      a) Martial
      b) Rich
      c) someone else up to £8.8m

      1. Recklesss
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fixtures over the next 3 aren't bad - could be the main man with Kane out. I own, I'm keeping but if I had to B

      2. Azathoth
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The rest of your mids are?

