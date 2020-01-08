205
Who are the best Arsenal players to consider under Mikel Arteta?

Won one, drawn one, lost one: Mikel Arteta has had a so-so start to life as Arsenal manager by way of Premier League results.

Monday night’s victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup was also a Jekyll-and-Hyde display, with the Gunners very much second-best to their Championship opponents in the first half before drastically improving after the break.

While the scorelines haven’t always gone Arteta’s way, there have been visible signs of improvement under his stewardship.

Should Fantasy managers be renewing their interest in Arsenal assets, then?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) aside, we have largely dodged the Gunners this season: the Gabon international is the only one of Arteta’s squad who can boast a double-digit ownership in Fantasy Premier League at present.

FPL bosses may have been sufficiently scarred by Unai Emery’s team selections or the Londoners’ dismal away form in the preceding 18 months to be tentative about revisiting Aubameyang and co for now.

Still, the fixtures demand our interest.

Arsenal face only two of the current top seven between now and Gameweek 32 (the clash with Manchester City in Gameweek 28 may well be rearranged due to the Citizens’ likely involvement in the EFL Cup final) and sit fourth in our Season Ticker as a result.

With that in mind, we follow up our recent articles on Watford and Everton by looking more closely at the impact that Arteta has had on the Gunners.

WHAT HAS ARTETA CHANGED?

  1. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wow Villa playing no striker

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Same as all season with Wesley playing

      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Crusher!!

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        😀
        Take the upvote

  2. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Grealish starts as striker/false 9?

    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maybe trezeguet up front

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        just now

        David?

  3. Bumbaclot
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Completely bottomed 🙁

    Any obvious changes need making here? Got 2FT and 0.6 itb

    Pope
    TAA/Rico/Lund
    Kdb/mane/richarlison/maddy
    Jiminez/vardy/Tammy

    Button/cantwell/Kelly/targett

    Thanks everyone

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Rico/Kelly > someone better

      1. Bumbaclot
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kelly at 4.2. Nothing better at that price. Same with Rico really

        1. potatoace'scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kelly's time is up very soon. Ward due back this month.

        2. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          .6 itb

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Tammy to ings to allow further investment

  4. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Team set?

    Guaita
    Taa soy lunds
    Mane Kdb Silva madds
    Vardy ings Jimenez

    Grealish gomez Rico

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Brilliant team bro.

    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dilva let me down big time, cost me a lot of points in fact so I'd rather play Grealish but nice looking team

    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very nice

  5. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    2 FT’s 1.0m itb.

    4 transfers without hits before GW 24. I’ve decided to go double Liverpool Attack
    Plan.
    This week :- Moura >> Traore
    Wk 23, Rico >> Holgate
    Wk 24,
    Choice of
    A) KDB >> Mane and roll the other FT
    B) Maddison,Rashford >> Mane,Ings/DCL

    Would give me this team by 24.
    Ryan
    TAA,Holgate,Soyuncu,Lundstrum
    Salah,Mane,KDB/Maddison
    Vardy,Jimenez,Ings/DCL

    Button,Traore,Cantwell,Kelly
    Will be playing the fixtures with Traore,Cantwell,Soyuncu and Holgate.

    1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      (B)

      1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        + DCL*. It's a roll of the dice, but I can't help but feeling Everton's attack is about to become essential.

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’m not too sure as a Toffee.
          Lots of in house bickering apparently. Unrest.
          Protests outside Finch Farm too.

          I hope I’m wrong. I have a couple of weeks before I need to make that choice.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Keep KDB & Maddison

      Maybe drop rash to ings, Jimenez to dirt cheap and moura to mane

      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I can’t afford Moura,Rashford,Jimenez > Mane,Ings,DCL unfortunately.
        0.4m short.

      2. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I can afford Rashford,Moura >> Mane,Greenwood but not keen .

    3. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

  6. Victor I Need Ya Bae
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    what to do with this lot for GW 22? trying to be smart ahead of Liverpool's DGW24.

    A) Otamendi -> Sidibe?
    B) Dele -> Richy??
    C) Ings -> DCL ???

    plan is to bring in Mane + 1 more Red attacker by GW24. Most likely Firmino.

    2FT 1.9 ITB

    Hendo
    TAA Rico Lund Otamendi
    Martial KDB Traore Maddison
    Vardy Jimenez

    Ryan Dele Ings Targett

    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A for me.

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Surprised so many people are planning on benching Soyuncu this weekend.

    I guess it's Ings-tinct driven.

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      would u play soy over maupay or grealish ?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think like most, you (probably) should be tempted by an attacker over a defender - but I don't trust Maupay all that much.

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          originally benched grealish but feel he has a higher ceiling that soy and maupay is on a 2 week audition of sorts to keep his place in my team, so feel i have to give him the start. Ings also a danger factor in soy getting points

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ingsteresting thoughts Hazz

    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ings-tresting that you are soy-prised about this

    4. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      "So many people..."

      Sauce?

  8. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    who is the oop left wing for leicester ? fuchs or chillwell ?

    and who is the oop striker for villa ?

    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chillwell

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      3-5-2 for Leicester, innit? Chilwell and Pereira at WB, Fuchs in at CB alongside Soyuncu and Evans (as they played v Newcastle).

      Could be any one of the front three playing OOP for Villa, potentially Trezeguet.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ah ok cheers

  9. Amey
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Every time I've looked@ the fixtures this GW, Mane is coming out as THE guy to me (Aurier is ill disciplined as ....) to ©
    😮
    Vardy is so good though ...

    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, reckon Mane will get something
      Don't wanna miss the party though

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Just saw he's starting...
        Not gonna change © now

  10. ManUnitedComeBack
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Grealish playing today and getting tired maybe plus Maguire out and it being United justifies starting Cantwell over Grealish right?

    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Confirmation bias. Start Grealish IMO.

  11. Sloths
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Think I'm happy with this going into 22.

    What do you guys think?

    Henderson/4m

    TAA/Lund/Sidibe Subs Soyuncu/Simpson

    Mane/Salah/De Bruyne (v)/Maddison Sub Cantwell

    Vardy(c)/Ings/Calvert Lewin

  12. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Do we think KDB could be a better (C) option than Vardy with him having the extra 2 days rest??

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      As long as he's not rested.

    3. Gregg Wallace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably one of those weeks where Vardy, Kev and Mané all score the same amount tbh

    4. Rock n Grohl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      City v that Villa defence looks very promising. Bus captain and waiting for any update / clarification if any, on which tired players Pep was referring to.

  13. RedAlpha10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Martial or Maddison??

    1. Rock n Grohl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      For this GW Martial, long term Maddison.

  14. potatoace'scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone believe Lei will shut out Ings this week?

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I hope they don't.
      Playing Ingsy over Soyuncu

    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      50/50

    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ings anytime scorer odds: 7/4

  15. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    How much longer will Kelly keep his place in Palace defence? I’m thinking of a switch to Holgate or Dunk? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Sloths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      i think both are good options. Both have good fixtures. I'd lean towards Holgate more as I think clean sheets are a little more likely.

    2. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ward supposedly back gw23.
      I wouldn't give him much longer than that.

  16. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Leicester going rip Villa a new one tonight ?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Probably just further stretch that already capping hole

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Gaping*

  17. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pukki and Dendonk - > Ings and Hayden worth it?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      All up to Ings. Hopefully he will slow down if I don't buy back.

  18. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Can Mourinho park the bus with this Spurs team?

    Two big games he was involved so far are man united away and Chelsea home - On both occasions they conceded plenty of chances and for this reason I feel liverpool have very good chance of absolutely smashing them and salah,mane should be better picks than Vardy for captaincy

  19. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    My route to triple Liverpool would be :
    Alli and rashford to
    Salah and DCL

    Look OK?

    1. Gregg Wallace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yerp

    2. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd keep Rash, even if it meant my 3 Liv were Trent, Virg and Robbo.

    3. Recklesss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same

  20. arkom
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    2 FT - Pope to Fabianski.

    Yes or no??

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Easy yes

  21. CAPA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Is Maitland Niles a decent option? Will he carry on playing?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Arsenal defence.... no

      1. CAPA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Possibly signs of improvement and good run of fixtures. But they have been poor

    2. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nah, poor defensively.

  22. Ser Davos
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ings (extra transfer) or Felipe Anderson?

    Thanks in advance

    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fanny.

  23. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Vardy sellers surprised that he starts?

  24. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ndidi missing for a few weeks. Having an operation

    Key player lost in that cm role. Soy boy fail

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Interesting
      Might play Tomori over Soy them

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        See how they look tonight

  25. Fantasydreamer
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Is mane likely to rise twice before the double?

    Going to get salah and mane in but think I want to prioritise salah for the next two (and can’t afford more than a .1 rise on mane)

    Or better to get mane in now (as salah looks unlikely for double rise)

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably the week of the DGW

  26. WE ARE RANGERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Name three players you would want in your team if you had three extra free transfers

