Who are the best Arsenal players to consider under Mikel Arteta?

Won one, drawn one, lost one: Mikel Arteta has had a so-so start to life as Arsenal manager by way of Premier League results.

Monday night’s victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup was also a Jekyll-and-Hyde display, with the Gunners very much second-best to their Championship opponents in the first half before drastically improving after the break.

While the scorelines haven’t always gone Arteta’s way, there have been visible signs of improvement under his stewardship.

Should Fantasy managers be renewing their interest in Arsenal assets, then?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) aside, we have largely dodged the Gunners this season: the Gabon international is the only one of Arteta’s squad who can boast a double-digit ownership in Fantasy Premier League at present.

FPL bosses may have been sufficiently scarred by Unai Emery’s team selections or the Londoners’ dismal away form in the preceding 18 months to be tentative about revisiting Aubameyang and co for now.

Still, the fixtures demand our interest.

Arsenal face only two of the current top seven between now and Gameweek 32 (the clash with Manchester City in Gameweek 28 may well be rearranged due to the Citizens’ likely involvement in the EFL Cup final) and sit fourth in our Season Ticker as a result.

With that in mind, we follow up our recent articles on Watford and Everton by looking more closely at the impact that Arteta has had on the Gunners.

Only Members can read on but those wishing to subscribe can now buy half-season memberships for £9.99 or a monthly subscription for £2.99 – full details are available via this link.

WHAT HAS ARTETA CHANGED?

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT