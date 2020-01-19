1141
Dugout Discussion January 19

Chilwell misses out as much-captained Vardy aims to continue fine away form

1,141 Comments
Gameweek 23’s second-most-popular captaincy option is in action this afternoon as Burnley entertain Leicester City.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 14:00 GMT.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) was handed the armband by over 1.3 million Fantasy Premier League managers for this weekend’s set of fixtures, with 32.12% of the top 10,000 doing likewise.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), who blanked yesterday, was a more popular captaincy candidate in this current Gameweek.

Vardy starts this afternoon and is aiming to maintain his excellent run of form against the also-rans of the Premier League: the Leicester striker has (when fit) yet to blank in a fixture against a side ranked ninth or below.

He has amassed 60 FPL points in his last five away appearances, too.

While well-owned FPL options such as Vardy, James Maddison (£7.7m), Caglar Soyuncu (£5.1m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.4m) all start, there is no place in the visitors’ starting XI for Ben Chilwell (£5.7m).

Still owned by 10.4% of Fantasy bosses, the out-of-form Leicester left-back isn’t even in Brendan Rodgers’ matchday squad – the reason for which is still to be officially confirmed but reportedly because he hasn’t completed a full week of training.

Chilwell is replaced by Christian Fuchs (£4.3m) in defence, while Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) is in for Hamza Choudhury (£4.3m) in the middle of the park.

Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) is once again among the substitutes.

Sean Dyche has also made two changes to his Burnley side.

Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) has shaken off an illness to return to the hosts’ line-up, while Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) is back in the team at right-back.

Aaron Lennon (£4.6m) and Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) are the men to make way.

Ashley Barnes (£6.2m) is missing from the Clarets’ squad, of course, as he recovers from hernia surgery.

Only two members of the Burnley starting XI are owned by more than 1% of FPL bosses: Nick Pope (£4.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.1m).

Pope has shipped 18 goals in six fixtures against the current top five of the Premier League and has yet to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Söyüncü, Evans, Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Maddison, Perez, Vardy.

1,141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Soy xG

    
    1. BNMC
        just now

        If that doesn't mean FPL points I'm not interested

        
    2. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks for the points SoyBoy

      Soy ➡ Tanganga

      
    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was doing ok in 2019 but 2020 FPL is mostly not going well

      
    4. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maupay (c) not looking so bad now

      
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        😮 stroke of genius!

        
    5. Bakra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ofcourse I got rid of Pope and captained Vardy

      
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here

        
    6. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      This pleases me as a Pope owner and a Vardy seller for a -4 😉

      
    7. Zilla
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      problems of a thin squad

      
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yep, they struggled once it got to 2 games a week and also losing Ndidi during that period...hard to compete against the stronger squads over the whole season.

        
    8. Zlatanzo
        4 mins ago

        2 simple things... Ndidi's injury and Vardy's baby has completely transformed this Leicester team around.

        
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Or they’ve ran out of juice

          
        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wonder if they are combined somehow ?

          
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ndidi secretly the father and "injury" a ploy to spend time with the baby? Vardy distraught after finding out?

            
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          What’s the role of Brendan?

          
          1. Zlatanzo
              1 min ago

              Being an overrated clown

              
          2. au hasard Marvin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bit harsh to put any blame on Vardy's baby.

            
          3. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think Vardy has been good, good movement. The supply has been awful, especially from Maddison.

            
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Maddison set him up 1v1 twice and he missed both times + a penalty.. Hes been garbage

              
        4. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Vardy>Bobby will be popular

          
        5. mcginnntonic
            3 mins ago

            richa and grealish
            or
            son and fodder

            
          • potatoace'scott talent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            On the bright side, at least hes getting shots on target again.

            
          • THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Pope 12 and Jimenez 13 to McCarthy 1 and Ings 2 probably the worst moves I’ve made this season

            
            1. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              Similar

              
            2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              unlucky, the moves were fine

              
            3. diesel001
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Damn.

              
            4. Hybrid.power
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Oh you poor git. I did the Jimi to Ings move too

              
            5. Sid1891
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Me was getting rid Kun before dive goals haul in two weeks

              
              1. Sid1891
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Five

                
            6. Arteta
              • 4 Years
              just now

              So cruel!

              
          • Says
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            What a waste of possession shots like Soys there are

            
          • Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Literally tempted to WC just to remove all 3 Leicester crap from my team. May have to make do with just 2 of them out for a hit

            
            1. Says
              • 9 Years
              just now

              It's the only sensible course of action

              
          • Basil1977
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            My transfer of Pope to Guaita went well this week

            
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Bought a keeper playing away to the champions?

              
            2. Sid1891
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Played against the odds?

              
          • jonnybhoy
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Fell so hard out the top 20k so I've activated the Wildcard. Please help me choose a team.

            A)
            Ryan Martin
            Lund Kelly TAA Robbo Soy
            Mane KDB Martial Grealish Traore
            Ings Aguero Greenwood

            B)
            Ryan Martin
            Lund Kelly TAA Robbo Soy
            Mane KDB Martial Richarlison (IF fit) Grealish
            Vardy Ings Greenwood

            C)
            Ryan Martin
            Lund Kelly Tanganga Robbo Soy
            Mane Salah KDB Traore Martial
            Vardy Ings Greenwood

            Thanks all

            
          • Colonel Shoe 肝池
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            blow the whistle

            
          • el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Richarlison & Rasford injured.
            Leicester's form nose diving and I own 3 of their assets.
            Rico and Ramsdale in my team.

            Maybe is time to use WC....

            
          • Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sell Pope they said, Burnley are rubbish they said, hahahaha

            
          • Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            9 in 12 for the consistent Maddison.

            Unmatched!

            
          • Grounderz
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Vardy cappers, what’s your GW captain score now?

            
            1. Al Moon Yeah
              • 5 Years
              just now

              22

              
          • Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            WC... yes or no?

            McCarthy
            Trent Soy* Aurier*
            Mane KdB Martial Grealish
            Vardy Ings Maupay

            Button Cantwell* Rico* Lundstram

            
          • Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Making a cup of tea to throw in my own face, anyone else want one?

            
          • Differentiator
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Was going to do Wilson -> Ings

            But Haller worth a punt.....

            

