Chilwell misses out as much-captained Vardy aims to continue fine away form

Gameweek 23’s second-most-popular captaincy option is in action this afternoon as Burnley entertain Leicester City.
Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 14:00 GMT.
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) was handed the armband by over 1.3 million Fantasy Premier League managers for this weekend’s set of fixtures, with 32.12% of the top 10,000 doing likewise.
Only Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), who blanked yesterday, was a more popular captaincy candidate in this current Gameweek.
Vardy starts this afternoon and is aiming to maintain his excellent run of form against the also-rans of the Premier League: the Leicester striker has (when fit) yet to blank in a fixture against a side ranked ninth or below.
He has amassed 60 FPL points in his last five away appearances, too.
While well-owned FPL options such as Vardy, James Maddison (£7.7m), Caglar Soyuncu (£5.1m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.4m) all start, there is no place in the visitors’ starting XI for Ben Chilwell (£5.7m).
Still owned by 10.4% of Fantasy bosses, the out-of-form Leicester left-back isn’t even in Brendan Rodgers’ matchday squad – the reason for which is still to be officially confirmed but reportedly because he hasn’t completed a full week of training.
Chilwell is replaced by Christian Fuchs (£4.3m) in defence, while Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) is in for Hamza Choudhury (£4.3m) in the middle of the park.
Youri Tielemans (£6.3m) is once again among the substitutes.
Sean Dyche has also made two changes to his Burnley side.
Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) has shaken off an illness to return to the hosts’ line-up, while Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) is back in the team at right-back.
Aaron Lennon (£4.6m) and Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) are the men to make way.
Ashley Barnes (£6.2m) is missing from the Clarets’ squad, of course, as he recovers from hernia surgery.
Only two members of the Burnley starting XI are owned by more than 1% of FPL bosses: Nick Pope (£4.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.1m).
Pope has shipped 18 goals in six fixtures against the current top five of the Premier League and has yet to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches.
Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Söyüncü, Evans, Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Maddison, Perez, Vardy.
