1132
Metrics January 18

Which Liverpool triple-up is the most popular among the top 10k?

1,132 Comments
Share

Close to 10% of Fantasy Premier League managers in the top 10,000 have already played their second Wildcard for the 2019/20 season.

Before the Gameweek 23 deadline, 5.5% of those at this level had already pulled the trigger, but that figure rose to 9.6% on Saturday morning.

That’s the biggest increase from one Gameweek to the next since the second Wildcard became available.

It has not escaped our notice that those re-shaping their squads this weekend have done so just days before Double Gameweek 24 when Liverpool have two relatively favourable fixtures.

Therefore, we have examined the selections made by these high-performing Wildcards to see how they are investing in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

It seems clear that top 10k managers playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 23 are favouring the offensive double-up on Liverpool options.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) are both among the most popular midfield assets, but Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) is the only Liverpool man among the most fashionable defenders.

The Senegalese international is the most widely-owned of the trio, sat in 80.2% of Wildcard squads in the top 10k for this weekend, Salah only in 41.6%.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has been selected of 76.6% of these managers, while Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) does not break into the top-five.

Brandon Williams (£4.1m) has been chosen by 47.1% while 29.5% still retain some faith in Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m).

Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) remains the go-to fifth-midfielder, it would seem, with 51.5% of Gameweek 23’s top 10k Wildcarders selecting him, making him the third-most-popular in this position.

Meanwhile, 28.7% have seen enough from Jack Grealish (£6.5m) to believe he is worth holding onto. That decision was rewarded as he scored Aston Villa’s only goal in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Interestingly, 34.8% of these managers have taken the opportunity of a Wildcard to get Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) into their sides.

The Manchester City forward now has five goals and an assist in his last two outings as he netted twice against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

It would appear that the large remaining majority of the top 10k has not yet made a final decision on their Liverpool triple-up.

Alexander-Arnold (79.5%) and Mané (76.6%) are already sat in the vast majority of squads at this level, but they are the only two Reds’ players present in the Most Owned template.

By comparison, Salah has an ownership of 29.3% among the top 10k while Robertson is sat on 21.5%.

Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) continues to offer potential as a differential, owned by just 6.5% of top 10k managers in Gameweek 23.

Fantasy managers who captained Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) will be hopeful of green arrows in Gameweek 23 after Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) blanked against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian was unfortunate not to get any attacking returns on Saturday afternoon but, nevertheless, he left a large number of Fantasy managers with a captaincy blank.

De Bruyne was the most-backed for the armband this weekend both in our captain poll and among the top 10k.

In this upper echelon, 38.3% handed him the captaincy after his nine-point haul against Villa’s porous defence.

However, in the end, Palace’s back-line proved to have more about it than the Villans, leaving the door open for Vardy-backers to get the upper hand.

The Leicester man was captained by 32.1% of the top 10k for Gameweek 23 ahead of a Sunday afternoon trip to an out-of-form Burnley.

However, the real winners, depending on Vardy’s exploits at Turf Moor, are those who backed Aguero for his 13-point haul against Palace.

Just 8.8% of the top 10k backed him with the armband – almost certainly acting as the fuel for a big green arrow considering his still relatively low ownership at this level.

The 6.4% who went for Mané and 4.7% who captained Salah will be hoping for similar hauls against Manchester United considering de Bruyne’s blank.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,132 Comments Post a Comment
  1. UpAndAway
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Dire of a GW so far. Sold Jimmy for Ings, played Cantwell ahead of Grealish and captained KDB!

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Chin up, that’s how the game works

      Open Controls
    2. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ouch
      Hopefully a better Sunday then
      On the brighter side at least you won't have to wait too long for the new gw

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I made the exact same move and benching decision. Vardy(c) but gameweek is already ruined.
      On paper both were right calls it's just that luck wasn't on our side.

      Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Tough - all perfectly reasonable decisions.

      Kicking myself for the Jim Ings move. I'm doing the hokey kokey of death with them.

      Open Controls
      1. UpAndAway
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I've owned Ings in the past and only have bad memories. Finally gave in to his red-hot form. Expecting him to be benched mid-week too.

        Open Controls
        1. Monkey Hanger
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          We all have our bogey players.

          Open Controls
  2. fgdu
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    might do this for a -4:

    Maddison, Rashford -> fodder, Aguero
    (then I'd have 4 playing mids, 3 strikers)

    Open Controls
    1. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not worth a -4, Aguero’s fixture isn’t good enough to warrant it imo. Just wait for news on Rashford.

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Totally this

        Open Controls
      2. fgdu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yeah its true they have a tough run of fixtures

        Open Controls
  3. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Never wanted a player to do well over two gw’s as much as want Firmino to these two. May his feet dazzle like his teeth 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Was also set on him with TAA and Robbo but now getting cold feet and prob going Salah... You going Firmino (TC)?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Salah. Also have TAA

        Open Controls
    2. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      +1
      Are you without Mane or Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have Salah (Tc next week) and TAA

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I may join you

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        So you don’t have him tomorrow then?

        Open Controls
    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’ll be going with Bobby aswel, might even TC him

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don’t think I’m that brave

        Open Controls
    5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      hes doing it for god now WR.....what more do you want 😉

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Points prediction for:

    A. Salah
    B. Mané
    C. TAA
    D. Martial
    E. Soyuncu
    F. Maddison
    G. Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      9
      6
      6
      2
      2
      5
      13

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      14
      2
      6
      7
      1
      2
      6

      Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      8
      9
      6
      2
      6
      7
      12

      Open Controls
    4. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      just now

      6
      3
      7
      2
      6
      2
      5

      Open Controls
  5. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    I need some help here... Would you drop Kun or KDB to get Mane in?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        just for next two gws? Would get them back after that

        Open Controls
    2. columbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Came here to ask the same thing. Looks like I'm gonna have to go without Mane as can't get there without selling Kun really and not sure that's a good idea!

      Open Controls
    3. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      kdb probs

      Open Controls
    4. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      You own Salah and Taa?
      What about Firmino?

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He's also an option, yeah

        Open Controls
    5. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes if you know that one is not starting few min before deadline but could backfire if they both play.

      Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same dilemma that I have and was leaning towards keeping Aguero - but have a lot of value on KDB and in all likelihood will want him back sooner rather than later ( would lose .5 m ). Still tempted to keep Aguero after his 66 points ........

      Open Controls
    7. zotter
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      One of them yes

      Open Controls
  6. elchilangles
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    21 points with grealish on the bench hurts!

    Open Controls
    1. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      never bench greal

      Open Controls
      1. Queens of the South Age
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Had to choose between him and Cantwell this week and chose wrong. Probably be lucky to be fair and get him off the bench for Rashford.

        Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      was between him and DCL, both scored and bonus! in hindsight i should have benched KDB but realistically nobody is ever going to do that!!!!

      Open Controls
      1. fgdu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        its a good place to be for next week tbf

        Open Controls
    3. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      My team with 6 players and 3 on the bench scored 17 total today so atleast you have some points to look at 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      just now

      13 with Holgate benched.

      Open Controls
  7. Liber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    If I could I would probably make 5 or maybe 6 changes to my team.

    How many would you make?

    Open Controls
    1. Kreedas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I've just wildcarded and prob three!

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      If I had a spare wildcard , I reckon 4 changes.

      Open Controls
    4. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Think I will play WC just to rage transfer all of them out tonight then buy some of them back tmrw 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Are you Swedish by the way?

        Open Controls
    5. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      None without extra money

      Open Controls
  8. Pépé Pig
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Best midfielder 6m and below?

    A) Lamela
    B) Sarr
    C) Almiron
    D) Other

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sarr is more than 6m... Doucoure?

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. Kreedas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'm thinking of getting Trossard if Sarr is injured

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          "If" ?!?

          Open Controls
    3. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      doucoure

      Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Ah someone else looking at Almiron. Suspect he's a red herring given Newcastle don't have a CF.

      Doucore?

      Open Controls
    5. Sting in the Tail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Long term - Fleck

      Open Controls
  9. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Soyuncu Dunk
    Mane Salah KDB Grealish
    Vardy Ings Greenwood

    McGovern Rico Lundstram Dendoncker

    1 FT, 1.7 ITB

    What to do here guys:

    1. Rico >> Williams
    2. Dendoncker >> Doucoure
    3. Greenwood >> DCL
    4. Save FT

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      3 deffo

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        I was torn whether to put 3 as an option mate, do you not think holding Greenwood with a Rashford out would be smart with united playing Burnley?

        Open Controls
        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          just now

          But I think rashford should be back by then If not then 1

          Open Controls
  10. zotter
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play Kelly or traore.

    Kelly has Saints home. Traore has Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gotta be Traore

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Really tough choice - Wolves love playing the big teams.

      Traoré for me.... just

      Open Controls
    3. Kreedas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Def Traore

      Open Controls
    4. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ward is back from injury so Kelly might be benched if Ward is ready to play. Not sure about his fitness and how he's been in training though.

      Open Controls
    5. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Traore shouldn't get negative points easily 😉

      Open Controls
  11. Freddie49
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Aguero, Traore & Jiminez out for Mané, Ings, DCL (-4)

    B) KDB out for Mane

    C) get liv defender.

    Already have salah and TAA.

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. Kreedas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA Soyuncu Rico
    Kdb Mane Martial Salah
    Maupay Ings Vardy
    Button Kelly Lundy Dendo
    1.0itb 1ft

    Better move this week? Haven't looked at the games closely mind you...
    A. Rico/Kelly to Holgate/Stephens/Williams/New def.
    B. Maupay to DCL
    C. Dendoncker to 5.4 mid
    D. None - play Rico or Kelly this week despite starting risks.

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A for me deffo not B some are bringing Maupay in and almost scored today

      Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi....using my ft on alli to salah. Any other moves to make here please?

    A....stick

    B..... exact money for nakamba to snoddy - 4 (bench ings, grealish or maupay)

    McCarthy
    Taa soy kelly (rico lunds)
    Salah (tc) mane kdb grealish (nakamba)
    Vardy maupay ings

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  14. Kreedas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sarr out for?

    A) Trossard
    B) Doucoure
    C) Perez

    6.2m budget.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Burnzie
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A, decent fixtures. Kinda feel Doucoure / Watford won't be as effective without Sarr. You heard any news on him?

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Surely if Rashford has a problem with his back it’s better for him to sleep in his own bed tnite rather than a hotel bed?? Haha

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Best option would be flying to Italy to sleep in Lukaku's new bed tonight 🙂

      Open Controls
  16. andre_c
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    So... who told me to bench Traore for Cantwell? And I also got rid of Jimmy for Ings, love it how as soon as I get Ings he gets 2 points. Love this game.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Personal accountability

      Tough luck with those moves though - pretty much anyone bc would have played Cantwell over Traore this week - just unlucky

      Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wrong question. The real question is who did those transfers 😉

      Open Controls
    3. zotter
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got rid Jimmy for ings and captained kdb. Still squeezed out 43 today

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Was always the risk especially with Jimmy in the game fixture

      Open Controls
  17. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Vardy to Firmino looks a decent option. Fancy the Brazilian to comfortably outscore him up to GW28

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not sure about that

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds awful

      Open Controls
    3. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea. I guess it's okayish for the poor ones who can't afford better combination.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Firmino still needs 4 or 5 chances to take one. His value to the team can never be reflected in mere FPL points.

      Open Controls
  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    People considering selling aguero must be actually insane! Like that are you actually on about???

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Worth it to get salah or mane. He might even get rested. City are totally finished in the league. Plus city have two tough games coming up

      Open Controls
    2. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah won't sell him unless confirmed on the bench for next GW then becomes an option.

      Open Controls
  19. Mike132
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    TAA Soyuncu Rico
    Salah Mane KDB Grealish Traore
    Vardy Ings

    Subs: Greenwood Lundstram Kelly

    1 FT and 1.4 itb, any suggestions please?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      You are in great shape!

      Rico out is the transfer - and with money ITB you’ve got options

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Only thing you got to do is fix Rico. Would say holgate. However prepare for a rest this week and have Kelly first spot on bench. Also if rashford injured start greenwood over traore

      Open Controls
  20. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ramsdale to

    A) buton (have ryan maupay, wont be able to get any other BHA player if i want)

    B) other 4.0 gk

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Why the urgency

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Getting salah

        Open Controls
        1. zotter
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Whoever. Doesn’t matter

          Open Controls
  21. abaalan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Abraham -> Firmino

    B. Sarr + Abraham -> Mane + Greenwood/Connolly -4

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B totally depends if you need to play the cheapie. If not then B. Otherwise A

      Open Controls
  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    TC?

    A. Salah
    B. Mané
    C. TAA

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy6363
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I was set on A. Now torn between A and B. Milner injury does support A

      Open Controls
    3. Jamino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m B atm

      Open Controls
  23. jimmy6363
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on a triple captain next week?

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      100pc

      Open Controls
    2. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Which player or to play TC chip?

      Open Controls
  24. Kryptonite666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Salah, Soyuncu or Aguero Gomez for the double ?

    Have Mane and TAA.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ss

      Open Controls
  25. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Is the subbing of Lund a warning light? Twice in two doesn't feel good.

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Possibly but bought at 4m so still a season keeper for me!

      Open Controls
  26. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I don't want to wish an injury on anyone, but having a player ruled out one way or another to force my transfer decisions would be a relief this week.

    Open Controls
  27. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Salah in, whom out

    A) madds
    Or
    B) martial

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.