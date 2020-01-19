1783
Scout Notes January 19

Everton’s budget FPL assets underline appeal but tricky fixtures lie in wait

West Ham United 1-1 Everton

  • Goals: Issa Diop (£4.4m) | Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m)
  • Assists: Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) | Mason Holgate (£4.5m)
  • Bonus: Holgate x3, Calvert-Lewin x2, Mark Noble (£5.0m) x1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) rewarded his growing army of Fantasy fans with another goal in an evenly-matched encounter at the London Stadium.

The Everton striker has seen his ownership rise from 62,000 to over half a million since Gameweek 16, and he responded with his sixth strike of that run.

Chances to cash in on his form and budget price are receding, however.

The Toffees’ short-term schedule is solid enough (NEW, wat, CRY) but turns ugly after that, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester and Spurs to play over seven brutal Gameweeks.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell behind when Issa Diop (£4.4m) glanced home a Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) free-kick. It was only the defender’s second-ever league goal for the Hammers, while the Scot’s delivery confirmed he is a man in form, with a goal and two assists from his last three starts.

The lead lasted just four minutes, Calvert-Lewin athletically heading in from Mason Holgate’s (£4.5m) flick-on, and chances then came and went for both sides.

Hammers striker Sebastien Haller (£7.0m) had the best opportunity for the home side, only to shoot straight at Jordan Pickford (£5.3m) from close range, while Theo Walcott (£6.2m), Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies (£5.3m) threatened, but couldn’t convert, at the other end.

Maximum bonus points went to Holgate, who has now produced returns in four of his last six starts. His price, and 1.8% ownership, mark him out as a budget differential, but that horrible upcoming fixture list is likely to put off all but the bravest of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

West Ham’s assets are equally vexing, despite Gameweek 24’s double helping of matches.

Those two games are away at Leicester and home to Liverpool, and while a Gameweek 25 visit from Brighton looks appealing, the fixtures that follow are anything but: mci, liv, SOU, ars, WOL, tot, CHE.

David Moyes has brought some much-needed stability to a talented, if flaky, set of players, but one win, a draw and a defeat from his three-match tenure is hardly the classic ‘form over fixtures’ justification for investment in their assets.

Snodgrass could be the exception, having registered an attacking return in each of his last three starts.

At least rotation might not be an issue, if Moyes’ post-match comments are to be believed:

We’re a bit short on the bench at the moment, we’ve just not got loads of changes we can make just now, but I’d rather have people here who we know and who we know are going to be reliable, rather than trying people who we don’t exactly know what we’re going to get from them.

Even so, the Fantasy jury will probably remain out on West Ham’s stars, as it should do for assets from both sides until their respective fixtures ease towards the end of the season.

As for those managers already invested in the 11%-owned Richarlison (£8.1m), a return to action in the midweek match at home to Newcastle looks on the cards.

The Brazilian missed Saturday’s encounter, with Ancelotti relatively optimistic that the issue is a minor one:

His problem is on his knee, he had a little twist, but nothing special. I hope he will be available on Tuesday.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Fornals (Masuaku 60′), Lanzini (Ajeti 84′); Haller.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Walcott (Sidibe 57′), Davies, Delph, Bernard (Gordon 46′); Calvert-Lewin, Kean (Niasse 74′).

Members Analysis

Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

  • Goals: Isaac Hayden (£4.3m)
  • Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m)
  • Bonus: Federico Fernandez (£4.4m) x3 Reece James (£5.0m) x2 Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) x1

Newcastle’s last-gasp win over Chelsea wasn’t exactly daylight robbery, but only due to the fact that the match had an early evening kick-off.

The winning goal from Isaac Hayden (£4.3m) came in the darkest depths of the 94th minute following the Magpies’ one and only corner as Frank Lampard’s side dominated possession (69.7%) and attempts (19 v 7) but failed to turn any of that into goals.

The Blues also failed to trouble home keeper Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) unduly, with just three of those 19 shots forcing him into a save.

Chief culprit was Chelsea’s most popular FPL player Tammy Abraham (£7.9m).

The 34.5%-owned striker saw the whites of Dubravka’s eyes on a couple of occasions, being unable to finish when rounding the Magpies’ shot-stopper and then seeing an apologetic effort hooked clear from inside the six-yard box as it slowly bobbled goalwards.

Lampard was at pains to deflect blame away from his profligate striker, though, saying:

We can’t absolutely rely on Tammy Abraham. We have to have goals from across the front line if we want to bridge the gap upwards. Tammy has been fantastic this season – it didn’t quite come off for him today, but that’s football.

At the other end, the goal machine (of the past few days at least), Joelinton (£5.5m), hit the bar with a header, but Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5m) had precious little else to do until he failed to keep out Hayden’s decisive header from Allan Saint-Maximin‘s (£5.4m) pinpoint cross.

The victory came at yet more cost, injury-wise, for Steve Bruce’s side, however.

Their latest victim was Jetro Willems (£4.6m), who had to be stretchered off with a knee problem after just 11 minutes.

The manager was less than optimistic about the defender post-match:

It looks a horrendous injury for Jetro, which is a big blow to us. We fear it’s his cruciate. We’re due a bit of luck. I’ve never known anything quite like it over the last few weeks, so we’re due.

Willems was replaced by Matt Ritchie (£5.3m), who is only just back from a long-term knee injury himself, while four defenders – and five other squad members – are now out for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle remain a tricky team to exploit, Fantasy-wise.

The six clean sheets they’ve kept puts them joint-seventh, but only five teams have conceded more than the 34 goals they’ve shipped and the 22 they’ve scored is only two more than the league’s most toothless sides, Bournemouth and Watford.

Dubravka, with 89 points, is easily the team’s most productive player, and his 91 saves is a league-leading figure.

Other than that, too many players are scoring too few points too inconsistently to promote investment, which is a shame when Newcastle have an excellent schedule all the way through to Gameweek 34.

As for Chelsea, Lampard’s reliance on youth is, perhaps, starting to bite him.

They’ve experienced two defeats in their last three home matches and have had a curious stretch of away games in which they’ve won at Arsenal and Spurs, but only drawn at Brighton and now lost to Newcastle.

Their immediate schedule involves three home matches in the next four games, but those will be against Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs, with their one road trip taking them to Leicester.

That is unlikely to inspire purchases of their key players, at least until Gameweek 28, when their fixtures improve immeasurably for the rest of the season.

Newcastle United XI (5-4-1): Dubravka; Krafth (S Longstaff 71′), Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems (Ritchie 12′); Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey (M Longstaff 84′), Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James (Emerson 75′), Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount (Barkley 67′), Willian; Abraham (Batshuayi 80′).

Members Analysis

  1. Lignja
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    a. Son and Robertson (tc Mane)
    b. Salah and Traore (tc Salah)

    Open Controls
    1. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Drop the Dendoncker
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AlpoShearer
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Ryan (bou)
    B) Gazza (NOR)

    Leaning towards b because Bournemouth can’t score.

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      You mean a
      A

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        No, meant B because Norwich on the other hand can score

        Open Controls
        1. Mo Salah No Mane
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sorry I read play one. It's late.
          Yes B

          Open Controls
    2. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has to be the away keeper, bench Ryan

      Open Controls
  3. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Traore hold or who would you trade for with 9.3 to spend?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Awful fixtures for Wolves. I shipped

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who did u bring in?

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Salah

          Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Pepe punt?

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      The lad is a beast

      Open Controls
    4. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Holding for now, other issues

      Open Controls
  4. migas2k7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    considering fleck as a 4th mid for the nezt couple of games (amazing schedule) but would you reslly play him together with lund? Two Sheffield players ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Salah No Mane
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not 2 for me
      Lund is not looking too good at the moment
      5th mid yes

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Why not? I've had Hendo and Lund since gw7 and it's been great... Look at them as individuals and forget them as a pair

      Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s my 4th on a WC. Would be benching this week though.

      Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Most will play Lund regardless.

      Open Controls
  5. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Gtg?? 1FT 0.7itb

    Hendo
    TAA Williams Robo
    Martial Alli Mane KDB
    Vardy Maupay ings
    (Martin, Cantwell, Rico, Lund)

    Will look at alli and Cantwell out after this week. Maybe Vardy also

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sold Alli. Looks off

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Giving him the Norwich fixture... Here's hoping

        Open Controls
    2. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah I'd be happy with that, I'd be thinking Alli downgrade to reach Aguero in the future...

      Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    help in here

    Ryan (rams)
    Sidibe soy taa (lund simpson)
    Kdb mane mads martial (traore)
    Vardy dcl maupay

    Which ?
    A) mads ramsdale -4 to salah buton
    B) mads martial -4 to salah grelish/docoure/fleck/moura/tross

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Help a few and you'll get replies.

      It's Martial + 4 vs any mid on the right.

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have no Leicester assets and Im OK with it.
    My Defence is TAA and the 4 Prayers and Im OK with it

    TEAM - GW24 - £0.0m Bank
    Ryan / (Button)
    Kelly / TAA / Tanganga / (Lundstram) / (Rico)
    KDB / TC-Salah / VC-Mane / Grealish / (Cantwell)
    Agüero / DCL / Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good tbh

      Open Controls
    2. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      It is as you say. Things change quickly, I would like rid of my LEI assets now, and I find myself with three!

      nice looking team

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Defence is pretty shocking but looks good otherwise!

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I rather have Holgate and or Dunk in there somewhere for my cheapies but I wasnt getting value from Soy.

        Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Grealish and Rashford to Mane and Greenwood
    B) KDB and Rashford to Mane and DCL

    Open Controls
    1. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A but not sure I'm keen

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dont like either
      Dont like losing KDB or Grealish. I think they stay till the end.

      Open Controls
  9. bigbudgie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Similar questions to everyone else.

    Basically I have Salah/TAA. I can go Robbo, Mane or Firmino all for free. The right combo essential becuase Liverpool's fixtures are incredible for for the next 9 GWs!

    Ryan
    TAA Soy Lund Kelly Rico
    Salah KDB Maddison Traore Dendonker
    Vardy Rashford Ings

    A) Rashford/Maddison > Greenwood/Mane
    B) Rashford/Kelly > Maupay or DCL / Robbo
    C) Rashford > Firmino and then save or look for something else.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A to, think we need Mane

      Open Controls
      1. bigbudgie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah probably!

        Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Easy A

      Open Controls
  10. Wensink
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Not a very giving crowd here tonight. So many ignored entreaties.

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Ndidi

      Open Controls
    2. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Actually it's was busier than normal because of the short turn around in GWs

      Monday mornings are usually dead

      Open Controls
  11. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Hendo (Mcgovern)
    TAA Holgate Lundstram stephens cathcart
    Mane Salah KDB Grealish (Dendo)
    Vardy Ings DCL

    please rate my WC team

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      1.6 itb

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pretty decent.

      Open Controls
    3. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Baldock over Lund on wc mate

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I had Lundy from GW 1 so I should just keep him

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Lundstram has similar chance of an attack return

            Open Controls
            1. Tsparkes10
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              His form has been poor, besic is starting to threaten his place and fleck seems the more attacking mid recently. But I understand

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 1 Year
                just now

                thinking of doing dendo to fleck as 5th mid

                Open Controls
    4. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Needs more Agueroooooooooooo

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        rotation risk

        Open Controls
    5. Mortal.Swinbat
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      That’s pretty much my team

      Ryan
      TAA, Söyüncü, Lord
      Salah, Mane, KDB, Grealish
      Vardy, Ings, DCL

      But I’m going to do a -4 after DGW and do
      Söyüncü, Mane & DCL
      To
      Robertson, Traoré & Aubameyang

      So yeah. Not sure what advice that gives

      Open Controls
  12. bigdip
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Trying to bring in Mane for DGW:
    GK: Ryan (Button)
    DEF: TAA,Gomez, Targett, (Lundy, Kelly)
    MID: RICHARLISON, KDB, Son, Martial, Grealish
    FWD: Vardy Ings (DCL)

    0 FT, mn, 2.9mn ITB

    KDB -> Mane for -4 hit?

    Open Controls
    1. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Well that's pretty much your only option, I'd say 60% yes, City with SHU away from home. But who knows with Kevin

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sounds risky, KDB could be rested though.

      Open Controls
      1. bigdip
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        or should I WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nah. Your team looks very good apart from no Mane.

          Open Controls
          1. bigdip
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            so I should take the -4 hit to bring in Mane for KDB?

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I'd do it if I didn't have a whole lot of money tied up iKdb

              Open Controls
  13. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Henderson Butler
    Soy TAA Rico Kelly
    Salah Mane KDB Cantwell Dendocker
    Vardy Ings Maupay

    1FT 2.6 itb

    Thinking Dendocker > Grealish :/

    Other ideas very welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks decent.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Defence needs work too.

        Open Controls
  14. Going To Win This Year
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Maddison to Son for free?

    Open Controls
    1. MiLK2018
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't think so, Spurs haven't been scoring lately

      Open Controls
  15. Lionac
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who to bring in?

    A) Ayew
    B) Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B. Ayew is awful.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Calvert Lewin.

      Open Controls
    3. MiLK2018
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not Ayew, Tosun lurking

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cenk very good v City. Could be the

        Open Controls
    4. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I brought in B last week. Disappointed already. Thought about DCL, but now I am thinking of using 2 ft next week to bring Jiminez in instead. I wouldn't get Ayew.

      Open Controls
    5. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B out of those two

      Open Controls
  16. MiLK2018
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start which one? thx

    A) Aurier (NOR)
    B) Söyüncü (WHU)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Please help.

    A) Rico Mane Jimenez
    B) Robertson Doucoure Aguero

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Thats what I am leaning at.

        Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team now. 2FT

      Ryan Button
      TAA Soy Lund Holgate (Rico)
      Salah Grealish (Martial) KdB Cantwell
      Vardy Ings (Aguero)

      Open Controls
    3. fish&chips
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A but can you change Rico for a different defender?

      Open Controls
  18. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Lucas?

    Playing centrally isn't he? Norwich at home next.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could work I guess. Spurs not scoring goals atm though.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Form is poor, Spurs not great. Canaries unlikely to improve him that much.

      Open Controls
    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I'm a bit worried he'll be dropped due to being rubbish.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good enough reason really 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      His job seems to be chaser of ball

      Open Controls
  19. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Questions for those who have had success lately...

    1.Have you been moving on players quickly instead of giving them 2 chances?

    2. Any punts?

    3. Looking more or less into transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Stopped reading at 'success'.

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Hahaha same mate same

        Open Controls
  20. AK_FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best Rashford replacement (have Vardy and Ings)?

    A) DCL
    B) Jimenez
    C) Other

    Open Controls
  21. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Sometimes you really have to go hard or delete your team, KdB, Sarr, Abraham > Mane, Moura, Haller (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      ??? Sounds insane tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Haller makes me feel ill... Fixtures are so poor, forcing yourself a transfer down the line and West ham ain't on form. Also not sure on losing KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        He'd be going after next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Exactly. And it's not like he has a decent fixture. 6 points max

          Open Controls
    3. bigbudgie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      big fat nope from me

      Open Controls
  22. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Before Rico price fall worth transferring him out for Williams or keep and play home to Brighton?

    Open Controls
  23. WrightnBright
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish coming in for Traoré but which of these should I do next?

    A) Cantwell & Tammy to Martial & Greenwood -4
    B) Tammy to DCL

    Open Controls
  24. bigdip
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Trying to bring in Mane for DGW. WC Time? (changes in caps)
    Current Team
    GK: Ryan (Button)
    DEF: TAA,Gomez, Lundy, TARGETT, KELLY
    MID: Kdb, Son, Martial, Grealish, RICHARLISON
    FWD: Vardy Ings DCL
    (0 FT, 2.9mn ITB)

    WC Team
    GK: Ryan Button
    DEF: TAA,Gomez, Lundy,STEPHENS, TANGANGA
    MID: Kdb, Son, Martial, Grealish, MANE
    FWD: Vardy Ings GREENWOOD
    (0.4mn ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I’ve played mine.. go for it!

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd be making more than 4 changes on a WC unless you're really happy

      Open Controls
  25. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Just played my WC.. given me this:

    McCarthy / Hendo
    TAA / Robbo / Lund / Williams / Tanganga
    Mane / KDB / Grealish / Traore / Fleck
    Aguero / Vardy / Ings

    Means I can no longer play the TC but I’m happy with my team moving forward. Will also give me the TC chip as a differential later on. Early WC paid off before so here’s hoping again! I had too many changes to make

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good luck.

      Open Controls
  26. bigdip
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    KDB to Mane for -4 hit? (And I might triple captain Mane if I do it)

    GK: Ryan (Button)
    DEF: TAA,Gomez, Targett, (Lundy, Kelly)
    MID: RICHARLISON, KDB, Son, Martial, Grealish
    FWD: Vardy Ings (DCL)

    (0 FT, mn, 2.9mn ITB)

    Open Controls
  27. Taegugk Warrior
    • 1 Year
    just now

    To complete tripple LIV (already have salah,TAA)

    A. Maddison to Mane
    B. Jimenz to Firmino
    C. Maddison+Jimenez to Mane+DCL (-4)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.