Scoutcast crew discuss Double Gameweek 24 assets and Rashford replacements

Join us for the latest episode of the Scoutcast on our YouTube channel tonight.

We will be live from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT to debate the main topics of discussion in Fantasy Premier League at present.

Joe will be joined by Az and Lateriser12, who many will be familiar with through the site, Twitter and a recent Meet the Manager video.

Lateriser12, aka Pranil, is now inside the top 1,000 in Fantasy Premier League and will be discussing his rise up the ranks over the last few weeks and months.

The Scoutcast team will be considering replacements for the injured Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) but it’s fair to say that most of the focus will be on Liverpool and Double Gameweek 24, with Joe and his guests looking at defence, attack, captaincy, West Ham United punts and more.

Pranil takes his turn to pick a differential and there’s a regular look at the best bets for clean sheets, before tonight’s trio reveal their Gameweek 24 transfers.

