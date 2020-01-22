Lloris back from injury as Rodgers recalls Chilwell

There are three Premier League matches taking place this evening.
Leicester City v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City both get underway at 19:30 GMT, with Manchester United v Burnley kicking off 45 minutes later.
The Hammers are of course in action twice in Double Gameweek 24, with a fixture against Liverpool still to contest in a week’s time.
David Moyes has made one change to his starting XI from Saturday’s draw with Everton: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) drops to the bench and Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) comes in on the left flank.
Michail Antonio (£6.9m) has recovered from a thigh injury and is among the substitutes.
There is still no Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m), so Darren Randolph (£4.5m) continues between the posts for the visitors.
Brendan Rodgers has brought back two of his first-team regulars for tonight’s game, with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.2m) recalled.
Christian Fuchs (£4.3m) and Dennis Praet (£5.3m) don’t even make the bench but Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) is named as a substitute, having made a much quicker recovery from knee surgery than first anticipated.
There are also two changes apiece for Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.
Having previously said he was on course for a return in early February, Jose Mourinho has named the fit-again Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) in his starting XI for the very first time.
Paulo Gazzaniga (£4.6m), fresh from a 14-point haul in Gameweek 23, makes way.
Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m) in for Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) is Mourinho’s other alteration.
Both of Daniel Farke’s changes are enforced, with Ben Godfrey (£4.4m) suspended and Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) injured.
Grant Hanley (£4.0m) and full debutant Lukas Rupp (£4.5m) get the nod at centre-back and on the wing respectively.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes from Manchester United’s defeat at Liverpool, one of which is enforced as Phil Jones (£4.8m) replaces the ill Victor Lindelof (£5.3m).
Juan Mata (£6.2m) comes in for Luke Shaw (£5.4m) in the other alteration as Solskjaer switches from a wing-back system to a back four.
Shaw, along with Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) and Eric Bailly (£4.9m), are among the substitutes, meaning that budget FPL defender Brandon Williams (£4.1m) gets another start at left-back.
Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) replaces Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) at right-back in Sean Dyche’s only change.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.
West Ham United XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Zabaleta, Noble, Rice, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Haller.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Son, Lucas.
Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, Pereira, Mata, James, Martial.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.
Rodgers quotes indicate vardy could be ok in a few days. Next league game is over a week away