2520
Dugout Discussion January 22

Lloris back from injury as Rodgers recalls Chilwell

2,520 Comments
Share

There are three Premier League matches taking place this evening.

Leicester City v West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City both get underway at 19:30 GMT, with Manchester United v Burnley kicking off 45 minutes later.

The Hammers are of course in action twice in Double Gameweek 24, with a fixture against Liverpool still to contest in a week’s time.

David Moyes has made one change to his starting XI from Saturday’s draw with Everton: Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) drops to the bench and Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) comes in on the left flank.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m) has recovered from a thigh injury and is among the substitutes.

There is still no Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m), so Darren Randolph (£4.5m) continues between the posts for the visitors.

Brendan Rodgers has brought back two of his first-team regulars for tonight’s game, with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Youri Tielemans (£6.2m) recalled.

Christian Fuchs (£4.3m) and Dennis Praet (£5.3m) don’t even make the bench but Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) is named as a substitute, having made a much quicker recovery from knee surgery than first anticipated.

There are also two changes apiece for Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Having previously said he was on course for a return in early February, Jose Mourinho has named the fit-again Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) in his starting XI for the very first time.

Paulo Gazzaniga (£4.6m), fresh from a 14-point haul in Gameweek 23, makes way.

Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m) in for Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) is Mourinho’s other alteration.

Both of Daniel Farke’s changes are enforced, with Ben Godfrey (£4.4m) suspended and Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) injured.

Grant Hanley (£4.0m) and full debutant Lukas Rupp (£4.5m) get the nod at centre-back and on the wing respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes from Manchester United’s defeat at Liverpool, one of which is enforced as Phil Jones (£4.8m) replaces the ill Victor Lindelof (£5.3m).

Juan Mata (£6.2m) comes in for Luke Shaw (£5.4m) in the other alteration as Solskjaer switches from a wing-back system to a back four.

Shaw, along with Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) and Eric Bailly (£4.9m), are among the substitutes, meaning that budget FPL defender Brandon Williams (£4.1m) gets another start at left-back.

Matthew Lowton (£4.2m) replaces Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) at right-back in Sean Dyche’s only change.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

West Ham United XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Zabaleta, Noble, Rice, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Haller.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Son, Lucas.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, Pereira, Mata, James, Martial.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,520 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rodgers quotes indicate vardy could be ok in a few days. Next league game is over a week away

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Happy to hear that. I’m still getting Aguero though.

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah should be fine. Will score well when everyone sells him.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Great news
      Thanks mate.

      Open Controls
  2. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Supreme pontiff's pts boost my OR by 20k.

    Got to love the man, two weeks running rescued my GW.

    Open Controls
  3. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Vardy 10 days to let his arse mend

    Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    People saying "just stick with one GK for the season" after Pope turned horror form into consecutive double digits hauls... Would you say the same to Ryan owners now?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      6 mins ago

      I picked Heaton at the start of the season, good god

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I had Heaton+Pope.

        Brought in Gazza for Heaton. Now have a bit of a problem unless Lloris injures himself again.

        Open Controls
        1. Marmalade Forest
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It’s only a potential problem for the blank Gameweeks. Otherwise it’s a simple Gazza to 4.0

          Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Prefer 2x reasonable 4.5s rather than 4.5 + 4.0 reserve. Ryan+Button combo is pretty weak.

      Stick to a single keeper used to be De Gea, Ederson etc. + fodder

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Hindsight is beautiful as they say. Nobody would have predicted Pope to score 23 over last 2 GW's.

      Maybe, set n forget strategy is the key

      Open Controls
  5. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Shocking week. 18 from 7. Sold Alli for Salah(C) so hopefully he returns more than the goal and assist over the two games. Hoping for a Mane double blank even though I have him as a lot of rivals have TCd

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      16 from 7 here.

      Open Controls
      1. SHUTUPHEATHER
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        14 from 8 here and supposedly top 100k er

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ok you win

          Open Controls
  6. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Still plenty of tears to come this gameweek..... or maybe some cheers

    Open Controls
  7. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    20 points from three Leicester players in last 3gws. Fire sale starting.

    Open Controls
  8. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    The biggest question (scoutcast over to you) is when do we pull out the wildcard to fix the many messes out there?
    Have at least 5 changes I could do

    Open Controls
    1. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mines a mess after WC!

      Williams
      Doucoure
      Jesus !!

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Was the third name a player pick, or an exclamation about your other choices?

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Can’t you just choose to use it?

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need to “study the fixtures”
        Currently away until the weekend so will assess after both Liverpool games

        Open Controls
    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn't. A hit or two and a fresh set of results over the next fortnight can transform the outlook.

      Open Controls
  9. Pinball Wizard
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    For the next 4 GWs would you rather have:

    A) DCL -----------> wat, CRY, ars, MUN
    B) Deeney -------> EVE, bha, mun, LIV
    C) Deulofeu -----> EVE, bha, mun, LIV
    D) Wood ----------> ARS, sou, BOU, new
    E) Maupay -------> whu, WAT, shu, CRY

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
  10. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    If Randolph doesnt make that worldie save from Madds there would be such a change on here

    Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else look at GW30-ish and see nasty fixture shifts for a whole bunch of their players?

    Open Controls
    1. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Which players specifically?

      Open Controls
  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thinking of a new front 3 of Rodriguez, Inneachio and Pukki. Lol

    Open Controls
  13. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    At least Ole seems upbeat still

    Open Controls
  14. Brendan95
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    would you be considering WC this lot?

    Gazza/Button
    Robbo/Soy/Lund/Kelly/Rico
    Salah/Mane/KDB/Grealish/Cantwell
    Vardy/Ings/DCL

    1FT 1.5ITB

    or

    Vardy/Gazza > Auba/Henderson
    Exact money (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. aborg
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm in your same fix and really considering wildcarding because of my ML leaders

      I think i'd still try Vardy/Gazza > Auba/Henderson first and see how that goes as it might be all you need. If in two weeks you still get similar results you can WC.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.