January 24

How the sunk cost fallacy can influence Fantasy managers’ decisions

1,057 Comments
In his latest Pro Pundits column, former Fantasy Premier League champion Simon March looks at how future decisions can be influenced by past ‘investments’.

We’re at that stage of the season where the decisions we FPL managers are facing are becoming ever more difficult, so I think it’s a good time to consider a cognitive bias that may well be affecting how we make those decisions; ‘sunk cost fallacy’.

A ‘sunk cost’ is essentially any cost that has already been incurred and cannot be retrieved. For example, the £200 I gave those men in a van outside the student union for some dodgy speakers back when I was 18, that money has gone, I can’t get it back. I really should stop thinking about it… 

The ‘sunk cost fallacy’ describes the way in which our future decisions are influenced by such past ‘investments’. Now, if we were being entirely rational and logical about things, all future expenditures would be based on maximising future gains but, because of the sunk cost fallacy, we often continue with an endeavour or ‘throw good money after bad’ in order to psychologically justify past decisions.

In FPL, sunk cost fallacy manifests itself in a few different ways, perhaps the most literal of which being when we have a lot of money tied up in a player due to them having increased in price during our ownership. We’re often less inclined to sell such players, even when we probably should, because we are overly influenced by what we’ve already invested.

1

For example, I, like many, bought Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) when he was much cheaper so I have a lot of money tied up in him right now.

Of course, it’s easy to say in hindsight following his one-pointer and potentially significant injury that I should have transferred him out but, even before this Gameweek, there were objective arguments for doing so.

Vardy’s fixtures weren’t brilliant, his form was seemingly even worse and he looked to be dropping in price. Meanwhile, I could have flipped that investment to purchase Liverpool assets who have great fixtures, largely great form, a Double Gameweek and many of whom will increase in price.

On a purely logical, cost/benefit decision basis, such a move made a lot of sense, and I knew this, but I still didn’t do it, in part, because I didn’t want to lose the money I’d gained from Vardy’s previous price increases. Two other cognitive biases; loss aversion and status quo bias may also have been at play here, but those are for a different article.

Another, more abstract, manifestation of sunk cost fallacy comes from our desire to justify past decisions, often to our detriment. For example, in Gameweek 22, I was faced with using or losing one of my two free transfers so, with extreme reluctance, I sold Watford’s Ben Foster (£4.9m) and bought in West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m).

Of course, Fabianski was infamously injured after 14 minutes, thus scoring one point, while Foster, naturally, scored six. Since Fabianski was my only playing goalkeeper, I was then forced to use yet another transfer to make up for the transfer that, you recall, I didn’t want to make in the first place. Foster was still the goalkeeper that I really wanted but did I buy him back? Oh no. I had to mentally ‘justify’ my previous (wrong) transfer and so I made another (wrong) transfer and bought in Southampton’s Alex McCarthy (£4.4m), who scored one point compared to Foster’s nine (…nine!).

Anyway, thank you for coming to my therapy session… wait, sorry, I was writing an article wasn’t I. The moral of this story is that, were I not influenced by sunk cost fallacy, I might have reversed my goalkeeper decision but, instead, I lost out even more because, instead of focusing my decisions on maximising my future potential gains, I made decisions with the intention of trying to justify my past decisions.

Sure, maybe I’m being a little hard on myself and these decisions may still pay off (McCarthy kept a clean sheet in Gameweek 24) but, you know, I’m trying to make a point here… and that point is; while it’s hard to accept when you’ve been wrong, it’s even harder to later accept being wrong multiple times in an effort to mentally ‘correct’ past wrong decisions which, by virtue of being in the past, physically cannot be corrected.

Sunk cost fallacy is a pretty deep-rooted bias and, as you’ve seen, I still commit it despite being well aware that I’m doing it but, ultimately, FPL only has 38 Gameweeks and every Gameweek counts so we don’t have the luxury of living in the past. Literally, the only thing that matters in this game are the points you score going forward so we’d do well to ensure that we make our decisions on that basis, no matter how loudly our past decisions might continue to echo in our ears.

Simon March is a member of our Pro Pundits initiative, a team of Fantasy managers here to bring you regular advice and updates on their teams. Simon won the FPL title in 2014/15 and has become a fixture on the punditry circuit ever since.

1,057 Comments Post a Comment
  1. toca
    35 mins ago

    So better than expected with Vardy´s injury & better than expected with Mané´s injury apparently.

    Looking less cloudy.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      32 mins ago

      I'd be honest, was kind of hoping for one of them to be out for good to give me the excuse and funds to re-balance my team again 😀

      Open Controls
      1. toca
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rage WCers from yesterday preparing their "it's better to WC now anyway" speeches.

      Open Controls
      1. toca
        28 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Stormbringer22
        26 mins ago

        You keeping yours for the DGW down the line? Still have mine intact but I doubt it will last all the way up to the end of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          For sure - waiting to see how the blanks and DGWs look first before committing to a strategy, but keeping options open at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            20 mins ago

            What's your OR?

            Open Controls
            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              About 100k

              Open Controls
              1. Stormbringer22
                just now

                Excellent. In which case there clearly isn't anything pressing that you need to change right now. Good place to be in.

                Open Controls
      3. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        WC active and feeling really good about team restructure and set up going forward.

        Eye of the beholder

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yep, really glad I was actually busy with real life yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Loser 😉

        Open Controls
  2. iL PiStOlErO
    34 mins ago

    Still holding all chips and WC. Haven't played my TC chip cause had a bad feeling about Wolves game. I know its only halfway trough and they will probably demolish poor WH but feels good. Salah(C), Bobby and TAA to go for part two. Also glad I took Bobby punt, great player, will see after WH if I would maybe keep him for longer run.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Lovely smile too

      Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Im debating getting him for LIV's great run

      Open Controls
  3. tinear
    34 mins ago

    Vardy Mane to Salah Jiminez? Too many value tied im afraid

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Salah Jiminez both going up tonight? Might need to move today if you do want them.

      Open Controls
      1. tinear
        2 mins ago

        Nope doesnt look like it

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      sunk cost fallacy

      Open Controls
      1. tinear
        25 mins ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Do it

          Open Controls
          1. tinear
            18 mins ago

            You reckon? How about Kun and Son? Is it a better pair? Auba Son?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Kun and Auba both have blanks in the not too distant future (but worth having if you plan accordingly). Love Son, but Spurs look pap.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                Salah and Jim solid as solid can be

                Open Controls
  4. Ady87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Thoughts on latest WC Draft?

    Ryan
    TAA Gomez Tang (Lascelles Lund)
    Salah KDB Grealish Perez (Fleck)
    Aguero Auba (Greenwood)

    Got Lund at his minimum price so don't really want to swap him out just yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      don't like the 2 up top, they will likely both miss 28

      Open Controls
      1. Ady87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        What are you thinking, 343 and Jimi/Ings with Aguero maybe?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Think I would prefer something like this - not mad keen on Perez.
          Great value in a 442

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            too

            Open Controls
          2. Ady87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            the 343 with that front 3 leaves £0.6m to upgrade Perez giving £6.7m. So that really only lets me buy him or Traore given I own Grealish and Fleck. So I then have to downgrade Gomez but they're nailed on returns currently.

            If Vardy is back soon then Perez does need to give way.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Soton and Newcastle rotation for rest of season is unreal if you do Tang up to Stephens gives you effectively a whole extra player.

              Open Controls
        2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah that's a nice balance

          Open Controls
      2. Ady87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        I don't remember the last time I ran a 442 either haha

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thats why its not good time to WC as Auba + Kun will blank soon those are transfers waiting to happen.
      They can give you points till than, sure but its risky. Pick just 1 imo and get 2 of: Vardy/Jim/Ings

      Open Controls
    3. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might as well go Rico if you go Tanganga. Rico actually starts most of the time. Im leaning to Traore or Trossard instead of Perez

      Open Controls
  5. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    On a WC, best midfield trio? Have 19.5m itb

    Have Salah & KdB already.
    Front 3 of Aubameyang, Jimenez & Ings

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish Perez Traore

      Open Controls
  6. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts about Mane and Vardy to Son and Aguero?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would, even for -4

      Open Controls
    2. Wag the Drog
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Spurs look terrible.

      Open Controls
    3. Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I feel like it's a matter of when, not if, that Son will turn it on again. So far in 2020 they've been shocking for goals. Maybe getting him gets you ahead of the curve, but it's a punt given how they have been playing.

      Open Controls
    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
    5. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy probably be fit next GW and Mane can miss only 1 GW. Keep them imo.

      Open Controls
  7. Wag the Drog
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    There's a blank in GW28? Anyone got a guide of expected teams to blank?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      depends on results
      looks like City and Ars

      Open Controls
      1. Wag the Drog
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Oh is it Carabao cup?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/01/16/when-the-blank-gameweek-and-double-gameweek-fixtures-could-take-place/

          Open Controls
          1. Wag the Drog
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            perfect thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      City & Arsenal or United & Everton

      Sheffield & Villa or Norwich & Leicester

      4 teams will definitely have a blank.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        fh time

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          31 will be worse though.

          Open Controls
      2. Kabayan
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Depends on FA Cup results

        Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      City & Arsenal most likely. One pair of (Leicester & Norwich) & (Villa & Sheffield).

      Open Controls
    4. pjomara
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ben Crellin does

      Open Controls
  8. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer for next few GWs?

    A) Vardy, Son, Grealish
    B) Vardy, Auba, Traore
    C) Auba, Jimenez, Dilva
    D) Vardy, Jimenez, Alli/Richa/Mahrez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      C - though Dilva's a question mark

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      E) Vardy, Jim, Grealish
      keep the change

      Open Controls
  9. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Have DCL and Jim. Need to shift Tammy but to who? I would have 10m.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Si senior

      Open Controls
  10. willevete
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    ** FPL DRAFT**

    Auba could move to Barcelona according to rumours. Should i move on and go Auba -> Mahrez/Pepe?

    My strikers are Firmino, DCL and Maupay.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I could win the Euromillions, get him while you have the chance

      Open Controls
  11. Robbocrop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Isn´t it possible that Klopp plays 4-2-3-1 with Salah as striker vs West Ham? Happened a few times when a player like Firmino was missing, at least. That away game vs Bou last season comes to mind.

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think he will play this formation Salah up top, Firmino behind with Ox and Shaq/Origi/Minamino on the other wing

      Open Controls
      1. Robbocrop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        A bit scary as a Salah non-owner, I have to admit

        Open Controls
        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah I'd be worried. As a triple captainer I have high hopes

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I had those same high hopes last night.

            Open Controls
    2. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      He might, but where would Bobby play?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers Tobs

        (bugger)

        Open Controls
        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Fingers crossed for Salah carnage

          Open Controls
  12. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts? Thinking it's time for wildcard for me.. down from 27k to 55k in 3 GWs, doubts such as Lundstram, Mane & Vardy. Better options than Soyuncu, Aurier, Rico & Martial.

    WC draft?

    McCarthy Button
    Trent Robertson Boly Baldock Fernandez
    Salah KDB Perez Grealish Traore
    Auba Jimenez Ings

    Soyuncu, Aurier, Rico, Lundstram, Mane, Martial, Vardy & Greenwood all out.

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      No Sheffield defence?

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        baldock is there

        Open Controls
        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Oops my bad

          Open Controls
    2. BNMC
      7 mins ago

      Is Boly fit?

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yes now he is, would be on bench for next few anyway

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice. Not that keen on Perez though.

      Open Controls
  13. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    What to do this week? 1FT 0.6 ITB

    Worth a WC?

    McCarthy-McGovern
    TAA-Aurier-Lundstram-Williams-Rico
    KDB-*Mane-Martial-James-Cantwell
    *Vardy-Firmino-Ings

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Melvin, what were you thinking with 3 reds? (the Manc ones)

      Open Controls
  14. BNMC
    12 mins ago

    Any new Mane updates?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kloppy is waiting by the phone

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      just now

      "better than expected"

      Open Controls
  15. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Probably been asked a thousand times but what's the latest on Mane?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Kloppy is waiting by the phone, but smiling

      Open Controls
  16. RED_ARMY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you do Vardy + Mane to Auba + Salah -4 event with latest news ?

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah probably

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It is better to live one day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep

      Open Controls
  17. Jamb0
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Vardy + Rashford -> Auba + Jiminez (-4)... yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      just Rash > Jim

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby e Tony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      rather live two days like a tiger, than two hundred years like a sheep

      Open Controls

