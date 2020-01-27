282
January 27

Members Articles Unlocked ahead of Gameweek 25

282 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout will be running a Members Articles Unlocked series this week as we build up to Gameweek 25.

That means that all Members articles produced between now and Friday January 31 are FREE for everyone to view without restrictions.

These articles use data from the Members Area in a much more concentrated sense than usual pieces of content.

For example, we recently considered Roberto Firmino‘s (£9.5m) points potential for Double Gameweek 24.

We have now made this article free to the public to help any interested in Members Articles Unlocked to get an early taste.

Following his winning goal against Wolves last week, our article on Firmino can be VIEWED HERE.

This promotion will be running between Monday January 27 and Friday January 31 with every Members article during this period FREE to everyone.

If you enjoy what you read then don’t forget to sign up either on a discounted membership or monthly package.

  1. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is the general consensus that Lund has been dropped or could it have just been a rest?

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rest imo

    2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think he is having a rest, but e.g. plenty considering getting rid on WC.

      1. Ason Willa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        People that can't think for themselves or question the rumours that don't make sense. These people deserve what they get.

    3. Ason Willa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Honestly I don't know where this information is coming from. He didn't start 2 games - both against Man C. If he's been dropped from the 1st team, why was he benched for the entire FA cup game?

      1. Bird Raymond
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Man of the match performance from Besic at the weekend and scored a cracking goal.

    4. Kopkloppers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      One thing we do know; 90% of us have Lund. We will only know his status next game. We all therefore should have a tactic to move him on, no matter his value, or have a decent bench enabler.
      I am keeping until further notice due to S United fixtures. I will have Lascelles/Stevens/Williams/Holgate (one of them) to cover any benching inevitability.
      Sit on your hands for now IMO.

    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      @ Ason Willa

      I've had him from the start and will be keeping for now.

      Just interested in hearing other people's opinions. That's what forums are for.

      1. Ason Willa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The problem is that a lot of BS gets spouted off in the forum and then people start complaining after the fact. I know you weren't spreading rumours, you asked a question based upon what you previously saw so fair play.

    6. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t think there is a consensus. I also suspect that those who have moved Lundstram have made an error. Keeping.

  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best mid up to 11m? Not KdB or Son

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      First name Slim
      Surname Pickings

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yep. Should I look at Traore maybe and then change Ings or Jimme to Aguero and upgrade Dendo?

        1. Over Midwicket
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yeah I'd almost certainly do a double switch. Downgrade Mane to a cheapie and upgrade some FWD to Auba/Kun

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Grealish/Pepe/Mahrez/Redmond

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Mmmm Mahrez or Redmond is interesting. Have Grealish

        1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Redmond has been due a haul since about 2014.

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            And finally delivered last week 😉

            1. OleGGMU
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              Will he now do an Almiron and Harvey Barnes and score again, current pattern would suggest yes, all 3 have gone a very long time wivout scoring until now

              1. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Owned by Holmes.
                But don't think what Almiron and Barnes are doing really matters.
                Redmond is a decent player, but no world-beater - he is on target to perform about as well as he has done pretty much every other season of his career.

  3. balint84
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Which midfielders worth -4 now? (not including Salah & KDB)

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Take a punt on whichever midfielder you like, there aren't really any standout options. Son/Mahrez are getting some love. Grealish is also fine.

    2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Whoever is playing West Ham next

    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      -4? None.

  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    So after a nice weekend break from FPL, what would you do with this lot? Got a few ideas but all dependent on injury news.

    McCarthy
    TAA • Lunds • Rico
    KDB • Salah • Grealish • Mané* • Mahrez
    Vardy* • Maupay
    (McGov. Greenwood. Soy. Aurier)

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's a tough one. Similar here. If Mane isn't serious I'm looking at Vardy and Soy to Newcastle def and Auba. If he is... I have him, Martial, a few defenders I don't like - so a wildcard might be needed.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah tough one. Some options I put together are below:

        A. Soy >> Fernandez
        B. Mahrez+Vardy >> Agüero+Traoré
        C. Mane+Greenwood >> Agüero+Hayden (go 3-4-3)

        IF They are both fit then I might just do A and then the following over the next two GWs to get Ings for Burnley, Villa and Jimmy for Norwich.

        GW26: Mahrez+Greeny >> Ings+Hayden
        GW27: Maupay >> Jimmy

        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looks like a good plan. I like B certainly.

    2. aborg
      • 2 Years
      just now

      May I know why you want to get rid of Mahrez at this point? I know he is a slight rotation risk but he is a very good diiferential and this point of the game, especially if you are lagging behind.
      I was thinking to bring him in instead of Mane actually.

  5. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who are the best 3 midfielders to own below 8.5m at the moment?

    Id Say Grealish Traore and Perez

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Traoré and Grealish. Then KDB and Mane if fit, or Salah if not. I don’t think a 5 man midfield is worth it now

      1. OleGGMU
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Completely disagree, unless BB has already been used,but even then, rotation gonna pick up imo wiv the fixture congestion so having a playing bench , for me , is essential atm given the possibility of injuries picking up aswell

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I didn’t say not to have a playing bench I just said I wouldn’t want to be playing 5 in the middle each week anymore. I’d get Fleck or Cantwell @ 5m as my 5th mid right now and bench most weeks

    2. balint84
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Martial, Willian, Dilva

      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Im sorry none of them appeals to me.

        Martial returns would suffer without Rashford
        Willian has tough fixtures
        Dilva will be rotated

  6. Time to move on from Vardy?
    Sam FPLFamily
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    With Rodgers suggesting that Vardy’s glute injury isn’t too serious what are you planning to do with the Leicester forward? Are you keeping him or on the basis of his form in 2020 are you looking to move him on?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Will wait for news, team sheet in the Carabao cup! Also depending on result

      Leicester go through then Vardy has

      CHE wol MCI blank

      That changes the landscape significantly, particularly with Laportes return

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Getting rid for next 3-4 GWs, then reassess whether I should get him back or not.

      1. OleGGMU
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Same here and other interesting options , cheaper, are opening up like Deeney and Wood to add to the current DCL, Jimi, Ings parties

    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Prob selling

    4. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Am absolutely amazed Vardy is sold in big numbers. Take the westham game where he was withdrawn due to injury and he had

      11 goals and 5 assists in his last 12 pl starts

      -- Are you kidding me? My mind is incapable of finding logic in the kneejerk reaction aimed towards him lately. People are blinded by the two games he missed due to his wife child birth

      -- Rodgers had come out and said he is fine for next gw. Ndidi is back as well. Vardy has form and great fixtures on the horizon. Go on fall for the Kun trap aka pep roulette

      -- His fixtures are excellent for next 8 matches especially against relegation fodders (wol MCI nor AVL wat BHA eve CPL)

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        people are looking at:

        2, 0,0,5,0 and 1

      2. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        He can be bought back you know.

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          This. Sold for Jimmy

        2. Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          for 0.5 more - nah, keeping

          1. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Don’t be hung up over losing value.

      3. Trophé Mourinho
          27 mins ago

          If you think that's knee jerk damn, you must have had sterling like 14 weeks

        • Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          If he scored that pen situation would be complitely diferent.
          He would got some bonus points maybe and as most captained him they would be happy. They will say that 2 x 0 pts was just cuz we wasnt playing so forget that and in last game he played just 42mins so just forget those 3 games as it wasnt there so appart from that he got so many returns (almost every game) that we must keep him and not many people would like to sell him.

          For me its opprosite of chasing points - we already got him while he got those blanks so now he will return scoring imo.

      4. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Left my team on WC last week before his injury.

      5. Do I Not Like Orange
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        Keeping for now, other fires to put out.

      6. kime67
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        I dont care if hes fit for chelsea. Sold him for auba straight away after he left the pitch. So tired of him.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'd get rid if I were wildcarding, but I got other priorities, foremost being Tammy. Not only is he looking like less than 50% to start next GW, but Chelsea could get in another striker on TDD. I can give Vardy another week or two. I'm not doing anything until my 3 Reds have completed their gameweek anyway. Half-expecting my TC Salah to go the way of Mane.

      7. kime67
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Was never essential. Nobody is.

      8. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        keeping

      9. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        100% keeping

      10. DAVESAVES
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Keeping

      11. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        if he is fit - keeping and maybe just bench on blank GW

      12. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Wait until more news... plus we will know about BGW28 later this week.

      13. Bare Foot United
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        I'm keeping at least until Rashford return , and then I'll ser how ir GOES

      14. The Rumour Mill
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Well it depends doesn't it? This would be a more useful hot topic on Friday.

        Injured wol MCI blank

        is a sell.

        CHE wol MCI nor

        is a hold, unless I also have back Abraham, Sarr and Mane for the weekend and therefore the luxury of transferring Vardy out.

        It also completely depends on how many injured or suspended players you have in your squad. I wouldn't be opposed to holding Vardy for Chelsea, as they are in poor form at the moment and the defence, and in particular the keeper leave a lot to be desired.

      15. D.Glynn
          just now

          Sold for Aubu, opportunity and excuse arises to sell, means opportunity to catch on some other points train with less ownership. Same with Tammy before Christmas.

      16. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Where has the DGW26 possibility come from? And specifically what date is suggested as plausible?

        Pool have a rearrangement into that period for the FA Cup replay and the prem have asked pool to respect the winter break. As such pool will be playing kids. I can’t see the prem rearranging a game into their own winter break.

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Pep said something like " we will train for couple of days, then play vs Arsenal during winter break"

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Interesting

        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Pep Guardiola on the winter break plans:

          "A few days off and after train again here to prepare for Arsenal. I want the guys to stay with their families and themselves and in this case I decided to be here."

          https://mobile.twitter.com/City_Chief/status/1220701527150604289

          1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Presumably Pep has already done his planning for Spurs, West Ham and Leicester?

          2. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            That's not what pep said though. It's misquoted.

        3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Latest tweet: https://mobile.twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1221555302883041281

        4. OleGGMU
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          The difference in reactions to playing in the winter break shows how far Pool have to go before they can match City and effectively compete for more than one trophy.
          Pep :eh business as usual
          Klopp : *Borrows Balotellis "why always me" shirt * but but ze fixtures ...why always us eh

        5. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          If City and Arsenal progress in Europe and the FA Cup they could be faced with three fixtures to make up, and only two DGW slots available (GWs 34 and 37). We won't know the FA Cup semi-finalists until early March (after GW31) and, if the PL wait until then (which they usually do), a TGW37 could be unavoidable.

          PL planners could avoid this risk by bringing forward the City-Arsenal game to GW26. They did something similar last season, but that did not involve messing with the Winter break. Its hard to imagine the PL doing this in the first year of implementation, when it could prove to be unnecessary, but the alternative could also turn out to be worse.

      17. PanJawel2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Auba or Kun and why ?

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Both

        2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Auba - Arsenal's talisman.
          GW28 off so Burnley then 3 home games in a row against teams that are not so great.
          City can chug along quite nicely without Kun.
          Auba cheaper too.

      18. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Mane DCL -> Grealish Agüero -4?

        McCarthy
        Trent Digne Rico
        Salah Mane* KDB Mahrez
        Vardy* Deeney DCL

        (McGovern Lundstram Kabasele Cantwell)
        0.5 ITB 1FT

        Or any other suggestion?

      19. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        So my WC currently looks like this:

        Henderson Mccarthy
        TAA Gomez Lundstram Lascelles Stephens
        KDB Salah Mahrez Traore Fleck
        Aubameyang Ings Jiminez

        0.7ITB to play with. Hoping Auba can fire me back into the top 100K after a disastrous month 🙁 Any suggestions?

        1. DantheManinaPan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          Looks lovely!

        2. DantheManinaPan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          Lovely enough to make me wonder about hitting the wildcard button myself...

          1. DAZZ
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            I wouldn't if you don't need too mate. My team was a mess. I had Willems, Kelly, Rico, Guaita, Mane, Cantwell, Martial, Vardy. Nothing was working, and dropped from 50K > 350K since before christmas, i needed a change!! So unless your doing as bad as me, id hold out 🙂 Thoughts on Mahrez????

            1. DantheManinaPan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              Fair enough. I share those attackers, but my defence is in mildly better shape.

              I still have a smidgen of hope that both Vardy and Mane are good for GW25

            2. DantheManinaPan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              I don't know about Mahrez. Haven't done enough research. I assume you know the risks, so don't decide to sell him the moment he gets benched.

            3. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Mahrez seems an unnecessary risk given champions league rotation but could also be gold
              Also can’t think of obvious replacements

        3. OleGGMU
          • 1 Year
          51 mins ago

          I'd say you are GTG , but have a plan for the blanks, wiv Arse and city possibility, save fts over the next 2 gws to follow and reassess prior to gw 28

        4. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          50 mins ago

          Love that strike force

        5. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Decent side just not a fan of triple Sheffield

      20. The_Bucc
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Mane(!) - KdB - Maddison(!) - Grealish - Dendoncker
        Vardy(!) - Abraham(!) - Ings

        1 ft, 1m in the bank, no idea what to do.

        1. balint84
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          wc or play your super defenders

        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Mane and Abraham to 2 decent players for -4 is a good deal.

        3. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          If you are happy to take a hit, the world is your lobster.

      21. kime67
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Any chance lundstram gets his place back?

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          Of course. Not even convinced he's actually lost it.

        3. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Think he just had a well-desereved rest - was looking like he was swimming through treacle over recent weeks.

        4. JohnRoss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Likely imo

      22. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Would you drop Pereira or Soyuncu for Sheffield defender?

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          48 mins ago

          Soyuncu yes.
          Pereira is a lovely differential who is playing well.

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Thanks

            Yeah, love to see Pereira play in advanced position 😀

        2. Eric is Innocent (Kanchelsk…
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          Easily Soy if money no object.

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Thanks

            Money not an issue, especially if Mane is ruled out.

      23. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Best option to complete the mids? Budget 10.4m.

        salah kdb xxxxx grealish dendo
        kun haller ings

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          You can try Son/Mahrez for now

          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers

      24. quayle99
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        If Mane was fit

        A> Mane, Ayew
        B> Traoure, Aguero

        Have Auba, KDB, Salah

        1. JohnRoss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

      25. Arrows=green
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        Wildcard

        Henderson Pope
        TAA VVD Lascelles
        KDB Salah Grealish Fleck
        Sergio (C) Jiminez (DCL placeholder for Ings)

        Bench:Pope,Lund,A.Traore,Stephens

        I can get a striker up to 7.4 million as a one-week placeholder until I get Ings after Liverpool

        Thanks

        1. DAZZ
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          look below, i'm just posted about WC Midfields. Do you not think Grealish, Fleck and Traore is a weak 3?

          1. Arrows=green
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Possibly but there fixtures are great (maybe not so much Grealish)and they rotate well with each other- and there isn't really any other options?

            I am monitoring Richarlison at the moment.

            1. DAZZ
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Have you considered Mahrez?

      26. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Im jealous of these WC's

        🙁

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Have you used yours?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            35 mins ago

            no, trying to hang on a while longer

            1. The 12th Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              Used mine last week and already wanting to re shuffle due to Mane injury.

        2. DAZZ
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          You won't be jelous of our ranks though mate haha 🙁

        3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Arent those WC teams pretty much same as yours?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            not the ones with Kun, KdB, Jimenez, Ings, auba..no

      27. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Fellow wildcarders. I assume most have 3 of Salah/KDB/Traore/Grealish or perhaps even 4 of them. If not who is your 4th Midfielder? I'm so tempted, and have been sat on Mahrez since i pressed the button. Any thoughts or Suggestions? I just feel Traore/Grealish and then a 5th fodder is too weak of a midfield

        1. quayle99
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Fleck, Cantwell, maybe son if more funds free

        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Maybe Im stubborn...I have Son(No Traore no Grealish)

        3. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          Grealish/Traore as 4th and Fleck as 5th should be strong enough.

        4. FOO FIGHTER
            29 mins ago

            Grealish high ownership so just depends if you want to chase or stay with the pack. Obviosly need KDB and Salah is still a slight differential compared to other high owned mids.

            Traore seems to blow hot and cold but his price is right.

        5. quayle99
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          KDB Salah Fleck * *
          Auba Martinelli *

          A. Son, Traure, Ings
          B. Mane, Cantwell, Ayew
          C. Traure, Cantwell, Aguero

          1. Konstaapeli
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            C

        6. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          How’s my WC team looking?

          Henderson
          TAA,Lascelles,O’Connell
          Salah,KDB,Grealish,Fleck
          Aguero,Firmino,Deeney

          McCarthy,Perez,Williams,Stephens

          1. Arrows=green
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            IMO Ings/Jimenez is almost a must on a wildcard.

            Otherwise,good team - did you ditch Lundstram?

          2. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Jimmy over Bobby

        7. Live Scoutcast 8pm Tues - leave your questions here
          J0E
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          Live Scoutcast 8pm Tuesday.

          Feel free to leave your questions for us here?

          Lots to ponder as we emerge from a double gameweek to forget for many

          1. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Mane out to a cheapie like Fleck/Armstrong/Traore to fund getting Aubamayang or Aguero in?

          2. Arrows=green
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Is having Grealish,Traore,and Fleck too weak on a wildcard?

            Have KDB,and Salah also.

          3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            1. Is it too early to act on a second wildcard with so many variables? (mane/vardy/blanks and dgw still not detailed)

            2. Is it worth getting players that blank in gw28? Auba and Aguero, maybe even Sheff Utd, Leicester.

          4. JohnRoss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Is now the time to maximise Blades value with fixtures turning

          5. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Do Everton need a new goalkeeper?

          6. Mikeharbrw
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            What on earth just happened this gw?

          7. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Is selling Vardy (if fit) a good idea?
            Forget about 3 games where he didnt play (42mins last game) as it doesnt mean anything. Unfortunate pen miss probably cause all that situation that everyone wants to sell him. Look at his points in games where he actually play (8, 20, 6, 12, 12, 6, 5, 13, 5, 9, 2(Liv), 5, 0-pen miss) - is it really THAT bad?? His ONLY blank was Pool and pen miss situation.

            Chelsea game more than fine for his style of play also Wolves and City arent that good at CS and than....he has soo nice fix so esp with people who got him early is it worth to sell him and than get back for 0.4-0.5 more? Maybe just bench him for BGW?

          8. Do I Not Like Orange
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Mane replacements for those who already own the usual suspects (Salah, KDB, Grealish, Maddo)

        8. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          How nailed is williams

        9. FOO FIGHTER
            18 mins ago

            Any UTD fans have some insight whether Greenwood will be a regular starter now that Rashford is out long term?

            1. Konstaapeli
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'd go Martinelli for a similar price.

          • DAZZ
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            start Traore (mun) or Fleck (cry) ??

          • K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            I want 0.3£ on Wildcard !!!

            A) Stephens > Williams
            Or,
            B) Lundy > Egan/Bashan

            TAA ROBBO Lundstram lascelles Stephens

            1. Konstaapeli
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Both.

          • liverpool01
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Thoughts on Martinelli over Auba, is he nailed on?

            1. TLF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              No he isn't nailed, however, I'm curious to see the next line up given Martinellis form and Auba refund from suspension. I follow Arsenal and would like to see a trial of Martinelli on the left, Auba up front, Pepe on the right and Laca being used as an impact sub.

          • Arrows=green
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Ditch Lund for O Connell/Egan?

          • fcsaltyballs
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            What to do here guys... assuming that Vardy is ok and Mane is going to miss 3 or 4 weeks??

            Henderson
            TAA Lundstram Dunk
            Mane Salah KDB Grealish
            Vardy DCL Greenwood

            McGovern Rico Soyuncu Dendoncker

            1 FT, 2.5 ITB

            Thanks all

          • diesel001
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Rooting for Arsenal today vs Bournemouth. Keep the dream alive for 8 blank fixtures in GW31.

