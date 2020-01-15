877
The case for Firmino in a Liverpool triple-up for Double Gameweek 24

Fantasy Premier League managers should consider Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) as Double Gameweek 24 edges closer.

That’s when Liverpool play two fixtures in one Gameweek, travelling to Wolves and West Ham in the space of six days – and many of us are still working out which type of triple-up to invest in.

Going into Gameweek 23, the worldwide ownership figures tell us that the offensive and defensive double-ups are likely to be given equal consideration at this stage:

  • Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m): 40.1%
  • Sadio Mané (£12.4m): 40.0%
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m): 38.8%
  • Mohamed Salah (£12.3m): 25.4%
  • Andrew Robertson (£7.0m): 19.6%

The two prevailing options in the FPL community thus far are a Mané/Salah double-up or one involving both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

However, sitting at just 9.6% ownership, Firmino should not be overlooked as an alternative route into a Liverpool triple-up.

In this article, we are going to analyse the Brazilian’s underlying data from recent matches and compare him against other Liverpool options.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with Membership can access it in full.

Do Liverpool’s fixtures warrant an attacking double-up?

Before comparing Liverpool’s attacking assets, it seems wise to examine the defensive data of their Double Gameweek opponents, if nothing else, to check that they are as brittle at the back as we need them to be.

As both Wolves and West Ham will be playing at home in Double Gameweek 24, we have assessed them over their last four matches played in front of their own fans.

877 Comments
  1. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    47 mins ago

    Do you think these are good moves for dgw24?

    Kelly/ Rico/ Traore -> Robbo/ Williams/ 4.3mid (-8)

    Already have Salah and TAA
    0FT |1.3 ITB

    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not really no. Can't you just get Gomez?

      1. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Agree

        1. Stram Dunk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          How about Kelly/Rico/Traore -> VVD/ Williams/ Fleck?
          Sheffield with some good fixtures after dgw...
          Not fan of Gomez.

    2. Ancelotti XI
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not at all, no.

  2. britzdubb
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    exact money for aurier+zaha-> fanderson+Gomez

    1. yay
    2. nay

    1. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      47 mins ago

      1

    2. Soto Ayam
        44 mins ago

        Not for Anderson, any others?

        1. britzdubb
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          6.6 max

          was tempted by DGW and he has previously thrived under Moyes, playedok vs Shef as well

          1. Soto Ayam
              just now

              He's mercurial to say the least. Worth a punt at least

        2. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          1, but not wild about Fanderson.

        3. Ancelotti XI
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Grealish perhaps?

      • Tabasco
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Grealish & Rashford to Salah & Maupay?

        Can't afford it if Salah rises and the first two have City & Liverpool, otherwise I'd think it's a bit rash!

        1. Cahill
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          grealish doesnt have city

          must be rash so

          1. Tabasco
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            True story

      • KingOllie
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Are these moves worth it to get Salah?

        Martial, Richarlison, Chilwell -> Salah, Doucoure, Williams

        Or i could go:

        Martial + Chilwell -> Grealish + Robertson (go with no Salah)

        1. Cahill
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          dont really like either - B at a push

        2. Ancelotti XI
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Leicester have West Ham in GW24... Nobody else you can shift? Also only really worth it if you have 2 FTs.

          An 8pt hit really increases the risk you take a net loss on this, with a less balanced side to deal with in a fortnight.

      • Cahill
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Look good for GW24?

        McCarthy
        TAA Sidibe Williams
        Salah (TC) KDB Martial Grealish
        Firmino Rashford Vardy

        Martin Lund Shelvey Rico

        1. Soto Ayam
            4 mins ago

            If you're gonna TC and put firminio in, might as well captain him ya?

            1. Cahill
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              would prefer salah, thanks though

        2. migas2k7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Who for the next two GW's:

          A) Abraham
          B) Maupay
          C) Calvert (got richarlison cover)

          additional up front i have ings and vardy.

          1. kuzser
            • 2 Years
            42 mins ago

            I'd say B

          2. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            40 mins ago

            DCL

        3. Gazpilicueta
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          double game week to consider, whany thoughts appreciated

          Foster, Button
          Trent, Lundstram, Soyuncu, Sidibe, Tomori
          KDB, Mane, Maddison, Wijnaldum, Dendoncker
          Aguero, Vardy, Ayew
          0.7 in the bank and 2 free transfers

          Here are my thoughts so far.
          1) 2 free transfers.... I'm thinking probably just use one this week, which gives me the most flexibility going into the dgw.
          2) I am definitely up for a liverpool triple up gw24, out of all of the options I think I prefer Robertson, and could just keep him long term, although I could be tempted by Gomez/may have to cos hes cheaper.
          3) Could happily bring in a west ham player for their double up, I quite like Felipe Anderson, although hes not very popular.
          4) time to get rid of Vardy I think, not sure who to go to, or what price point though, maybe Rashford, but I'm not super excited by United.
          5) Soyuncu has been great but leicesters fixtures scare me, sidibe is cool but expensive, and tomori needs to go in my opinion, not sure in what order to deal with these issues.
          6)Maddison should probably make way for someone more exciting soon, but i dont think its a pressing issue.

          to anyone that read this far, thanks, and i look forward to reading your thoughts!

          1. britzdubb
            • 3 Years
            just now

            currently considering number 3 myself , see above

        4. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          Anyone thought of a free-hit in DGW to take advantage of the other great fixtures as well i.e.

          Aston Villa v Watford
          Spurs v Norwich City
          Everton v Newcastle United
          Man Utd v Burnley

          1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            Would consider if I wasn't such a coward.

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            The big blank in 31 still to come. If Liverpool go on a cup run too then that will play havoc with squads.

        5. cjk17
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          Anyone know anything about Adam Idah of Norwich? Need a 4.4 attacker to finish my team and he played 64 minutes for Norwich last GW. Will he start again? Worth a punt?

          1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            Out when Pukki's back. Greenwood better if just going to be benched anyway.

          2. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            37 mins ago

            No, Pukki is back, just get Greenwood.

            1. cjk17
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Ah. Cheers guys.

        6. kuzser
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          I'm kinda desperate to have 3 Liv players along with Martial, Alli and ideally triple Leicester for dgw 24.
          Will appreciate your advice guys on the below options:

          1) gw24: Rico Grealish Jimenez-> VVD Martial Greenwood for -4
          2) gw24: Grealish Jimenez -> Fleck FIRMINO
          gw25: Alli-> Martial
          gw26: Maddison Firmino-> Salah Ayew for -4 (and rotate Ayew with Fleck)
          3) Rico Jimenez-> VVD Maupay for free
          4) Rico Alli -> GOMEZ Martial for free
          5) Rico Grealish-> ROBBO Hayden

          Currently squad:
          McCarthy
          Taa- Soy- Lundstram
          Mane- Kdb -Maddison- Alli
          Vardy -Ings -Jimenez

          Grealish Rico Kelly

        7. Flynny
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Who to triple captain next week out of mane and Salah?

          I'm at 450k - so thinking salah as he will be more of a differential....

          Thanks

          1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            Consensus when this was asked a couple of hours ago was Mo.

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Mo - 3 double digit returns in last 6

            But wary of two away games - one of which is fairly meh

            1. Flynny
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers. Think I'm heading to mo

        8. fakelund
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Anything pressing needed here this week, or bank?

          Guaita
          Soyuncu, TAA, Doherty
          Cantwell, Mane, Richarlison, KDB
          Maupay, Rashford, Vardy (c)

          Heaton, Grealish, Lundstram, Kelly)

          1. dmkp
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            G2G

        9. fachada
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          which one of those 3 would you keep for upcoming gameweeks? Martial, Abraham or Richarlison?

          1. Gazpilicueta
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Personally I like Richarlison, and his fixtures look pretty good too.

        10. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Anyone thinking of the Alli > Mahrez swap?

          Mahrez will surely be tough for Pep to not give minutes to over the next few

          1. Tsparkes10
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Tempting but nah, like Allis next 2 fixtures and more nailed

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Norwich good fixture for sure
              Watford bad though, very bad at the minute

          2. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            sold for Martial last week

          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Rich looks a better bet possibly than Rich to be fair with fixtures & nailedness

        11. Gazpilicueta
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          What has your overall rank journey been like this year?

          Mine has been kinda fun so far, jumping between 200k and 500k pretty much all year, averaging around 250k, then in the last few weeks I manage to get close to, and within 100k.

          Last weeks Aguero Captaincy has shot me into the top 25k, hopefully I haven't peaked too soon, Let's see if I can reach the 10k target!

          interested to hear your overall rank journeys

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            90k...WC wk 2....273...91....73....last 13 weeks between 3k and 5k.

            1. Gazpilicueta
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              does this mean you were 73rd in gameweek 4? congrats!

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                lol...no
                gw 8

          2. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Cant kick on, two steps forward one back, somewhere around the 500k mark. Not a good season. Hoping the darkness will end soon

          3. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            Really well done.
            Mine has been really bad start, pulled it back to about 300k, been there ever since.

        12. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Do you think there will be a better DGW to come than the Pool in 24?

          1. jacklfc88
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yes probably. Depends really on FA Cup fixtures though.

          2. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Probably not.
            DGW with a week between fixtures is pretty unusual and Pool have won a frankly unbelievable 20 out of 21 games this season - they are that good.

            1. jacklfc88
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yeah but it is FA Cup in between there. Shrewsbury away, granted, but it's a kind draw and all of a sudden you're in the last 16 with another trophy to go for.

              Klopp has sent Phillips back to Stuttgart, there will be a stronger XI in the cup IMO than previous, perhaps one or two of the big hitters.

          3. Jullepuu
              15 mins ago

              Fixture wise probably yes but this double game week will have a smaller risk for rotation

          4. jacklfc88
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Anyone thinking Abraham for next few as a differential, tough fixtures but decent form...

            My season is done with leagues I am in, too many template sides, so I am just looking to play catch up and have a bit of fun.

            1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              I'm sure he'll tick over, but wouldn't bother with Tammy if you are just looking for a laugh.

              1. jacklfc88
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Well, not just a laugh I still wanna finish as high as possible

            2. KingOllie
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Get Laca if you want a punt

              1. jacklfc88
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Not enough budget.

          5. KingOllie
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Who would you rather have this gameweek?

            A) Chilwell (bur)
            B) Robertson (MUN)

