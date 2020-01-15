The case for Firmino in a Liverpool triple-up for Double Gameweek 24

Fantasy Premier League managers should consider Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) as Double Gameweek 24 edges closer.

That’s when Liverpool play two fixtures in one Gameweek, travelling to Wolves and West Ham in the space of six days – and many of us are still working out which type of triple-up to invest in.

Going into Gameweek 23, the worldwide ownership figures tell us that the offensive and defensive double-ups are likely to be given equal consideration at this stage:

Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m): 40.1%

(£6.4m): 40.1% Sadio Mané (£12.4m): 40.0%

(£12.4m): 40.0% Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m): 38.8%

(£7.5m): 38.8% Mohamed Salah (£12.3m): 25.4%

(£12.3m): 25.4% Andrew Robertson (£7.0m): 19.6%

The two prevailing options in the FPL community thus far are a Mané/Salah double-up or one involving both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

However, sitting at just 9.6% ownership, Firmino should not be overlooked as an alternative route into a Liverpool triple-up.

In this article, we are going to analyse the Brazilian’s underlying data from recent matches and compare him against other Liverpool options.

As this uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those with Membership can access it in full.

Do Liverpool’s fixtures warrant an attacking double-up?

Before comparing Liverpool’s attacking assets, it seems wise to examine the defensive data of their Double Gameweek opponents, if nothing else, to check that they are as brittle at the back as we need them to be.

As both Wolves and West Ham will be playing at home in Double Gameweek 24, we have assessed them over their last four matches played in front of their own fans.

