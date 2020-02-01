Lundstram benched again as FPL owners consider selling the ‘Lord’

John Lundstram‘s (£5.1m) fairytale Fantasy Premier League story looks to have come to a conclusion earlier than expected.

The misclassified midfielder has now been named on the bench for three matches in a row in all competitions for Sheffield United, this time replaced by new signing Sander Berge (£5.0m).

It was Muhamed Bešić (£4.4m) who joined John Fleck (£5.0m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.9m) in central midfield the last two times, suggesting that Lundstram could now well be third in the pecking order behind the Bosnian and new signing Berge.

It marks a sad day in the FPL community as arguably the best value player of the campaign looks now to be obsolete.

There is a similar story at Crystal Palace as Martin Kelly (£4.4m) finds himself on the bench with Joel Ward (£4.3m) handed the right-back berth, although he does, of course, offer a slightly cheaper route into his defence.

As expected, Sadio Mané (£12.3m) sits out Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton and, with Divock Origi (£5.2m) on the bench, it’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.2m) who is tasked with providing the width on the left side of Liverpool’s front three.

With Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) all in place, the Reds face a Southampton side with James Ward-Prowse (£ at right-back. Cédric Soares (£4.8m) was injured and left the club on loan while Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) is not ready to play yet.

Aston Villa are in 3-4-3 formation once again, arguably good news for Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Jack Grealish (£6.7m), who will be boosted by a Premier League debut at centre-forward for Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m).

They face a Bournemouth side who have gone with a 4-3-3 system, lead by Callum Wilson (£7.4m) flanked by Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) and Harry Wilson (£5.8m).

Nabil Bentaleb (£5.0m) makes his Premier League debut for Newcastle United while Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) holds onto his left-back berth with Danny Rose (£5.3m) named on the bench alongside fellow new arrival Valentino Lazaro (£5.5m).

Meanwhile, opponents Norwich line-up with Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) and Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) in the side and Emi Buendía (£6.0m) on the bench.

West Ham’s January signing Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) makes the starting XI while Michail Antonio (£6.9m) gets back into the side following injury.

Meanwhile, Brighton forward Neal Maupay (£5.9m) has dropped to the bench, allowing Glenn Murray (£5.4m) to lead the line.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Aké, Francis, A. Smith; Gosling, Lerma, Billing; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, Fraser.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Targett, Douglas Luiz, Nakamba, Guilbert; Grealish, Samatta, El Ghazi.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Tomkins, Ward; McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Sheffield Utd XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Romeu, Højbjerg, Djenepo; Ings, S Long.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin; Saint-Maximin, Bentaleb, Hayden, Almirón; Joelinton.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Zimmermann, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Mariappa; Chalobah, Capoue; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Pereyra; Deeney.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Mina, Holgate, Sidibé; Iwobi, Delph, Sigurdsson, Walcott; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek, Noble; Antonio, Haller, Snodgrass.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Bernardo, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; D Stephens, Propper, Mooy; Trossard, Murray, Groß.

