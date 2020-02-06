502
Fixtures February 6

A Fantasy manager’s guide to the first-ever winter break

The first Premier League winter break is already in full swing but how does it affect the Fantasy landscape?

On the face of it, not a great deal.

There are no blanks or doubles to factor in and we’ll still have a full complement of ten top-flight fixtures to consider ahead of Saturday morning’s Fantasy Premier League deadline.

The big difference, of course, is that the games are spread out over ten days.

Only eight teams are in action this weekend, with the remaining dozen playing between February 14-17.

The full fixture list is as follows:

Press Conferences

As many of you will be aware, we’ll only hear from eight Premier League managers ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Graham Potter and Nigel Pearson held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday, while Carlo Ancelotti, Roy Hodgson, Chris Wilder, Eddie Howe, Pep Guardiola and David Moyes will all face the media on Friday.

We’ll hopefully soon be up to speed on the injury news from those eight clubs, although anyone acquainted with the non-committal Guardiola and Howe will know that they are capable of springing a surprise or two with their teamsheets from week to week.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley, Norwich City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United, we will have limited information on the fitness front.

There remains the very real possibility, then, that a number of players will be declared as unavailable – or passed fit – long after the Gameweek 26 deadline has been and gone, leaving FPL managers powerless to do anything about it.

Outstanding Injuries

Mane, Abraham and Vardy injury updates ahead of FA Cup fourth round weekend

Sadio Mane (£12.3m), for example, could well return for the Norwich City match a week on Saturday, with Klopp having previously said that the Senegalese winger “should be fine” and that the winter break is “perfect for him to get back on track”.

The fact that even a shred of doubt over his involvement remains, though, means that non-owners considering a move for the premium midfielder ahead of a juicy-looking fixture at Carrow Road would be taking a slight gamble on his fitness.

The situation will be the same for all the other clubs in action from February 14-17, of course.

Adama Traore (£5.8m) is among the cluster of players currently flagged who we won’t get an update on ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline although the FPL midfielder has travelled with the rest of the Wolves squad for some warm-weather training in Marbella and Nuno Espirito Santo said the winger will “hopefully be OK”.

The likes of Ben Davies (£5.3m), back in training with Spurs, could also return in Gameweek 26, perhaps putting Japhet Tanganga‘s (£4.0m) security of starts in some doubt given what Jose Mourinho had said previously about the importance of the Welshman to his system.

Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and Paul Pogba (£8.3m) had been pencilled in for comebacks after the winter break, meanwhile, which could impact on Chelsea and Manchester United’s attack-minded assets.

We’ll have a full summary of the latest injury situation at all 20 Premier League clubs in Friday’s team news article and video round-up.

New Signings

It’s worth bearing in mind that a number of deadline-day captures may be involved for their new clubs for the very first time in Gameweek 26, having been ineligible to play last weekend.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), predominantly an inverted right-winger at Hull City, may put pressure on Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) in the medium term, although the latter’s 18-point haul in Gameweeek 25 surely stands him in good stead for another start.

Odion Ighalo (£6.5m) and Borja Baston (£5.5m) will probably be expecting to be among the substitutes when their new clubs, Manchester United and Aston Villa, play in over a week’s time, while it remains to be seen if Cedric Soares (£4.8m) will be fit enough for his Arsenal bow.

New Sheffield United striker Richairo Zivkovic (£5.0m) will add to the uncertainty in his side’s attack, meanwhile, with Chris Wilder fond of rotating his forwards.

One January window capture who we already have seen in action is Danny Rose (£5.3m), who emerged as a substitute in Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Norwich.

Rose could very well make his full Magpies debut at the Emirates, which could spell bad news for Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) at left wing-back.

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) could soon present Fantasy managers with a new route into the Southampton defence, meanwhile, if Ralph Hasenhuttl deems him ready to feature against Burnley.

European Involvement

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League both recommence on the other side of the winter break.

Manchester City and Chelsea won’t be in Champions League action until after Gameweek 27 but Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal are involved in European competition immediately after Gameweek 26, with all five of those clubs having Premier League games between February 14-17.

Wolves have a generous six-day recovery period in between their meetings with Leicester and Espanyol but Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United have European involvement around 72 hours after the completion of their Gameweek 26 fixtures.

While fatigue-led rotation oughtn’t to be too much of a concern given that these players would have just enjoyed up to two weeks off, the likes of Klopp and Mourinho could opt to manage game-time in Gameweek 26 if, for example, their respective sides are cruising against Norwich and Aston Villa.

Captaincy

It’s a strange captaincy conundrum this week, what with there being some excellent fixtures but also the possibility existing of us being dealt shock news on the injury front after the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Some of the leading candidates for the armband, Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Mane, Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m), Danny Ings (£7.0m), Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.7m), all play a week or so after Saturday’s FPL deadline passes.

On the flip side, the main captaincy contenders this weekend – Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) – are at the mercy of Guardiola’s rotation roulette, even if they are passed fit in Friday’s press conference (De Bruyne perhaps less so, given that he has started 17 league matches on the bounce).

The vice-captaincy takes some of the jeopardy out of the decision, of course, with Joe championing the strategy of captaining/vice-captaining players from different weekends within Gameweek 26 – if only to keep things interesting in this extra-long Gameweek.

Our captaincy video goes through the runners and riders and can be viewed below, while the Captain Sensible article will follow in its usual slot on Friday morning.

  1. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Raheem Sterling will miss the visit of West Ham after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring.
    The forward limped out of our game at Tottenham on Sunday with six minutes remaining and was assessed on Thursday at the CFA.

    He will continue to be monitored during the winter break and we will bring you any further updates here on ManCity.com.

    Everyone at City wishes Raheem a full and speedy recovery.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Interested to see if mark has hit his WC button

      Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Does make Mahrez tempting but for 1-2 games it seems a bit rich.

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Everyone at FPL Manager's forums wishes a longer break for Raheem to recuperate and come back stronger in a month after Kun, Mahrez, KDB and co. score a record no. of goals in just 3 gameweeks.

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Perfect timing for Sane’s return 😉

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Think Sane will take a few games to get match fit before we can see him becoming a regular.

        Open Controls
  2. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    It currently feels very unlikely we will be able to navigate through GW31 using just transfers, if playing close to 11 players. I’d love nothing more than to free hit on a DGW but it feels like it’s made for GW31.

    Open Controls
    1. Elpenor
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Depends. The big blank last year was very low-scoring, and the players that did score tended not to be ones that you'd have picked in advance. If the same thing happens again a free hit would only get you a small handful of points more than teams with 5-6 players. I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that there's a much smaller margin for error when so few teams are playing - it's quite possible you end up with 11 players scoring 2 points each.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Do you want 11 players from Burnley, Watford, Wolves, Bournemouth that aren’t in your team already though? (Aside from Jimmy there aren’t really any I’m interested in)

      Or look at it this way - is a team of those players really going to do that much damage to you i na single GW?

      The fact that they all play each other also means it’s unlikely more than half of a FH team can actually score points at all - I.e. it’ll be tough to get good scores from defenders AND attackers that are all playing each other

      FH in a big DGW currently seems a much higher upside prospect to me anyways

      Open Controls
    3. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It's quite possible there would be only 3 matches in gw31. So unless they are going to be goal fests on nil v nils I can't see where you would get much of a foot up by fielding 11 players from these pokey teams.

      Open Controls
  3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Forward line of Vardy Auba Ings.
    A. Stick through blank. No Jim.
    B. Ditch Vardy for Jimi (this week or next). Cover LEI via midfield.
    C. Ditch Auba (next week or 28)

    Ings is not going anywhere.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        This week or next in your view?

        Open Controls
  4. ChelseaBlues223
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Salah or Aguero as captain?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Salah will be heavily capped, he's safe choice. Kun is differential to make up ground.

      Open Controls
      1. fylde2022
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Aguero, for me.

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Have both, Salah.

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ryan
    TAA Egan Stephens
    KDB Mané Salah(c) Grealish
    Kun DCL Ings

    Bench: Gazza Fernandez Rico Hayden

    0.3 ITB, 0 FT

    Open Controls
    1. fylde2022
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Is Mane fit?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Hope so. According to the article above he’s likely to show up.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        If you kept you might as well start him IMO

        Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      That's lovely - gtg

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi, guys! I have 1 free transfer.

    Does this team need wildcarding?

    Ryan
    TAA Holgate Lundstram
    KDB Salah Traore Fleck
    Ings Aguero DCL

    Button Soyuncu Kelly Mane

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Lundstram or Kelly >> Out for a starter then gtg

      Open Controls
  7. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Save the transfer or do something?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Digne, Robertson, Aurier
    Salah, KDB, Grealish
    Aubameyang, Ings(C), Jiménez(VC)

    Martin, Lundstram, Hayden, Cantwell
    1 FT, 1,4 million in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Good team, I’d hold. Type of team a lot are wildcarding too

      Open Controls
  8. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is S. Long an option as 8th attacker?

    Open Controls
  9. Cheesyzoot
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      How’s the team looking?

      Pope
      TAA, Robertson, Rico
      KDB, (S)alah, Grealish, Son, Traore
      DCL, aubamayang

      (Button, kelly, Lund)

      Open Controls
    • Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Hows this for a wildcard team? anything you would change? thanks for feedback guys

      Henderson
      TAA VVD Stephen's
      KDB Salah Barnes Bergwijin
      Aguero Ings Jimi
      Pope OConnell Fernandez Hayden

      Open Controls
      1. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        GTG - nice side. Like the Bergwijn differential

        Open Controls
    • Always Captain Kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Final decision on WC....

      a) Stephens (Southampton)
      b) O'Connell (Sheff Utd)
      c) Egan (Sheff Utd)

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        51 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    • ZoumasBloomers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Start Rico or Boly?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Boly

        Open Controls
      2. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Boly

        Open Controls
      3. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        57 mins ago

        Do you still have Rico..Boly best by a distance

        Open Controls
    • Niho992
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Tanganga or Williams as 5th defender on WC and why ?

      Open Controls
      1. Always Captain Kun
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Tanganga as seems more nailed

        Open Controls
        1. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Ditto

          Open Controls
      2. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        Tanganga- don’t rate the Utd defence

        Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Hey guys, 1 FT and 5.9 ITB.

      A Maupay > Auba
      B Maupay > Jimi
      C Vardy & Maupay > Auba & Jimi for a hit
      D Maupay > Firmino
      E Another move?

      Guaita
      TAA / Holgate / Webster
      Salah / Grealish / KDB / Traore
      Vardy / Ings / Maupay

      Button / Lund / Williams / Cantwell    

      Open Controls
      1. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        B. Or if you do another move maybe shift Lundy out to go double Liverpool in defence

        Open Controls
    • QUEN
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      No love for Tanganga?

      Want to ship Lund and kelly to Lascelles and someone

      Will be bench players

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        i'm getting him on WC probably.

        Open Controls
      2. Reiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Boly not a bad option.

        Open Controls
    • ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      With Sterling certain to miss the game, is Mahrez (C) punt worth a try? Aguero is the easier choice if you have both but these are the games where Mahrez gets his double figures.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Worth a punt.
        He's a greedy sod

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Agreed, that selfishness bodes well for him as a really good fpl option.

          Open Controls
      2. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Like it - whenever he starts he looks like getting a haul. If he was nailed everyone would have him, and it looks like he will start the next game at least

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I think with Sterling out, Pep would have no choice but to start him. They will lack pace with 2 Silvas, Gundo and Rodri all starting.

          Open Controls
      3. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        will he start ? I think Jesus-Aguero-Bilva could be front 3

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Think he will, 90% I will say.

          Open Controls
          1. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            hmmm dont think so but ok

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              If Sterling wasnt injured, would have been a real concern but cant see Pep benching him as he has done pretty well on the previous games.

              Open Controls
              1. Niho992
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                Well i think Bilva and Jesus are certain starter for that game and one of the Aguero/Mahrez could be dropped

                Open Controls
                1. Elpenor
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Interested as to why you think Bernardo is nailed and Mahrez isn't. I'm not saying it isn't the case (indeed I don't know), but curious as to your line of thinking here.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Niho992
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    just my gut.

                    Open Controls
            2. ZeBestee
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              in*

              Here is hoping.

              Open Controls
      4. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        55 mins ago

        Don't do it..stay with Kun..he'll get a good return this week

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          Cheers mate.

          Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Might Auba struggle to haul against a Lascelles inspired Newcastle?

      Not sure whether to get Auba or Jimi. Jimi has Norwich at home next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Jimi is better value imo

        Open Controls
      2. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        I'd get jimi , he's the better option regardless.

        Open Controls
      3. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        Jimi no brainer.

        Open Controls
      4. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        40 mins ago

        Don't listen to them..Auba will give you the best returns

        Open Controls
    • Rt505
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      WC team GTG?

      Hendo, McCarthy
      TAA, Gomez, Soy, Egan, Lascelles
      Salah, KDB, Mahrez, Mooy, Hayden
      Aguero, Jimmy, Ings

      Plan is then to roll FTs and before GW28 blank do Aguero/Mahrez to Vardy/Barnes for free. Which frees cash to boost Mooy the week after

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        I'd ditch soy and upgrade mooy

        Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Anyone entertaining Martial > Mahrez?

      Or is this the part where Martial trolls sellers by popping up with a few goals after being sold

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I would sell Martial, but not for Mahrez

        Open Controls
      2. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I'd entertain martial > [insert literally anyone here]

        Open Controls
      3. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Will keep Martial if i have. He is a troll, will haul the moment you sell.

        Open Controls
      4. Elpenor
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        He's already done that to me before - I sold him for the one game he scored a brace, then got him back for his steady treacle of 2-pointers and the odd goal.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yup, think he is a player who demands patience as he has huge ability but just cant express it on a consistent basis.

          Open Controls
      5. Rt505
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I’d hold if you already have him. I’m tempted by Fernandes, but I think Martial will benefit from his arrival. Plus Pogba is returning soon

        Open Controls
      6. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thought Martial > Barnes or Martial > Perez would be right up your street

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Vardy & Maddo already on board 🙂

          Good to see you back, you went awfully quiet after Leicester moved up the league table 😉

          Open Controls
    • Lites82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      My midfield is richarlison, salah, de bruyne and 1 other. Fleck or Perez.
      What do you guys think?

      Open Controls
    • ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      My front 8 is as below:

      Salah KDB Mahrez Grealish Fleck
      Kun Ings Fleck

      Who should go to the bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Fleck twice ?

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Deeney.

          Thoughts were on Fleck that I typed him in twice. 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I'm starting Fleck this GW with Traore on the bench, but you should bench him 😀

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              Haha, thanks mate.

              Just brought him in, Bournemouth are awful and can see him getting anothet double figures this gw.

              Grealish worth benching? Or even Deeney?

              Open Controls
              1. Niho992
                • 1 Year
                56 mins ago

                I would bench Deeney before Grealish tbf

                Open Controls
                1. ZeBestee
                  • 5 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Thanks mate, cheers.

                  Open Controls
          2. Rt505
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Fleck on the bench

            Open Controls
        2. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour ago

          He's good

          Open Controls
    • Rt505
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A) Mahrez/Mooy
      B) Fernandes/Redmond or Perez

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A.

        Like Redmond from B and Mahrez from A.

        Open Controls
      2. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        A because I wouldn’t go near Fernandes

        Open Controls
    • Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Unpopular opinion - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Reason? He is not moving away anytime soon.

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Arsenal will prioritise EL and they aren’t short of options up front. Rotation will hit hard

          Open Controls

