Pro Pundit Teams February 12

Making the most of Gameweek 26’s FPL limbo

Limbo: “an uncertain period of awaiting a decision or resolution; an intermediate state or condition”.

It truly does feel like the FPL community has slipped into oblivion this week. The elongated nature of Gameweek 26 because of a first-ever Winter break has been made worse by the postponement of Manchester City vs West Ham due to storm Ciara.

The reigning Champions already have a congested schedule coming up and will now face the Hammers at a later point this Gameweek.

  1. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey! What move would you do here? 1FT 1.8ITB. Should I give Lund one more week? Seems better to hold Soy as well since Ive had him so long and good fixtures coming up. Struggling to find a Maddison replacement as well.

    Consdiering :

    A) Dendo > Traore
    B) Lund/Soy > Stephens
    C) Smth else?

    Ryan
    TAA, Robbo, Lund, Lascelles
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Maddison,
    Vardy, Ings

    Button, Dendoncker, Greenwood, Soy

    Open Controls
    1. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      B) (Lund)

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Barnes could be a Maddison replacement I guess. But I’d move Lund on personally.

      Open Controls
      1. mirkomen77
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Why Barnes over Perez, just curious

        Open Controls
      2. Maddamotha
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Dont think he will start against Brighton?

        Open Controls
        1. pitstop1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Do Traore and bench Lund. If you have value tied up gives you one more game to confirm he’s lost his place.

          Open Controls
          1. Maddamotha
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            My first thought was Dendo > Traore and play Lund for one last time, then get rid before the blank.

            Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    How do you see the Wilder Fury rematch going? Looks like it will either be Wilder by KO or Fury by decision.

    A) Wilder
    B) Fury

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I think Wilder win by KO.

      Hoping I'm wrong!

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Chris Wilder is a beast wow taking on Tyson Fury !!!

      The man can do anything

      Open Controls
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        It’s a different Wilder, not Chris

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          by writing Chris and not Deontay I have made what is commonly known as a joke.

          Open Controls
    3. Reacher
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A heavier fitter Fury to win on points IMO

      Open Controls
    4. Your Doing It Wrong
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B hopefully

      Open Controls
    5. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Fury. Big Sam emphatically tipped him last weekend, that's good enough for me.

      Open Controls
    6. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A by tko

      Open Controls
  3. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Player comparison tool appearing to show 2018 teams in drop down menu when you select 2019 season

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think the number always shows the start year - so 2018 is 2018/19, 2019 is 2019/20 etc

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        For me 2019 is the last/latest season available

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Which is this season.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            But it shows 2018 teams is my problem. Looking to compare mid priced strikers against bottom 10.

            (Initial research shows Chris Wood has a mighty 5.7 ppm in those games - want to see if underlying stats support that)

            Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Oh sorted

      Had player stats stuck on 2018/9 season and that seems to override the comparison tool

      Open Controls
  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I've seen Manchester City v Arsenal in a DGW29 mentioned on here several times, but that can only happen if Arsenal are knocked out of the Europa League. There is another possibility for that GW however, Chelsea v Manchester City is likely to be postponed in GW31 and neither of those teams have a midweek game in GW29.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Man City vs WHM is taking place even though Man City are still in UCL?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yes it is, DGW29 is a CL week as well but only Liverpool and Spurs play from the PL, not Chelsea or Manchester City. So if Man City vs WHM can play in the PL on a CL night, is there any reason they can't ?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Man City vs Chelsea can play but why not Man City vs Arsenal?

          Open Controls
          1. tisza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            europa league on the Thursday

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Oh ok

              Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Arsenal will have a EL game on the Thursday of GW29 if they progress to the last 16.

            Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Man City are still in UCL but don't have a midweek game next week, Arsenal would have a midweek game in GW29 if they progress in the EL however.

        Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      The fact they wanted the West Ham game ASAP rather than slot it into the free space in 29 suggests they have got the 29 slot earmarked for another game (Chelsea). Or, it could be they tried for that slot and BT said no (as they are entitled to do due to the MOU as the game is televised) but compromised to let them play on a less significant CL night (26) rather than a second leg in 29. All (vaguely educated) guesswork though and while DGW29 remains a possibility, is best to keep options open as much as possible. Problem is though that we won't know if the DGW29 is definitely going to happen until after 28, even if they provisionally announce the Chelsea rearrangement for that date.

      Open Controls
  5. LC1
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Rico TAA VVD
    Salah(c) KDB Grealish Traore
    Ings Auba(vc) Vardy

    Button Soyuncu Kelly(!) Dendo

    1 FT & 0.8 ITB.

    Need to rid of Ramsdale, Rico & Kelly as priority.

    Is Kelly > Sou / Newc defender best option this GW?

    Will then do Ramsdale > Ryan / Henderson?

    Thanks in advance!!

    Open Controls
    1. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Henderson 2 blanks coming, get Pope/McCarthy

      Open Controls
  6. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    This post speaks to me on a metaphysical level.

    Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Now we have some clarity, which is best?

    A. Kun+Greenwood >> Jimenez+Ings

    B. Kun+Mahrez >> Jimenez+Mané

    C. Greenwood+Mahrez >> Jimenez+5.1m MID (switch to 3-4-3)

    D. Kun+Greenwood+Aurier >> Jimenez+Ings+VVD (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Points over clarity

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hmm. So?...

        Open Controls
    2. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have D and that will stay till the end of the season, bar injuries or DGW punts

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    2FT, 0.0 ITB-

    Guaita, Button

    TAA, Stevens, Fernandez, Webster, Rico

    Salah, Mane, KDB, Grealish, Nakamba

    Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Guaita Button -> Pope McCarthy

      Open Controls
  9. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    FFFix has McCarthy at 28%
    Fplstatistics has him at 90%

    That's a BIG discrepancy...

    Open Controls
  10. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Timo Werner at £50m is a no brainer in this market. Could make Klopp rotate his front 3 more next season though - if it happens.

    https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1227481530190180352?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yeah his "Overlying" stats this season are a bit ridiculous to be fair - and even the two years prior were quite decent

      Looks well on the way to having outgrown the Bundesliga - not even overly reliant on pens either:

      2019/20 21 apps, 20G 6A (3 pens - all scored)
      2018/19 30 apps, 16G 9A (1 pen - missed)
      2017/18 32 apps, 13G 8A (2 pens - both scored)
      2016/17 31 apps, 21G 7A (2 pens - both scored)

      Then again Pepe's record looked great before he arrived and many were bullish about his prospects - always impossible to tell how well (and how quickly) a new arrival will adapt

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Maximum Rubbishness Skewiness back again to manipulate the data to extrapolate his often flawed ideology.. why am I not surprised 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          I think my definition of "Manipulated Data" might be *slightly* different to yours Ibrox lol

          Open Controls
        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          How is this data manipulated?

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            It's Irbox

            You will find no logic here 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Sgt Frank Drebin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah it's hard to tell really how row goals and assists can be manipulated hah

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                He seems to be wrestling with a lot of negative emotions of late to be fair so we as a community need to be understanding and supportive of our fellow FFS members

                He'll come around eventually 🙂

                (I hope!)

                Open Controls
  11. Gazwaz80
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2641181
      Weather for Norwich on Saturday afternoon:(

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Good news - more chance of Salah's wayward shots going in!

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Fingers crossed:)

            Open Controls
        2. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          They'll have to bolt down their scarecrows

          Open Controls
        3. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          52 mins ago

          Game likely to be postponed

          Open Controls
          1. Reacher
            • 9 Years
            48 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
          2. Bird Raymond
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            I don't know why people are sure of this. I can't even remember the last time a premier league game was postponed due to the weather prior to Sunday. And even then Sheffield United managed to keep their match on.

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He's scaremongering. The game is more likely to be played than postponed.

              Open Controls
      2. Runaway
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Mane seems to overcome his injury (by looking at his latest IG photos). If Klopp starts him, he can be my ultimate differential this GW (or even next GW).

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          51 mins ago

          Given most everyone already has triple Liverpool he’ll be differential for a few matches presumably

          The only easy move onto him is from Mo and most Mane sides I’ve seen already have that double up so in a sense the differential remains

          Open Controls
          1. baps sniffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            KdB or Son (Martial) out are other possibilities.

            Open Controls
        2. Kevin de Blanke
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          He's at 20% so not the biggest differential, may be in a lot of dead teams though... good luck!

          Open Controls
        3. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Almost all of us who sold him and haven't gone for DD are planning to get him in next week. So his ownership will rise if he is fit. If he looks dangerous or scores, it will rise more.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yep

            Seems I’ve overestimated. Looking at TSB figures there’s far more that haven’t gone fora direct Liverpool replacement than I thought. If I’m calculating right more have gone to Bobby than DD

            Open Controls
        4. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Maybe. High risk of a low pointing cameo though.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            True of course. I’m reasoning that it’s a plus 8 for not selling and buying back next week. Bit of a stretch I know but!!!!

            Open Controls
        5. SHOOTER MCGINN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I held Mane and have Salah too. Next week's game against West Ham is a tricky captaincy call, as Salah will be by far the most popular pick and has form on his side, but captaining Mane has the potential to be huge.

          Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Keep DCL and save transfer or sell for ings ? Thanks a lot 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. pitstop1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Ings

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I did that exact move.
          Had planned and prepared for it 2/3 weeks out, and it felt a lot harder doing it after his haul, but still feel like Ings has both the Form + Fixtures, whereas DCL only has the former.

          Open Controls
      4. Otis Kay
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I have Lundstram first sub. Yes, I'm upset.

        Someone make me feel better and tell me there's a slight chance of Gomez being rested for the Champions League game v Atletico 3 days later.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Possibly

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          there is also a decent chance that Storm Dennis will claim the game

          Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Very good chance he’ll be rested

          Open Controls
      5. Hazardous1983
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Best repacement for grealish own perez n traroore

        Open Controls
      6. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Henderson
        TAA VVD Dunk
        Salah(c) KDB Grealish Traore
        Vardy Ings DCL

        McGovern Lundstram Soyuncu Dendoncker

        1 FT, 3.9 ITB

        Plan has always been DCL >> Jimenez, due to the fixture swing and Vardys getting good from GW28

        If I use my FT on that, is anything else worth a hit this week?

        Open Controls
      7. Brimble82
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        BBC just posted a goal direct from a corner that happened in NI over the weekend 'Storm Ciara with the assist'.
        This led me to thinking... who would get the assist if a goal was scored direct from the corner?

        Is it the player who won the corner? As with a goal from a DFK.
        Or is it deemed 'defender error'? As with a handball for a penalty (so no assist)

        Just preparing for my TAA direct corner goals in the +50mph winds at Carrow Rd on Saturday!

        Open Controls
        1. Kabayan
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          No assist I think

          Open Controls
        2. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          You can't really 'win' a corner in the same way that you win a free kick/penalty (i.e. being fouled), so I'd guess no assist. Sterling once got an assist for getting the last touch before a handball for a penalty though.

          Stanislas scored directly from a corner against United a few years ago, but I doubt that anyone remembers whether there was an assist.

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah, that was my thinking too - I was just trying to look over to see if we'd had any direct goals from corners this season - can't recall any.
            And yes agree, even though the terminology is 'so-and-so has won a corner' - it's not directly accountable to a player in the same way as drawing the foul for a FK is.

            Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          None

          Open Controls
      8. grooveymatt65
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        So is Alli likely to be suspended because of his caronavirus joke do people think? I know it sounds silly but there are some rumours about it going around

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Not heard anything. Hardly What is the worst that can happen? Hardly ban for the rest of the season stuff.

          Open Controls
        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          I honestly don't see why footballers bother with social media, other than the obvious Instagram hookups. Very few obvious benefits and a whole raft of pitfalls, especially for immature/dim youngsters. Maybe time for clubs to implement more stringent socmed policies?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            I think if you are of that generation (I'm not) it is just a matter of course to "Insta" what you have for your tea or a funny shaped cloud you saw or retweet something that made you giggle.

            They are media trained, but people will always do stupid things, that is just the way it is.

            StMaximin's twitter can be quite funny and I don't think he has offended anyone yet.

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Hey hey hey, not everyone who uses Insta posts photos of what they are having for dinner everyday or when they went for a dump on the toilet 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yes. I think what I am trying to say is people will always find ways to do dumb and/or offensive things, just now it can be done in a way that the whole world can see.
                I am glad I was young before all this stuff took-off.

                Open Controls
        3. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          He should be. People like Alli and a large part of this s**m English society are showing their true colours with all this racism towards people of Asian ethnicity. Did Asian people target Americans for spreading swine flu 10 years ago?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            just now

            With regard to this matter, I agree. This is certainly no less than that Bilva thing a few months ago.

            Open Controls
      9. Saro0808
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Finally some ray of light!!! City vs hammers rescheduled this week only,but i fear the fraud balds rotation tactics

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've gone all in - hoping for PK from Ederson and save points for Kyle Walker in goal.

          Open Controls
      10. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        Who do have VC for Salah (C).. clearly should be postponed for health and safety reasons

        Open Controls
        1. Bavarian
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Auba here

          Open Controls
      11. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        2FTs with no alarming concerns here, what to do?

        Henderson
        Trent Robertson Boly
        Salah Son Traore Grealish
        Auba Ings Jimenez

        McCarthy E.Stevens H.Barnes Fernandez

        Open Controls
        1. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nice team that, great for Bench Boost too. Nothing you can do really!

          Open Controls
          1. Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks, I WCd a few GWs ago in preparation for BB at some point. Don’t want to burn a ft

            Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          You've almsot picked that team to well for me COYS96.
          Greal or Son out look like the only options.

          Open Controls
          1. Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ha thanks, Grealish out seems a good move for me but to who? Have got a lot of value in him though

            Gotta stay loyal to my spurs assets !

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              Redmundo? But Saints double-up probably overkill.
              St Max for a bit of a punt?

              Open Controls
              1. Coys96
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Possibly. Norwich also have nice fixtures coming up , maybe Buendia or Cantwell

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Interesting. Norwich fixtures look OK from GW30, but they might be even be gone by then.

                  Open Controls
      12. Heiro
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hi all,

        Worth keeping hold of Maddison/Vardy now for there good fixtures after this one?

        I have Foster which I think needs to go with such a bad run.

        Alternatively I could WC (Cantwell, foster, Button, Tamori, Williams all need to go)

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'd keep Leicester two if you still have or at least Jamie.

          Open Controls
      13. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Ramsdale->Dubravka in gw28 or Ramsdale->Schmeichel/Patricio in gw29?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          All decent fixtures so I'd go Dubravka - cheapest and lowest ownership. He's also top on points despite playing for the worst team.

          Open Controls
      14. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        If Storm Dennis takes out any of this weekend's games would there be any time to replay them within the GW? Presumably not for the Liverpool game but what about the Southampton Burnley game.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pool, Spurs and Arsenal games no, they are playing Europe. Southampton v Burnley possibly.

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          My guess would be no.

          Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I can’t see any of the games being cancelled tbh, most games are in the south which makes a difference, maybe Southampton might be cancelled if any as near sea

          Open Controls
      15. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Looks like the worst of Storm Dennis is going to be an Saturday, has anybody got more than my 7 players (including captain) scheduled to play that day ?

        Open Controls
        1. Kabayan
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          8 including C

          Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Just 4 for me (can't claim it was planned).

          Open Controls
      16. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        WE only have ourselves to blame for the current awful weather, it has emerged.
        Experts believe powerful currents of negative energy, known as the ‘crud stream’, are responsible for the high winds and soul-destroying rain.
        Professor Henry Brubaker, of the Institute for Studies, said: “The ‘crud stream’ is the collective psychic resonance of all the sh*t things currently overwhelming the UK.
        “Every time someone does something bad-minded, for example clicking on a picture of a Love Island cast member’s breasts on Mail Online, it creates an amount of evil ‘crud energy’, a mysterious invisible element which is lighter than air and smells faintly of chestnuts.
        “Other causes of ‘crud energy’ include the phrase ‘wow factor’, punching people in kebab shops for no reason and watching television programmes where overweight people get cameras put in their fridge.
        “The bad vibes waft into the sky, becoming the aforementioned ‘crud stream’, then form gusts of wind and evil black clouds that p*ss down on us. It’s all quite like the premise of the film Ghostbusters 2.
        “Measures for reducing the crud stream include closing ITV2 and the Daily Mail and being less aggressive all the time. For example, Spanish people tend not to hit each other with broken chairs on a Friday night, and hence their weather’s lovely.”

        https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/news/science-technology/britains-fcked-up-weather-explained-20200210193367

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          This makes much more sense than that carbon dioxide emissions waffle... 😉

          Open Controls
          1. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Waffles? Hilarious mate. 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              It's 11:00pm where I am mate, I'm off to bed. Rain on the roof, dams filling fast, life's good... 😉 See you next time, take care... 🙂

              Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Buy shares in Eskimo businesses they are the real winners here

          Open Controls
      17. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which is best to fit in 3rd liverpool?
        A) Lund, Mané and wood
        B) Robbo, grealish and jimenez

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Easy B

          Open Controls
      18. Am sorry to say again it�…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Everton have arsenal, man u and chelsea next and people want to get rid of DCL and Richarlison because of bad fixtures. All of those teams are turd defensively and will concede goals.

        Open Controls

