February 19

What impact will Rose’s arrival at Newcastle have on FPL?

The arrival of Danny Rose (£5.3m) at Newcastle United has added a new dimension to the options at St. James’ Park.

The former Spurs left-back joins Steve Bruce’s squad with plenty of Premier League and European experience, which bodes well for the Magpies.

However, it is unclear at this point whether or not Rose will have any impact on the Fantasy Premier League scene.

That’s what we hope to achieve by assessing what he achieved at Spurs in the first half of the campaign and taking an early look at Rose’s initial contributions to Newcastle.

105 Comments
  1. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Quick answer to the question in the heading is none.

    Open Controls
    1. Pap Le Cissier
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Beat me to it!

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      5.3 for a Newcastle defender - lol

      Open Controls
    3. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      thank you for the tldr... was never interested in the article anyway 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. GoonSquad
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      May reduce odds of clean sheets.

      Open Controls
  2. Pap Le Cissier
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    None, we’re still cr*p

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Serious question. What do Newcastle fans want? You’re staying up this season, you spent 60m on Joelinton and Almirón. You have a few decent results and then suddenly a walloping by Arsenal and your fans all over Twitter want Bruce out? Is it cause of the horrible football you play, or what is it?

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        I'm not sure that twitter is a good representation of anything at all.

        Open Controls
      2. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        I would also like to know this.

        At the start of the season they were favourites for relegation, but have looked pretty safe all season really.

        Mike Ashley has spent more money than many of the other bottom ten teams.

        I get the feeling Newcastle fans won’t be happy unless it’s 1995 again.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Entitlement because of past glories is a common theme among football fans and particularly in England. We've seen it with Liverpool and now Manchester United. Newcastle fans may class themselves as a 'big club' but it's more accurate to say they're only big in the sense of regional following. Where they're at now is their level - of course there's no harm in ambition and wanting to better yourself, but calling for manager's heads for delivering par in relation to club size, money spent etc. is uncalled for IMO.

          Open Controls
  3. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Maupay and Son to Jimenez and Fernandes?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes good moves

      Open Controls
  4. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Saiss or Boly? Saiss seems to be much more attacking...but is he nailed? Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      interested in saiss myself too, but with europa im not sure whether he will play all matches...

      Open Controls
      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, stats favour Saiss...but Boly might be more nailed (right?) which is crucial.

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          yep, i guess its worth to spend that extra little especially if you are not freehitting in gw31 where every numbers count

          Open Controls
    2. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Saiss a slight rotation risk, Boly had a disallowed goal last week too, think he's worth it

      Open Controls
  5. Wally banter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Will you sell kdb in gw28 for bruno/richa etc(honestly no idea who,but being patient have caused me alot this season and people who are spending hits on transfers seems to benefit) ?
    5th mid available to play is cantwell

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      No, I’m keeping both KdB and super Jack through the blank.

      Going 4-3-3

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        unfortunately dont have the luxury of tv and have a decent 5th defender 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Dr Mulholland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Same here.
        Though 5-3-2

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          No SHU defenders?!

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Mulholland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            No.

            Open Controls
  6. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any case to be made for Keeping Aubamayang over KDB? KDB high ownership but maybe will be more prone to rotation in the coming weeks

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Kdb plays for a better team, auba plays in wings for a team struggling at midtable

      Open Controls
      1. Kasper the ghost keeper
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Arsenal coming into form with much better fixtures, plus Aubamayang less likely to be rotated. I'm leaning towards keeping KDB but think it's a decision worth considering

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          yea, im also not too interested in keeping kevin with blanks but the non availability of other good mids plus his ownership is a cause of concern

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          We aren’t even struggling mid table. Just drawing against Southampton, Norwich, Wolves, Palace, loss to Sheff Utd all because of Emery is the reason we are 10th. Which by the way is 7 points off 4th. Auba is world class, captain, wont get rotated and can score from the wing and imo will play some games up front. KDB also doesn’t get rotated but imo he will against Burnley GW30 which.

          Open Controls
          1. Wally banter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            yea good chance for that, personally if there is no gw for city in 29, im inclined to sell kevin in 28

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              There will probably be a DGW in 29 with City playing United and Arsenal.

              Open Controls
              1. Wally banter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                for that arsenal needs to lose against olympiacos, which may not happen

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Oh yes of course, very true. Yup that won’t happen then lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. potatoace'scott talent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    There is a chance the dgw29 will be vs Che instead

                    Open Controls
            2. Wally banter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              no dgw#

              Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Fixtures is the only case we can make

      Open Controls
    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Shifting funds, lost value, comfort blanket of one city asset regardless. Not many good expensive mids whilst some great strikers 6-8m

      Open Controls
      1. Kasper the ghost keeper
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Aside from Ings and Jiminez in that price bracket who would you consider great?

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          vardy may be...but i can see your case, there is no point in shifting funds to mf also atm

          Open Controls
        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          DCL great value but I suppose I may have overstated. Vardy vs Auba is the real debate I'd say.

          Open Controls
    4. GoonSquad
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      I wouldn't be on Auba unless Arteta switches formation and puts him in the 9 with Pepe and Martinelli on wings. In that scenario he becomes must own as he us such a lethal finisher and would be getting fed by those two + Saka.

      Open Controls
  7. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    The article that nobody wanted

    Open Controls
  8. SouthCoastSaint
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Nobody concerned about Europa league for wolves/ man united assets?

    Throws Traore, Boly, Jimenez starts into doubt given they’re all popular shouts for the blank ?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jiminez normally starts always when fit
      Traore might be rotated
      Boly is their VVD

      Open Controls
    2. Pigeon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why would they rest any of them? They still need to qualify for Europa next season

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        They have decent replacements now. Jimenez won’t be run into the ground and neither will Traore imo. Boly also just back from long term injury

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          you have your own reasons just like others have their own 😀

          Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          They don't really have a Jimenez replacement?

          Open Controls
          1. Wally banter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            they do not

            Open Controls
  9. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    GOAL - Mahrez
    ASSIST - De Bruyne

    Please FPL grant this for me tonight as Kun watches it unfold from the bench

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      G Mendy A KDB

      Open Controls
  10. Netters2018
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    What should i do with this lot? Need a 3rd Liverpool player.

    Guita
    Taa, O Connell, Lascelles, Soy, Rico
    KDB, Son, Salah, Grealish, Troare
    Ings, Vardy, Greenwood.

    Thinking of doing either
    a) - 8 Son, Grealish and Greenwood out for Mane, Westwood, Jiminez
    b) Greenwood to Jiminez
    c) Son to Mane
    d) - 8 Son, O Connell and Greenwood out for Robbo, Richarlison, Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. GoonSquad
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Soy to Gomez?

      Open Controls
  11. Soto Ayam
      36 mins ago

      Who would you rather...
      A) dunk away to sheff utd or
      B) Fernandez away to palace

      ?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. JoeSoap
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Dunk

        Open Controls
    • JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      A. Vardy>Jimmy
      B. Robby/DCL>Gomez/Jimmy
      C. Downgrade midfielder to do DCL/Jimmy
      D. Just get Kelly out (2fts zero in bank)

      McCarthy
      Robbo, TAA, Rico
      Salah, Martial, KDB, Bergw
      Vardy, Ings, DCL
      Gazza, Lundy, Dendo, Kelly

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bruno or Martial? Son replacement. Or Alli and hope he's the main man now?

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        barrel scraping time

        Open Controls
      2. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Lucas Moura I think will be the most advanced attacker for Spurs.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Thanks. Would you rather Moura over 1 of the United guys?

          Open Controls
          1. Wally banter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            i guess martial or bruno will be better choices

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              My initial thought too. Thank you

              Open Controls
          2. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Personally I think Martial is awful.
            Bruno seems a good option, set plays, very advanced.

            I’d probably prefer Moura actually. But I’m probably alone in that

            Open Controls
            1. Pigeon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              He's really not though.

              Open Controls
              1. HamezMace
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                Who’s really not what?

                Open Controls
                1. Pigeon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Martial isn't terrible, what gives you that idea?

                  Open Controls
                  1. HamezMace
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Watching him play.

                    Has a very poor attitude, misses lots of good chances, and only wants the ball when the team are playing well.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pigeon
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Think we'll agree to disagree haha

                      Open Controls
                    2. No Professionals
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Agree with this.

                      He's a waste of talent.

                      Open Controls
      3. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        We'll get an indication tonight who's preferred up top.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          just now

          True. Cheers sir

          Open Controls
      4. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Like the look of bruno.
        Can even see him scoring a set piece at home to mcy

        Open Controls
    • Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Who to remove to make funds for Maupay to Jimi?

      A) Martial
      B) Alli
      C) Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Pigeon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Alli

        Open Controls
      2. Pep Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'd say Martial. Alli has hauls in him, plus penalties no doubt.
        Martial is just a lazy swine

        Open Controls
    • Pep Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I brought Ritchie in a few GWs ago and will be keeping. Pretty sure that attacking right spot could be his. Gets his fair share of set-pieces and could well have penalties?

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        good

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Indeed

          Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        He might be on penalties, whether they get any or not is a whole different question.

        Open Controls
    • The Mighty Whites
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      2FT, 0.0 ITB:

      Guaita, Button

      TAA, Stevens, Fernandez, Webster, Rico

      Salah, Mane, KDB, Grealish, Nakamba

      Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Aye sir, i have same core with cantwell, lundstram, stephens instead of fernandez, webster, naka
        and with my two ft im moving guaita and lundstram to
        Patricio, taylor
        hope that helps 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Whites
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers Pal

          Open Controls
    • Drogo
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah Home vs West ham
      Jiminez Home vs Norwich
      Ings Home vs Aston Villa

      Whom to captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Salah

        Open Controls
      2. potatoace'scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        All good options
        If in good position capt the one with the greater ownership.
        If chasing and nothing to lose just go with your gut.

        Open Controls
      3. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Salah

        Open Controls
      4. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Captaining anyone against Norwich seems a trap

        Open Controls
    • HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      My GW27 looks so good for fixtures on paper, it’s hard not to be excited about it....but I know I’ll end up with 19pts in the end.

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        i have been used to it...

        Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Looked pretty damn good this week and that didn't go too well - always the case unfortunately

        Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Decided to look at the PL table a bit more today. Some interesting things on there.

      City, Wolves and Arsenal have lost the same number of games this season - 6 yet Arsenal are 10th and City 2nd.
      Liverpool have conceded just 15 goals so far - SHU have the next fewest at 24
      Only 7 points separates Burnley in 11th place from top 4

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        there is still hopes left for an arsenal fan

        Open Controls
      2. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        But Arsenal have only won more than the bottom two, I think.
        Might be different after their win at the weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. Wally banter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          do you think we have a shot at top5 and ucl qualification next season

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Top five won’t get you CL next season.
            No way will City get a two year ban after appeal.

            Either way I think Arsenal are way off top 5 right now

            Open Controls
      3. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not bad for a farmer's league.. 😉

        Open Controls
    • Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Anyone hazard a guess at how long Chris Wood might be out?

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Doubt Hazard would know..

        Open Controls
    • Daghe Munegu
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      What to do here guys?

      Have 2 ft and 1.3 itb

      McCarthy
      TAA Robertson Sidibé
      Salah KDB Martial Grealish Moura
      Vardy Ings

      Button Long Rico Reid

      Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
        7 mins ago

        Is Saka nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He was really good vs NEW. Not sure about nailed tho'

          Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        In non-shootout scenarios the Spurs mids penalty record's read:

        Alli - 2 scored 0 missed
        Lucas Moura - 7 scored 0 missed
        Bergwyn - 4 scored 0 missed

        Wonder who is on them for the remainder of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Elpenor
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'd be surprised if it wasn't Alli. I know you said non-shootout scenarios, but didn't Lucas Moura miss the decisive penalty in a shootout earlier this season?

          In the past Lamela has taken (and missed) at least one penalty with Alli on the pitch.

          Open Controls
      • Strchld
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Son and Kelly to Bruno and Saiss/Boly for a hit? Or just one of them.

        Open Controls

