223
Big Numbers February 20

FPL Gameweek 27: analysis of the key underlying stats

223 Comments
Share

Our Big Numbers piece returns as we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 27 and beyond.

With this feature using stats from our Members Area, only subscribers can read on.

Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading – as well as seeing a list of the benefits that membership brings – can do so by clicking here.

Rolling monthly subscriptions are now available for £2.99, while half-season memberships (expiring on June 1) can be bought for £9.99Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    So Olympiakos needs to win for there to be a Arsenal dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
        1 min ago

        Two draws can be fine as well (and Arsenal enjoy those)

        Open Controls
      • Fred54
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I don't want that DGW 29 so have been an Arsenal fan for just over a half of football.

        No wonder they are always so irrate.

        Open Controls
    2. FantasyHero
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who to start and what bench order?

      Wood, lascellas, Stephens, Hayden

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyHero
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Start 1

        Open Controls
    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Classic random Jota. Shame he is such a rotation risk

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Earlier today i looked at his minutes and stats last few games. Came to the conclusion he will score soon but too unpredictable.

        Open Controls
    4. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Is Saiss nailed? Any chance he would get rotated?

      Open Controls
      1. Reiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks nailed. Can’t afford Boly I presume?

        Open Controls
        1. Easy Cheesy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Got boly. Thinking double wolves

          Open Controls
          1. Reiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Bold! I like it!

            Open Controls
    5. pjanns
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      GTG or do the transfer?
      1 FT 0ITB

      A. Auba --> Jiminez
      B. Save

      Ryan
      TAA - Williams - Boly
      Mane - KDB - Martial - Salah (C)
      Ings - DCL - Auba

      (Button - Soy - Dendo - Reid)

      Open Controls
      1. Lignja
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Jimenez just got inyured

        Open Controls
    6. estheblessed
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Vardy out for ...

      a) Jimenez
      b) Calvert Lewin
      c) Other

      I already have Aguero and Ings

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Easy a

        Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        If you just get rid of Vardy then A)

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Seen his fixtures after City?

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keep Vardy, fixtures turn after this gw.

        Open Controls
      5. Reiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ditch Kun... Vardy, Ings, Jimi is the premier front line

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Had that for months 😉

          Open Controls
    7. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do we know when DGW likely to be yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        just now

        34 37

        Open Controls
    8. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jimenez subbed at 75'

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nice, rested for WE

        Open Controls
        1. CALLOFDUTY 1 (2003)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He came off injured...

          Open Controls
    9. SteveWOLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Adama and RAÚL both off early which is good - defence looking great since boly return

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Perfect 3 Wolves there.

        Open Controls
      2. CALLOFDUTY 1 (2003)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He came off injured....

        Open Controls
    10. ZAWAd25
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just did DCL to Jimi. How’s this looking?

      Ryan
      TAA VVD O'Connell
      Salah(C) KDB Dilva Richarlison
      Jiménez Ings Vardy

      (Lundstram Cantwell Rico) gtg?

      Open Controls
    11. Ritchies Magic Hat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Traore or Martial?

      Open Controls
    12. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      If Jimenez is injured.....,

      Open Controls
    13. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Arsenal actually spent 50m on a striker (Laca) who’s no better than Olivier Giroud 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        They should just play Auba there instead.

        Open Controls
      3. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Almost a 2nd for Laca

        Open Controls
    14. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Boom Saka Laca!

      Open Controls
    15. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pereira has 5 goals, 10 assists in the Prem since he joined last season. That's pretty damn impressive.

      Anyone else got their eye on him for Leicester's good run of fixtures?

      Open Controls
    16. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Jota essential !

      Open Controls
    17. Silecro
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota hattie

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.