Captain Sensible February 20

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 27?

After what feels like an age, the Captain Sensible article is back.

It’s Gameweek 27 we turn our attentions to this time as Liverpool host a West Ham side in their hunt to win the Premier League title nice and early.

To pick out the best options we’ve compared their individual data from the last four matches against the defence numbers recorded by their opponents.

As this uses extensive content from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, only those signed up to a valid package can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Despite last weekend’s blank, it’s another big win in the captain poll for Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) as he claimed 51.9% of the vote ahead of Gameweek 27.

Liverpool host a West Ham side that has conceded four goals in both of their most recent Premier League visits to Anfield and shipped a total of 11 in their last four matches this season, the worst of any other team. Such an appealing fixture is combined with Salah’s six goals in his last five league home games.

The gap between the Egyptian and the poll’s second-place option is quite considerable with Sadio Mané (£12.2m) accruing just 11.3% support for the captain’s armband.

Obviously, the Senegalese international faces the same opponents as his colleague Salah and, although he was the only Liverpool player to score against Norwich, he has not been as explosive at Anfield of late. Mané has three goals in his last three home matches, compared to Salah’s six.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) has been discussed as an interesting differential for this weekend as Aston Villa come to Southampton. The centre-forward now has 15 goals this season, just two behind current Golden Boot leader Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) while Villa are having ongoing defensive problems. However, in light of Salah’s overwhelming support, only 8% of our voters have seen enough to convince them that Ings is worth taking a punt on with the armband.

After the top three, there is a smattering of extreme differential options including the 4.4% who went with Raúl Jiménez (£7.8m) ahead of Norwich’s visit to Molineux, although Daniel Farke has overseen some defensive improvements of late.

2.8% selected Son Heung-min (£10.0m) before his potentially season-ending injury while 2.6% have gone with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) ahead of West Ham’s visit to Anfield. The Hammers have scored just once in their last three away matches and Everton were the last visiting team to score a league goal at Liverpool as far back as Gameweek 15.

Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) are both far down the pecking order for Gameweek 27 picking up the support of just 2.3% and 1.6% respectively. However, Leicester last kept a clean sheet at the King Power Stadium since Gameweek 15 while Aguero and De Bruyne combine for four double-figure hauls since Gameweek 20.

Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m), Willian (£7.1m), Anthony Martial (£7.9m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.7m) are the only other options with more than 1% backing in the poll.

Player statistics – Last four matches

643 Comments Post a Comment
  Old Gregg
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Any of these worth it?
    Side note I Currently have 8 for Gw 28.

    1) Lund + Redmond > boly + Traoré (-4)
    2) Lund > Boly
    3) Red > Traoré
    4) Lund + Redmond > Boly + Fernandes (-4)
    4) red > Fernándes

    1. I Member
    1. I Member
      4 Years
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Old Gregg
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  2. Lecky Legs FC
    4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Didn't manage to get feedback earlier on any will be appreciated thoughts on my team for the GW?

    McCarthy
    Boly Stevens TAA VVD
    Son (!) KdB Salah
    DCL Ings Jimenez

    Subs:Button,Mooy, Lascelles & Hayden

    Just bench Son for Mooy and have 2 FT's for BGW?

    £0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Will you use the 2 FTs in 28?
      Probably better off replacing Son unless the replacement isn't the same as the GW28 one.

      Open Controls
      1. Lecky Legs FC
        4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yes i probably will,Son needs replacing no doubt just not sure who for Mahrez & Pepe are my two candidates right now but not sure if BGW will be a big score for me anyway

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Would probably get someone who plays in 28. You can get one of those but they don't seem great long term unless City have a DGW in 29 for Mahrez and he still could be rotated with Sterling back.

          Open Controls
          1. Lecky Legs FC
            4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            When will we find out the potential DGW do you know TM? I'll go back to the drawing board and have a good hard brainstorm session

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              10 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Next week or after GW28.

              Open Controls
  3. Dreaming of glory
    4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on lund > saiss? Could hold lund for 1 more game but my 2 bench def dont have gd fixtures so if he stays he plays.

    Downside: lund plum fixture and higher ceiling

    Upside: lund may not start & blanks in 28. Saiss nice 27 fixture and plays in 28

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Why not Boly over Saiss?

      Open Controls
      1. Dreaming of glory
        4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        $

        Open Controls
  4. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    In addition, Jesus was awful vs WHU from what I have heard.

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      In addition to what?

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Fail reply

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyHero
      3 Years
      just now

      He sucks!! (City fan here)
      Only thing that sucked more than him in that game was VAR!

      Open Controls
  5. Silecro
    2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Evening fellas, good to go?

    Ryan
    Trent, Lascelles, Stephens
    Mane, Salah, KDB, Martial
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Button/ Williams, Hayden, Soyoncu

    0.0 itb, 0ft, did Maupay > DCL yesterday to avoid being priced out

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yeah looks decent. Not sure why you brought in DCL right before 4 tough fixtures though. I own him and I am thinking about selling. Prolly won't due to other good transfers to make, but the timing is awful for you

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I know, it was my first venture into form over fixtures territory, so we'll see.
        Holding Maupay was not an option, and besides free DCL the other option was traore & jimenez, with martial out (who scored today) ...for a -4 of course

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          and im not sure Traore is worth -4..jimenez is, but Traore, not so much

          Open Controls
      2. IRBOX ⚽
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        DCL is monstering stats and has been a revelation under Ancelotti

        Open Controls
  6. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any signs of a Martial injury tonight? Just checking in case there's no conference before Saturday

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Turn on the game mate

      Open Controls
  7. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Egan, Boly or Saiss?

    Open Controls
  8. Fergiesarmy
    7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Considering I have players like Lundy, Kelly, Rico and Snoddy on my team. What's the best move

    Kelly to Boly
    Or
    Vardy to Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. Fergiesarmy
      7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Or both for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Naa, when kept Vardy for so long, might as well keep him for the blank and good upcoming fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Johnny Drama
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Ings’ underlying stats are awful. But his fixtures are great.

    Is he essential? Or will Redmond’s absence affect Ings’ scoring?

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      At that price you can’t go wrong. Much better than Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Vardy will outscore Ings over the next 5 games. But they are similar in terms of bad underlying stats

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Wouldn’t say similar. I think Vardy has 4 shots in 2020 - he’s awful

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Form temprorary. Class permanent 😉

            Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think he is a good pick but SOU are struggling to keep possesion of the ball. So he needs to stay sharp. Essential? Not in my book.

      Open Controls
  10. The Man Pastore
    5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I am stuck here, dont know what to do...

    Henderson Button
    TAA VVD Lund Targett Kelly
    Salah KDB Mahrez Maddison Cantwell
    Vardy Ings Wood

    1FT / 0.0itb

    Maybe Marhez + Wood --> Traore + Jimenez for - 4pts?

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Maybe

      Open Controls
  11. Mata of opinion
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Who shall I get rid of to bring in Jimi? DCL, Vardy or Firmino?

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Dcl

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      23 mins ago

      Hold Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. Mata of opinion
      22 mins ago

      Thanks guys.. Currently on DCL due to tough fixtures. Feel Vardy is due for some reason.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        You will want DCL back after fixture change, but if your WC is intact, np probably.

        Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Simon Mignolet in goal tonight. Shudder.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He got an assist

      Open Controls
  13. Greyling
    3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    What moves to make for gameweek 27?

    DCL, Kelly to Jimenez, Boly -4? Other alternatives?

    Pope

    TAA, Lundstram, Rico
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Grealish
    Ings, Firmino, DCL

    Bench: Cantwell, Targett, Kelly

    Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will Auba give the gift of giving = hattie GW27?

    Praying.

    Open Controls
  15. Jet5605
    5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Best move here? 1 FT and 4.0 ITB. I know KDB just hauled but the blank and tough games make Mane look a better option given his games.

    A KDB > Mane
    B Grealish & TAA > Mane & Gomez for hit
    C Other suggestion?

    Guaita
    TAA / Williams / Lund
    Salah / Grealish / KDB / Traore
    Vardy / Jimi / Ings

    Button / Webster / Cantwell / Holgate    

    Open Controls
  16. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Jota G, Jimenez A

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They work so well as a unit

      Open Controls
  17. RamaJama
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What has happened to Robertson’s attacking returns?

    1 goal and 6 assists this season is not bad, but 1 assist last 13 games isn’t very attacking

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      15 mins ago

      Trent VVD

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        14 mins ago

        VVD only 1 attacking Return the last 12 matches, A goal, but still, worth the price difference over Gomes?

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          1 min ago

          VvD has been very close to scoring many times though.

          Open Controls
        2. baps sniffer
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          just now

          Baps? Depends on what you can do with that money elsewhere.

          Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Gold
      5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Robbo haul imminent.

      He’s been quite unlucky recently.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        just now

        TAA is nowadays even more likely to score than him. Haven't checked heat maps, but imo he's been less advanced.

        Open Controls
  18. CAPA
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    53 mins ago

    I’ve had Maddison and Vardy for a long time.
    Keep giving them 1 more Gameweek and regretting it!
    Maddison 1 return in last 10, Vardy not much better.
    Should I get rid of one or both now or hold on again for the coming fixtures. Neither did much last time they had a good run of fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      8 Years
      just now

      Give them 1 more week

      Open Controls
  19. FantasyHero
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    Which 1 to start and what bench order?

    Wood, lascellas, Stephens, Hayden

    Open Controls

