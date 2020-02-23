905
Dugout Discussion February 23

Lacazette benched again as Digne misses out for Everton

The penultimate match of Gameweek 27 kicks off at 16:30 GMT, with Arsenal entertaining Everton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made only one alteration to his Arsenal side from the one that thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 last weekend, with Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) replacing Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) at left-back.

That means that there is no place in the hosts’ starting XI for Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m), who again begins this match on the bench.

Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) gets his second successive league start, with Nicolas Pepe (£9.2m), Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) joining him in attack.

Carlo Ancelotti has made five changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, with three of the alterations coming in defence: Mason Holgate (£4.5m), Djibril Sidibe (£5.2m) and Leighton Baines (£4.9m) replacing Seamus Coleman (£5.3m), Michael Keane (£5.2m) and Lucas Digne (£5.8m).

Digne isn’t even on the bench, with the French left-back missing out because of a minor injury.

Ancelotti said ahead of kick-off:

He had a little problem during the week, he tried to train yesterday but he was not confident and so I prefer to leave him at home to train, to be ready for the next game.

The injured Theo Walcott (£6.2m) and the benched Bernard (£6.4m) are replaced by Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) and Fabian Delph (£5.3m) in midfield.

Andre Gomes (£5.2m) is involved in Everton’s matchday squad for the first time in three months after recovering from ankle surgery, meanwhile.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) and Richarlison (£8.2m), transferred in by a combined 378,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 27, both start up front.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah, Aubemeyang

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    DCL could have had 5 goals. Annoying, but definitely a hold now, even if Man United should be a little trickier.

    This game just makes me want Richarlison though. So many chances created.

    
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Could of, should of........

      
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
        Could've, should've

        
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If he keeps getting in those positions, and keeps scoring (don't forget - still scored today) - then those are all good signs.

        
    2. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      He is due

      
    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Definitely a hold.
      Lots of chances is better than none. He’s improving his forward play every week.

      
    4. Bookkeeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      If DCL could finish, he wouldn't be playing for Everton

      
  2. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ings > Aubamayang in 29?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Considering, although Newcastle is an iffy week to sell Ings.

      
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Definitely
      Auba essential from then

      
  3. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    How DCL only scored once is a mystery, so frustrating

    
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wasteful

      
  4. Arteta
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hard earned win. Get in there lads!

    
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep the good work up and please catch Spurs

      
  5. Tcheco
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Richarlison is so good

    
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Helps when you play against non existent defenders

      
  6. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Green up to 25K. Juhuuuuu. Thanks Auba.

    P. S. Chucky in heaven too

    Yours current ranking?

    
  7. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best option

    A) Lund to Alonso field 11 including dendonck

    B) Lund to Soy field 11 includes dendonck

    C) Dendonck to Richarlison field 10

    
  8. Ritchies Magic Hat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    18 any good this week?

    
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Better than those on 17

      
  9. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    What to do here?

    a. Auba -> Calvert-Lewin
    b. Lundstram -> PvA

    McCarthy
    TAA, Robertson, Doherty, Aurier, Lundstram
    Salah, Cantwell, Hayden
    Ings, Jiménez

    Martin, KDB, Grealish, Aubameyang
    2 FT, 1,0 million in the bank

    
  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Auba 63
    Saka 24
    Eddie 23
    ——
    DCL & Luiz 22.

    All very close, DCL could sneak one.

    
    1. trinzoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Final im afraid. Richa was on 2bp before :/

      
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        The boy loves deductions!

        
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like they have finalised it already.

      FPL Towers don't fancy a late night.

      
  11. FOO FIGHTER
      3 mins ago

      Hits here, hits there, hits probably being taken everywhere...

      
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hopefully plenty of Free Hits this week.

        
      2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Want my FTs in exchange of points? 😉

        
    • Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure what to do, sigh...

      
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Mine transfer is pretty set unless an injury.
        Fleck to Barnes

        
    • jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Five players blanking in gw28. Doing Auba > Jim for the blank seems logical, but just might keep him with his form/fixtures (Vardy, Ings my other fwds). So I am looking at replacing my Sheffield assets.

      So, with 2FTs:
      1) Auba, Fleck > Jim, Bruno/Martial
      2) Lunds, Fleck > Saiss, Snoddy

      

