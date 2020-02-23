Lacazette benched again as Digne misses out for Everton

The penultimate match of Gameweek 27 kicks off at 16:30 GMT, with Arsenal entertaining Everton at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made only one alteration to his Arsenal side from the one that thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 last weekend, with Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) replacing Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) at left-back.

That means that there is no place in the hosts’ starting XI for Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m), who again begins this match on the bench.

Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) gets his second successive league start, with Nicolas Pepe (£9.2m), Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) joining him in attack.

Carlo Ancelotti has made five changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, with three of the alterations coming in defence: Mason Holgate (£4.5m), Djibril Sidibe (£5.2m) and Leighton Baines (£4.9m) replacing Seamus Coleman (£5.3m), Michael Keane (£5.2m) and Lucas Digne (£5.8m).

Digne isn’t even on the bench, with the French left-back missing out because of a minor injury.

Lucas Digne out for #EFC this afternoon through injury. Not serious and expected to return against Manchester United — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 23, 2020

Ancelotti said ahead of kick-off:

He had a little problem during the week, he tried to train yesterday but he was not confident and so I prefer to leave him at home to train, to be ready for the next game.

The injured Theo Walcott (£6.2m) and the benched Bernard (£6.4m) are replaced by Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) and Fabian Delph (£5.3m) in midfield.

Andre Gomes (£5.2m) is involved in Everton’s matchday squad for the first time in three months after recovering from ankle surgery, meanwhile.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m) and Richarlison (£8.2m), transferred in by a combined 378,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 27, both start up front.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Nketiah, Aubemeyang

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

