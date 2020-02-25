295
Scout Notes February 25

Alexander-Arnold’s consistency continues as Firmino unlucky to blank

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham

  • Goals: Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Sadio Mané (£12.3m) | Issa Diop (£4.3m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold x2 (£7.7m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) | Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m), Declan Rice (£4.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Alexander-Arnold x3, Wijnaldum x2, Mané x1

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) continues to ask Fantasy Premier League managers questions about their captain armbands with his latest haul.

The right-back registered a 10-point score against West Ham on Monday night, putting up two assists and, despite conceding twice, collecting three bonus too.

Alexander-Arnold’s returns have been more reliable than any other Fantasy asset for some time, his last blank occurring all the way back in Gameweek 16, when he was a first-half substitute at Bournemouth.

Premium midfielders with appealing matches headline Gameweek 26 Scout Picks

Going back even further, the last time Alexander-Arnold failed to deliver a return (either defensive or offensive) in a match he started was in the Gameweek 13 win at Crystal Palace.

During that period, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has blanked in five of his starts, while Sadio Mané (£12.3m) failed to register a return in four matches that he started.

Admittedly, both midfielders found the net against West Ham but were still outscored by Alexander-Arnold and his excellent delivery into the penalty box.

The right-back was a constant source of concern for West Ham, even when the visitors were enjoying a 2-1 lead.

It was his quick-thinking that led to Georginio Wijnaldum‘s (£5.4m) opener as he whipped a loose ball into the box when the Hammers’ defence had assumed it was going out for a corner.

Alexander-Arnold then found Salah on the back-post with an indirect free-kick, went close to scoring with from a direct one and the resulting corner nearly produced an assist as Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) clipped the top of the bar.

The England international came close to two assists for Firmino in the second half, seeing the Brazilian nod a corner over the bar before Angelo Ogbonna‘s (£4.5m) header denied him from converting an Alexander-Arnold pass into a certain close-range goal. 

“I think we passed the moment where we treat (Alexander-Arnold) like a young boy, he is just a proper member of the squad. Everybody has to contribute, everybody has to bring on the pitch what he is able to do – and the boys do a lot to bring him or Robbo in the position and save them there. I don’t want to make the performance more than it is, I am completely happy with it, but that’s how football works on the highest level.” – Jurgen Klopp

That said, Salah and Mané were still just as threatening compared to their defensive colleague, especially in the second half when Liverpool were forced to chase the game.

Salah’s Fantasy appeal has been obvious for some time, capped off with heavy backing for the Gameweek 27 captaincy, but Mané continues to force himself back into the conversation.

The Senegalese international, who lost a chunk of owners to a Double Gameweek 24 injury, arguably could have emerged with a double-figure against West Ham. He was adjudged to be offside late in the game when Alexander-Arnold flashed a ball across West Ham’s goal-line.

Back-to-back returns for Mané since recovering from injury puts pressure on those still holding Roberto Firmino (£9.7m), who now has consecutive blanks and remains goalless at Anfield in the Premier League this season.

However, the Brazilian was perhaps unlucky not to come away with something in Gameweek 27.

In the 25th minute, Firmino lined up a shot from the edge of the box, which was not too far over the bar and, five minutes later, he laid the ball off to Alexander-Arnold, who had pushed into midfield. The right-back rifled an effort back across the goal which went just wide of the post.

Immediately after the restart, Firmino was played into acres of space by Alexander-Arnold but blazed his shot clumsily over the bar.

Then, as the game wore on, the Brazilian, standing on the back-post, headed a looping ball onto the woodwork from point-blank range and was inches away from getting a touch on Alexander-Arnold’s cross which fell to Mané for the winner.

Finding himself on the Goals Imminent table for Blank Gameweek 28, Firmino is certainly due some attacking returns. He remains Liverpool’s top-scorer away from home this season, which bodes well ahead of a trip to Watford on Saturday evening.

For all Liverpool’s brilliance at Anfield, Fantasy managers should take note of how this latest win played out, though. Despite controlling the game on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp’s men were still missing something at both ends of the pitch for large spells.

They toiled going forward and were less than assured at the back. That has arguably been the case for each of their outings since the Winter Break, while the absence of injured pair Jordan Henderson (£5.5m) and James Milner (£5.3m) probably had an impact too.

Issa Diop (£4.3m) was largely unchallenged when he nodded home Robert Snodgrass‘ (£5.2m) first-half corner, and, with van Dijk out of position shortly after, Joe Gomez‘s (£5.3m) slip nearly allowed Michail Antonio (£6.9m) to capitalise, were it not for the midfielder’s heavy touch.

The Hammers continued to cause issues from corners and even went ahead in the 54th minute when Declan Rice‘s (£4.7m) square ball found Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) unmarked in the penalty area.

In giving up two goals against West Ham, Liverpool matched their goals conceded total from the previous 11 matches in just 90 minutes. Owners of the defensive double-up will certainly be hoping for an improvement at Watford on Sunday.

“Second-ball game was not good. Losing the first ball is possible because Antonio, Haller, whoever is there is just too good and you cannot win all the balls. But then the second ball, we have to pick up better. The formation was not good, we showed the boys at half-time, it just makes no sense there. And the set-pieces obviously; they were really good from them, we were not that clear in these situations and that’s how they scored the goal. So they got a little bit of momentum, or maybe they got the momentum.” – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool managed to grab the game by the scruff of its neck when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.2m) came on for Naby Keïta (£5.8m), adding some much-needed drive and creativity to the central midfield trio. If Henderson and Milner are still out for Blank Gameweek 28, the former Arsenal man has done his chances of starting at Watford no harm at all.

“Yes, we needed that direction. Ox came on and the first [contribution] was a finish. Close, but still a finish. Next one was dribbling with a foul or not, if it was not a foul then probably we have the ball in a good position again. So, the dynamic helped, of course. Always, if you get direction in a game, our people appreciate that obviously. That helped.” – Jurgen Klopp

From a West Ham perspective, there was a lot to like about Snodgrass’ performance in both phases of play.

The Scottish international also arguably retains an element of budget differential about him, adding his fourth attacking return over the last three matches. Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) is the only midfielder to have matched Snodgrass in that time.

Finally, much of West Ham’s good work against Liverpool was inspired by recent signing Tomas Soucek (£5.0m). Unfortunately for David Moyes, the Czech Republic international had to go off injured almost immediately after half-time.

“(Soucek) picked up the injury just before half time and it meant that he was struggling. We knew at half time and I thought he had been fabulous as well. It is a big loss to us, especially in the second half as we didn’t have an awful lot where we could tighten things up, really. I am hoping he will be OK but it looks like a groin or adductor injury from over stretching in the first half.” – David Moyes

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keïta (Oxlade-Chamberlain 57′), Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané (Matip 90+1′), Firmino, Salah.

West Ham United XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop; Ngakia; Rice, Noble, Soucek (Fornals 47′); Antonio, Anderson (Haller 65′), Snodgrass (Bowen 84′).

295 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Where is that Barnes vs Perez article when you need it

    Open Controls
  2. Stormbringer22
      17 mins ago

      The likelihood of me not being able to count is very high given that every source out there states that Liverpool have equalled City's record of 18 consecutive wins. Every time I count the green circles on the Premier League website for Pool's recent form I only count 17. What am I missing???

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Last game of previous season?

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
            just now

            They drew against Man Utd this season which reset the run. Run started with a 2-1 against Spurs on the 27th October

            Open Controls
      2. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Do we reckon Salah's EO will be higher in GW28 due to City and Auba not having fixtures? Or will people look towards Mane and TAA as differential's?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Think it will be similar..maybe a touch lower but still over 150%

          Open Controls
        2. Stormbringer22
            2 mins ago

            Similar I would say.

            Open Controls
          • LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Depedns on people strategy. If you chase you will probably be more incline to capitan differentials, but personally I don't see any significant change in his EO.

            Open Controls
        3. Kaptenen
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Who scores best gw 28-31?

          A) Richarlison
          B) Pepe
          C) Bruno
          D) Someone else?

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Someone else

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel S.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Richi since he has the highest chance to have a GW in 31

              Open Controls
          2. Stormbringer22
              6 mins ago

              Trent Captain! 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel S.
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Someone else is Mane. He was flying yesterday

                Open Controls
            • LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              D) Mane or one of Lei mids but i dont know which one:)

              Open Controls
          3. Daniel S.
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Who to bench:

            Fernandez (from New), ASM, Barnes, Traore, Doherty Ings Jimmy?

            I need to bench one.

            Please advise.

            thanks,

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Any other options?

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel S.
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                no. other options are Vardy and triple Liv. Really difficult situation.

                Adama is currently on the bench however kind of scared. Maybe the New defender, however I have a feeling he has a goal in him soon.

                Open Controls
                1. Fitzy.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I wasn't serious

                  Open Controls
            2. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Doherty

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel S.
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                He is one option, however he was so unlucky to score the previous game and get a 18pts

                Open Controls
              2. Hakim Ziyech
                • 1 Year
                just now

                or Traoré if you don't think he starts

                Open Controls
          4. Jdpz
              13 mins ago

              Best midfielder under 5.5?

              Open Controls
              1. Jdpz
                  2 mins ago

                  On 28 gw

                  Open Controls
                  1. Daniel S.
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Armstrong

                    Open Controls
              2. fcsaltyballs
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                Considering saving my Free Hit, so I have FH and WC for the DGWs... how many players would you say would be acceptable for GW31 if I am to work up a team over the next 3 gameweeks ??

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel S.
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  depends on the teams i am happy with 8

                  Open Controls
                2. Gudjohnsen
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah, FH is a waste this week imo.

                  Open Controls
                3. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  If Liverpool play (beaten by Chelsea in the cup) then 7/8 shouldn't be too far off the average score

                  Open Controls
              3. waltzingmatildas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                A) grealish to richarlison
                B) lundstram to pereira (double lei def)
                C) lundstram to Doherty

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  C could be good

                  Open Controls
              4. goldengove
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                Quick poll.... Pick a sub-6.2 MID... (I have Vardy):

                a) Perez
                b) Barnes
                c) Mount

                Open Controls
                1. Sotamendi84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  b

                  Open Controls
                2. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Barnes because he is more nailed imo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hakim Ziyech
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    even though it doesn't really look like it 😆

                    Open Controls
                3. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. Sotamendi84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                best transfer to fill 11?
                a) grealish to h.barnes
                b) targett to taylor
                c) targett to evans?

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  B.
                  Should be an easy 6 points for Burnley DEF.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hakim Ziyech
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Lascelles with the buccaneering header & Pope left stunned

                    Open Controls
                2. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              6. Rhodes your boat
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                What to do?

                A) Cathcart to lascelles and play him
                B) hold ft and play dendo

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B.
                  But maybe watch the line up for Wolves' game on thursday

                  Open Controls
                2. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              7. Tomas_brolin
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Play Cantwell (LEI) Or Stephens (whu) this week?

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Stephens.

                  Open Controls
              8. Goonerly
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Which combo do you prefer?

                A) Mahrez + Greenwood --> Armstrong + Tammy
                B) Mahrez + Greenwood --> Snodgrass + Tammy
                C) Holgate + Mahrez --> Evans + Maddison
                D) KdB + Greenwood --> Maddison + Tammy/Jimmy

                Open Controls
                1. Freddiebell
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  D with jiminez

                  Open Controls
                  1. Goonerly
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    You don't think it's a risk going without KdB for the foreseeable future?

                    Open Controls
              9. aaroncfc
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Have Henderson (blank) and Martin (fodder) in the net. 5.2 to spend on replacing Martin. Struggling to see who to get in, was originally going to go McCarthy but after West Ham’s solid performance last night I’m more tempted by Caballero, although slightly worried Kepa might get an opportunity again. Thoughts?

                Open Controls
              10. King Kohli
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                Looking to remove Kun + Hayden.
                Choose one from each set.

                A. Vardy
                B. DCL

                1. Bruno
                2. Richarlison
                3. Barnes

                Hendo Pope
                TAA Gomez Taylor Egan Basham
                Salah KDB Traore Cantwell Hayden
                Kun Jimenez Ings

                1 Ft 4.1 itb

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A 1

                  Open Controls
                2. Freddiebell
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  A
                  2

                  Open Controls
              11. The Man Pastore
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Would you get rid of Henderson for -4pts? If so, who to get?

                Open Controls
                1. MC Hammer
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Pope for salvation

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Man Pastore
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    is it worth -4 tho?

                    Open Controls
                2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Banging my head over this too. Was thinking Schmeichel.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Man Pastore
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    That could be a nice one indeed with the coming fixtures

                    Open Controls
                3. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Don't take a minus for a goalie. It is not worth it. Just take the 0 points & hope the 10 outfield players do the job.

                  Also try to get a 2nd playing goalie soon

                  Open Controls
              12. Tinmen
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                I have decided that the only way to beat me opponent in head to head is to go with a differential player to him, and captain him, but who folks?

                Vardy
                Firmino

                Open Controls
                1. Goonerly
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Vardy

                  Open Controls
                2. MC Hammer
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I don't like Firmino, he is under-performing massively and can't be relied upon. Vardy if you must.

                  Open Controls
                3. Freddiebell
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Vardy imo. He's due

                  Open Controls
              13. MC Hammer
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Template well and truly busted, now is the time to shine

                Open Controls
              14. jason_ni
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Had been thinking of auba to vardy, but it auba goes up in price
                Will mean 0.2 if I want him back next week(which i do)
                Save the ft, or make the move and ignore the price, points win prizes after all.

                Open Controls
                1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Why sell Auba

                  Open Controls
                  1. jason_ni
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    He's not playing, and as Vardy will get more points this gw?

                    Just concerned that not having Vardy could be a killer.

                    Open Controls
              15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Morning lads, I'm doing Grealish to Barnes. Would you do Henderson to Schmeichel to field 11? Got no GK sub. Got Soyuncu too

                Open Controls
                1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  For a hit.

                  Open Controls
                2. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Realistically a keeper might score you 3 points if he doesn't keep a cleanie.

                  Big gamble for - 4 especially if you'd want Hendo back for GW29 onwards.

                  Open Controls
              16. The Hindu Monkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Team of the Weak is live and uncensored

                https://hindumonkey.blogspot.com/2020/02/premier-league-fpl-team-of-weak-gw_7.html?m=1

                Open Controls
              17. Stormbringer22
                  5 mins ago

                  Lundstram to C.Taylor as my fourth defender?

                  Doesn't need to play every week, just this weekend. My back 3 are TAA, Robbo, Soy.

                  Low risk pulling the trigger early isn't it?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Lund already dropped last night, won't probably drop again now till Friday, I'd have thought.

                    Open Controls
                • Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Firmino is never a good FPL option at home.

                  Open Controls
                • aapoman
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Grealish to who? Max 6.6m. Currently considering Mount but that might be just stupid and crazy

                  Open Controls
                • El Magico5
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Chances of hayden or williams starting this week? Who you think has more chance?

                  Might have to go with one of the below

                  A) Hayden > Barnes -4
                  B) williams > periera

                  Open Controls
                • Printing Mane
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Can you guys remind me the confirmed teams so far playing in GW31 ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    BUR, WOL, WAT, BOU

                    Open Controls
                • Daniel S.
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Alexander-Arnold’s returns have been more reliable than any other Fantasy asset for some time, his last blank occurring all the way back in Gameweek 16, when he was a first-half substitute at Bournemouth.

                  Premium midfielders with appealing matches headline Gameweek 26 Scout Picks
                  Going back even further, the last time Alexander-Arnold failed to deliver a return (either defensive or offensive) in a match he started was in the Gameweek 13 win at Crystal Palace.

                  He is my vice. Shall we promote him to C ?

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.