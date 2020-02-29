654
Scout Notes February 29

Pérez and Barnes lack clinical edge as Vardy-less Leicester lose at Norwich

654 Comments
Norwich City 1-0 Leicester

Goals: Jamal Lewis (£4.4m)

Assists: Maximillian Aarons (£4.3m)

Bonus Points: Lewis x3, Aarons, Tim Krul x1 (£4.5m)

Leicester City assets disappointed their hopeful owners on Friday night as Norwich escaped with a 1-0 win.

There was a flurry of late interest in their midfield options following the news that Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) was to miss the game with a calf problem. As things stand, there is a chance the striker could feature in Gameweek 29, according to Brendan Rodgers.

“Vardy just felt a slight pain in his calf so we had a scan. He’s got a low-grade issue. It’s not overly serious, he’ll be back next week but, obviously, means he misses out on this game.” – Brendan Rodgers

Iheanacho came in for Vardy

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) were among the favourites for inclusion but neither of them registered anything in a laboured Leicester performance on Friday.

The Foxes certainly had plenty of chances to break down Norwich’s supposedly fragile defence but struggled to carve out too many clear-cut opportunities.

That may be of some concern ahead of Gameweek 29’s meeting with Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, although owners of Leicester assets can perhaps take some solace in the volume of chances they strung together at Carrow Road. Against an obliging Villa back-line, such endeavour could be more richly rewarded.

Barnes came close to an early assist in the first half. He cut inside from his left attacking midfield station in the 18th minute and squared to Dennis Praet (£5.3m), who fired straight down the throat of Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul (£4.5m).

Barnes could have had an early assist

The Belgian came close to finding the net again later in the first half, this time in the 24th minute as Ricardo Pereira‘s (£6.3m) cross was met at the near-post, ricocheting off the player’s knee and onto the upright.

Then James Maddison‘s (£7.4m) whipped cross nearly found Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m), Vardy’s replacement, in the six-yard box, Krul doing his best to parry.

Pérez did a good job of holding up the ball in the penalty box, and nearly scored in the 35th minute as he ran through the middle and saw an effort stopped by Krul. Shortly after, the former Newcastle man arguably should have registered an assist, as he held off defensive pressure with some skill and squared to Iheanacho, who blazed over from six yards out.

The game might have turned out differently for Leicester were it not for a bit of misfortunate connected with Iheanacho’s second-half ruled-out goal.

He got through the Norwich defence after a clever forward-ball from Praet and placed a fierce effort into the bottom corner. However, VAR chalked off the goal for an unintentional handball on Iheanacho’s part.

Pérez headed wide from the far-post in the second half

Shortly after, Pérez had the chance to put Leicester in the lead for real, doing well to tower above Jamal Lewis (£4.4m) at to meet a Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) cross the back-post, nodding it wide of the mark.

Perhaps the only other encouragement to take from a Leicester perspective was a much-needed return for Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m), who made his first appearance since Double Gameweek 24 at Carrow Road.

Incidentally, his 67th-minute arrival on the pitch came just before Norwich took the lead, but Rodgers will be very happy to have him back from injury as Leicester have generally looked better when he starts compared to when he doesn’t. The last time Ndidi featured in the starting line-up was the 3-0 win over Newcastle in Gameweek 21.

Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis celebrate a goal for Norwich

Meanwhile, Leicester’s lack of clinical edge led to a surprise clean sheet for Norwich, although there have still been steady improvements in their defence of late.

They have now registered three shut-outs since Gameweek 23, Liverpool (four) the only team with more in that time as of Friday evening.

However, despite frustrating Leicester, it is difficult to say that Norwich looked like they would ever emerge from their encounter with all three points.

Pukki was denied a big chance in the first half

Much like their visitors, the Canaries had some good approach play but still lacked quality in the final third. In the end, it took a spectacular finish from Lewis, in the side for the injured Sam Byram (£4.4m).

Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) had a decent chance in the first half but saw his effort well-blocked by Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m) before dragging wide under some pressure shortly before half-time.

Ondrej Duda (£4.8m) had two shots denied by Kasper Schmeichel (£5.3m) in the second period, the first would have provided an assist for Todd Cantwell (£4.8m), but Leicester’s goalkeeper was equal to both.

With Wildcards continue to activate across the Fantasy community, it is unlikely that any Norwich assets will remain, even with Cantwell’s price, as he has now gone seven matches without an attacking return.

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Lewis, Godfrey, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Cantwell (Rupp 67′), Duda (Stiepermann 86′), Buendía; Pukki (Drmic 80′).

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Choudhury (Ndidi 66′), Praet (Tielemans 72′); H Barnes, Maddison, Pérez (Albrighton 77′); Iheanacho.

654 Comments
  KAPTAIN KANTWELL
    3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Come on Benteke!

    Open Controls
  Bubz
    6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I'm terrified of the Liverpool game later. Firmino to Vardy could end up being such a painful transfer... 🙁

    Open Controls
    Daniel S.
      10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Unlucky

      Open Controls
    Karan14
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Shouldn't have sold Firmino he's been doing pretty well away from home and has great stats.

      Open Controls
      Bubz
        6 Years
        58 mins ago

        That makes me feel better pal cheers

        Open Controls
    Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Inevitable fail I'm afraid

      Open Controls
    kamdaraji
      10 Years
      54 mins ago

      why did you do that transfer?

      Open Controls
      Bubz
        6 Years
        53 mins ago

        I like Vardys fixtures and wanted Mane

        Open Controls
  Daniel S.
    10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Expect Ayee to deliver...

    Open Controls
    Daniel S.
      10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      *Ayew

      Open Controls
  Karan14
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Grealish a hold now specially if Villa dont blank in GW31?

    Could move him on for Richarlison or a Lei mid this week.

    Open Controls
    Daniel S.
      10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Ask again near the deadline

      Open Controls
      Karan14
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Usually panicking before Friday night deadlines.

        Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      If you have him still then he's worth keeping, although Villa have some nasty fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
      Karan14
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I think the next 3 (lei, CHE, new/blank) look decent for attacking returns.

        Otherwise Richarlison is firmly on the radar for GW31 depending on blanks.

        Open Controls
        Nomar
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Villa are in the same boat as Norwich. They’re down now unless they can get some wins, so they should be going all out from here on in.

          Sometimes, this point of the season is when you want players from relegation threatened teams because they have something to play for.

          Wigan used to start coming alive about this time when they were in the Prem.

          Open Controls
  Warby84
    4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    I really like my team for next week

    McCarthy
    Trent Robbo Bertrand Pereira
    Salah Richarlison B.Fernandes
    Ings Aubameyang Jiménez

    Dubravka StMaxi Fernandez Mooy

    Save for once???

    Open Controls
    Karan14
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes save

      Open Controls
    fc_skrald
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      always save

      Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yes, good team, save transfer.

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    It is quite obvious that we will have a Pool 1 2 and 3 finish at the top of the points table.

TAA likely to finish 1st.

VVD or Robbo 2nd?

    TAA likely to finish 1st.

    VVD or Robbo 2nd?

    Open Controls
    in sane in de bruyne
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      37 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      37 mins ago

      *Defenders*

      Open Controls
      bitm2007
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        28 mins ago

        injury permitting it's very likely.

        Open Controls
  Winston.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Vardy and Saka
    B. Jota and Mahrez

    A or B ?

    Open Controls
    BNMC
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
  Ain't No Holebas Girl
    2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    They said it would never happen but here it is, the day when Mat Ryan finally gets a clean sheet for me! Cant wait for those sweet sweet points.

    Open Controls
    kamdaraji
      10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      you'll be dissapointed

      Open Controls
      Ain't No Holebas Girl
        2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Default setting as a Ryan owner

        Open Controls
    fc_skrald
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I missed this fact reading the crystal balls

      Open Controls
  Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    OK. Weekly Mat Ryan sweepstake. Minute he loses his Cs? Winner announced at FT. A wet weekend in Cleethorpes and a pint of low quality lager for the victor.

    Open Controls
    Fred54
      5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      35 mins, as I said on previous page which no doubt inspired this... where's my cut?

      Open Controls
      fc_skrald
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        7

        Open Controls
      kamdaraji
        10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        90+3

        Open Controls
      Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Nah. Did this last few weeks amigo!

        Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      See above, apparently he’s keeping a cleanie today.

      As a long suffering Ryan owner, I say 56th minute is when he concedes. Just enough time to give us hope for a cleanie before the inevitable happens.

      Open Controls
  lordkippe
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Got Scott Dann in when I was panicking yesterday. Red card incoming

    Open Controls
    Fred54
      5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Take up knitting mate, this game is too hot to handle. 🙂

      Open Controls
      Nomar
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        It worked for Stallone in Demolition Man.

        Open Controls
        Fred54
          5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Heh, what a reference.

          Open Controls
  fc_skrald
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Minute 7

    Open Controls
  kamdaraji
    10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Kelly and Rico now deadwood right?

    Open Controls
    El Presidente
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      at least get rid of one of them

      Open Controls
    Luka - Man Like Serbia
      7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kelly is 3rd choice CB in current situation.

      Open Controls
      kamdaraji
        10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        already ditched Rico and Kelly!

        Open Controls
        kamdaraji
          10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          but notice loads of people still have them in their teams

          Open Controls
  JamieNumber4
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Has there been any updates on Andy's team?

    Open Controls
    kamdaraji
      10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      he has 2 points from 1 player so far (Barnes). Fantastic start

      Open Controls
      Here Comes The Son ★
        2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        ??

        Who has had a good start? Anybody who has is a disgusting, filthy casual.

        Open Controls
        kamdaraji
          10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          did you triple captain Jamal Lewis?

          Open Controls
        Fred54
          5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Didn't buy any Liecester players... that should count as good start.

          Open Controls
          1. El Presidente
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Definitely! The real winners are Leicesterless managers!

            Open Controls
      2. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Wonder if FPL towers will make Salah and or Mane strikers for next season :-O

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      31 mins ago

      Sorry 'forwards'

      Open Controls
  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/29/maupay-favoured-over-murray-for-brightons-clash-with-crystal-palace/

    Open Controls
  16. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Joshing aside. Not sure when I'm wildcarding - is Ryan out worth a transfer - even a hit?
    I guess my WC will be in 3-4 more gw. I'll obviously sell then. I've pretended he doesn't exist basically.

    I was planning on Vardy to Auba (or Soy/Holgate to a wolves def) with my ft.

    Open Controls
  17. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Got 2FTs and 0.6 ITB

    What changes would you make ?

    McCarthy
    Taa VVD Doherty Stephens
    (S)alah KDB Bruno
    Vardy Jimenez Ings
    - Grealish Traore BWilliams

    Open Controls
  18. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Talking about Wigan, when they were in the premier league, who else misses having N’Zogbia in their team around about this point of the season?

    Happy days.

    Open Controls

