Scout Betting March 11

The Fantasy Flutter: goals galore in Gameweek 30’s Merseyside derby?

We combine Fantasy football with a flutter in our weekly betting feature.

As anyone who invested in Arsenal and Manchester City assets ahead of Double Gameweek 29 will attest, there is plenty that can happen both on and off the pitch beyond our control.

However, we live in hope that the data in our Members Area can narrow the odds in our favour – both in Fantasy Premier League and beyond.

So we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available to Fantasy Football Scout subscribers to again inspire a bet or two ahead of Gameweek 30.

Aston Villa’s woeful defence got Jamie Vardy back on track on Monday night, while Sheffield United were the latest beneficiaries of Norwich City’s aversion to goals on the road.

No team has conceded more goals than Everton over their last six matches.

The Toffees are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22 and come into Monday’s Merseyside derby fresh off the back of a 4-0 hiding from Chelsea, with the Blues fully meriting the margin of victory.

On the flip side, however, only Chelsea and Liverpool have scored more goals than Carlo Ancelotti’s troops over the same timeframe.

Everton, indeed, have carved out more big chances than any other Premier League club over their last six.

There could be goals in the north-west on Monday, then, especially as Adrian is expected to be between the posts at Goodison Park: the Reds have kept only two clean sheets in the league in the 11 matches that he has featured in.

A Liverpool win and both teams to score is 49/20 with Marathon Sports, while the same criteria with an Everton win is 7/1 with bet365.

Andrew Robertson is 15/4 with Grosvenor to provide an assist, meanwhile: only two clubs have allowed more chances from their right flank than Everton since Ancelotti took charge.

FPL 2019/20 In Review Part One - Goalkeepers and Defenders

Goals look less assured at St James’ Park.

No club has conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United on home soil in 2019/20, with the Magpies having kept clean sheets in six of their 14 fixtures on Tyneside.

Their opponents this weekend, Sheffield United, have conceded on just 12 occasions in 13 away league games this season, six of which were at teams in the top four.

Only Liverpool have shipped fewer goals on the road than Chris Wilder’s side, and in only two of the Blades’ 13 away games have more than two goals flown in.

A bet on under 0.5 goals is 6/1 with Paddy Power, while a leeway-granting under 2.5 goals is 14/25 with Marathon Bet.

Newcastle will be without influential goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, however, so if anyone fancies a cheeky gamble on John Lundstram, the ‘OOP’ defender is 11/1 with bet365 to open the scoring and 9/2 with the same bookmakers to score at any time.

It’s four defeats in five matches for Southampton in the league: are the Saints the first side in the division to be digging out their beachwear?

There were admittedly mitigating circumstances in the loss to Newcastle at the weekend and a trip to bottom-of-the-table Norwich seems like an ideal opportunity to bounce back to winning form.

Except, the Canaries have not been pushovers at Carrow Road lately.

When sides are filtered by their last four home games, no Premier League team has conceded fewer goals – this despite Daniel Farke’s side facing Liverpool and Leicester City in East Anglia recently.

The Canaries are 17/4 to win to nil on Saturday with 888Sport, while Teemu Pukki is 4/1 with bet365 to score the first goal: only Aston Villa have allowed more big chances than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in their last four away games.

  1. Regin
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    So auba mahrez and walker for -8 gave me - 3 points

    Sold Vardy 11 martial 8 Robbo auto sub dunk 5 and would have captained Salah 7 extra points

    Would have had a massive 34 points more had this stupid GW not been announced at the last minute only to be called off last minute.

    Joke of a season. Current rank 579k. 34 points stolen from me so actual rank 302k. Y did stupid fa decide to make this a dgw?

    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      These Illuminati happenings will separate the men from the boys that's for sure.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Just have a moment for those who hit WC.

        Have even a bigger moment for those who FH with a cancelled match.

        Bench wankery are the winners even though the match was canceled!!!

        Yay!

        1. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Yea, I hit my WC to bring in 5 DGW players and to lose H Barnes and Kasper Schmeichel from my initial squad plus I would have captained Salah..

          so it was a 30 point swing which caused me 150k down in rank lol

      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        An absolute joke how FPL can literally do a bait and switch on loyal players like that. Same for me, at least 60 points lost this game week because of this scam

        1. FOO FIGHTER
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Autosubs to be poured down the drain, forever.

            If you want to start flagged/injured players at your own free will then you should be advised getting getting 0 points is a possibility. Simple.

        2. DALEDOBACK
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            45 here 🙂 Barnes and Vardy to D Luiz and Auba (c) for a -4. Would have captained KDB with Salah vice...

        3. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Assuming all make it through the midweek games, what would you look at here? 2FT 0.3 ITB...

          McCarthy (Martin)
          TAA Boly Lascelles (Taylor Rico)
          Salah Mane KDB* Martial* (Perez)
          Jimenez Ings DCL

          Thanks in advance 🙂

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Need chip plan.

          2. FOO FIGHTER
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              No Vardy no party.

          3. JohnRoss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I know some people are justifiably and correctly worried about the virus, but I swear to god there are the usual suspects in my work and it's like this is the drama they have been waiting on for years. They are buzzing, never shut up about it and if someone even sneezes it's like a bunch of meerkat heads popping up. Muppets

            1. AuFeld
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Sounds like it's time to work from home.

            2. Regin
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Yeah. Sneezing in public going to be a big issue now

          4. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Come on you mighty reds !!!!!!!!!!

          5. circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Any predictions on Wolves line up in Greece, Doherty specifically. Seems odd that he's in danger of rising tonight. Want to leave transfers late in this environment.

            1. AuFeld
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Jota, Jim, Traore, Vinagre, Neves, Mout, Doherty, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Pat via who_scored

            2. Regin
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Who cares with 2 excellent intersting and important matches right now

          6. 1zverGGadeM
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Cmooon LIVERPOOOLLL!!!!!!

          7. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            KDB & Maddy > Mane & Barnes, Willian or 31player.

            Cap either S&M or Alonso/Bruno.........

            Time to spunk chips just in case?

            Pope

            Trent, Alonso, Boly
            Salah, Sarr, Bruno, KDB
            Jota, Jimenez, Vardy

            McCarthy, Maddison, Soy, Taylor

            1.8

          8. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Will Liverpool assets be focused this weekend after they get knocked out tonight?

            1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              3-0 the Pool.

          9. Daniel S.
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Guys its official then. No KDB tonight.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Cheers Daniel

            2. FOO FIGHTER
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                How did you geuss?

                Bench wankery points vs Burnley again.

              • Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                😯

            3. Stoic
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              So GW 29 was the worst week to WC.

            4. Max City
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Time to quit FPL

              1. The 12th Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Yes until Saturday

            5. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Was going to watch PSG - BVB game mostly for Sancho & Haaland but game without fans in the stands just dosen't feel right.

              Its almost as quiet as at Etihad on a matchday.

              1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                😆 Better than TM's., ..Oh Dear!

            6. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              I feel lonely on the new article. Let's go..

            7. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/03/11/the-best-fpl-players-to-buy-ahead-of-blank-gameweek-31/

            8. Chenku╰☆╮
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Can I get a refund for scout? FPL has been a disaster and still have all the chips so..

            9. jayzico
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              sorry guys been out the loop due to work commitments,

              so wtf is happening with arsenal citeh? I've got auba as triple (c) ???

              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Hard luck mate, blame that stupid virus (forgot name)

              2. 32chickens
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                You got a few rounds to catch up on
                Get them in

            10. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Liverpool look like scoring?

