The Fantasy Flutter: goals galore in Gameweek 30’s Merseyside derby?

We combine Fantasy football with a flutter in our weekly betting feature.

As anyone who invested in Arsenal and Manchester City assets ahead of Double Gameweek 29 will attest, there is plenty that can happen both on and off the pitch beyond our control.

However, we live in hope that the data in our Members Area can narrow the odds in our favour – both in Fantasy Premier League and beyond.

So we’re turning to the vast array of player and team statistics available to Fantasy Football Scout subscribers to again inspire a bet or two ahead of Gameweek 30.

Aston Villa’s woeful defence got Jamie Vardy back on track on Monday night, while Sheffield United were the latest beneficiaries of Norwich City’s aversion to goals on the road.

No team has conceded more goals than Everton over their last six matches.

The Toffees are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22 and come into Monday’s Merseyside derby fresh off the back of a 4-0 hiding from Chelsea, with the Blues fully meriting the margin of victory.

On the flip side, however, only Chelsea and Liverpool have scored more goals than Carlo Ancelotti’s troops over the same timeframe.

Everton, indeed, have carved out more big chances than any other Premier League club over their last six.

There could be goals in the north-west on Monday, then, especially as Adrian is expected to be between the posts at Goodison Park: the Reds have kept only two clean sheets in the league in the 11 matches that he has featured in.

A Liverpool win and both teams to score is 49/20 with Marathon Sports, while the same criteria with an Everton win is 7/1 with bet365.

Andrew Robertson is 15/4 with Grosvenor to provide an assist, meanwhile: only two clubs have allowed more chances from their right flank than Everton since Ancelotti took charge.

Goals look less assured at St James’ Park.

No club has conceded fewer goals than Newcastle United on home soil in 2019/20, with the Magpies having kept clean sheets in six of their 14 fixtures on Tyneside.

Their opponents this weekend, Sheffield United, have conceded on just 12 occasions in 13 away league games this season, six of which were at teams in the top four.

Only Liverpool have shipped fewer goals on the road than Chris Wilder’s side, and in only two of the Blades’ 13 away games have more than two goals flown in.

A bet on under 0.5 goals is 6/1 with Paddy Power, while a leeway-granting under 2.5 goals is 14/25 with Marathon Bet.

Newcastle will be without influential goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, however, so if anyone fancies a cheeky gamble on John Lundstram, the ‘OOP’ defender is 11/1 with bet365 to open the scoring and 9/2 with the same bookmakers to score at any time.

It’s four defeats in five matches for Southampton in the league: are the Saints the first side in the division to be digging out their beachwear?

There were admittedly mitigating circumstances in the loss to Newcastle at the weekend and a trip to bottom-of-the-table Norwich seems like an ideal opportunity to bounce back to winning form.

Except, the Canaries have not been pushovers at Carrow Road lately.

When sides are filtered by their last four home games, no Premier League team has conceded fewer goals – this despite Daniel Farke’s side facing Liverpool and Leicester City in East Anglia recently.

The Canaries are 17/4 to win to nil on Saturday with 888Sport, while Teemu Pukki is 4/1 with bet365 to score the first goal: only Aston Villa have allowed more big chances than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in their last four away games.

