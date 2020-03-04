The Fantasy Flutter: Alexander-Arnold can exploit Cherries’ left-wing weakness

It’s again time to combine Fantasy football with a flutter in our weekly betting feature.

We’ll be turning to the data available in our Members Area to inspire a few punts on the weekend’s action.

Matt Doherty found the net for us in Gameweek 28, although it’s fair to say we didn’t anticipate Liverpool succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road…

The Reds nevertheless feature in this week’s article, with a home fixture against Bournemouth offering them the perfect chance to bounce back to winning ways.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is partial to an assist, as we know, having racked up 14 of them in the Premier League this season – that’s a rate of one every other game.

The visit of Bournemouth offers the Liverpool right-back the perfect chance to add to his tally, too.

No side has kept fewer clean sheets than the Cherries (four) this season, with Eddie Howe’s troops having registered just one shut-out in the last 17 Gameweeks.

On top of that, Bournemouth have allowed more crosses from their left flank – i.e. Liverpool’s right – than any other club over their last six matches and indeed over 2019/20 overall.

No side has conceded more opportunities from their left wing than the Cherries over their last half-dozen games, with only Aston Villa allowing more over the whole of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is 6/4 with Grosvenor to set up a goal at Anfield on Saturday.

The five teams who have scored the fewest away goals in 2019/20 are, as it happens, all on the road this weekend.

Norwich City, Watford, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Newcastle United are on their travels in Gameweek 29 and are all currently scoring at a rate of less than one goal per match in away fixtures.

It’s no coincidence, either: those five clubs are in the bottom six for big chances created in away games this season.

The Canaries are particularly woeful when they’re not at Carrow Road, having scored on just six occasions in 14 away league fixtures.

Sheffield United, who have prevented the opposition from scoring in five of their 14 home matches, are 6/5 with Coral to keep a clean sheet at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Backing the Blades, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton in a ‘clean sheet’ accumulator with the same bookmakers returns just over 70/1.

Omitting the Eagles, who face a Watford side that have just put three goals past Liverpool, would give a fourfold of just under 24/1.

Flagged with a calf injury and having suffered twice as many transfers out as any other player ahead of Double Gameweek 29, Jamie Vardy is hardly flavour of the month in Fantasy Premier League at present.

Brendan Rodgers said earlier in the week that Vardy “should be fine” for Monday night’s game against Aston Villa and we should hopefully get a fresh update on the striker’s availability from the Leicester City boss in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Even if he is passed fit, Vardy is hardly making a strong case for our money based on form.

The premium Fantasy forward is without a league goal since December, having registered just one attacking return in the subsequent ten Gameweeks.

Only one of the seven ‘blanks’ (excluding no-shows) since his last goal has come against a side currently in the bottom half, though – and even that appearance, against West Ham, was curtailed by injury after 42 minutes.

In matches against sides now in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Vardy has 18 attacking returns (13 of them goals) in 11 starts.

Aston Villa are also obliging opposition.

No side has shipped more goals or kept fewer clean sheets this season and Dean Smith’s troops have allowed ten more ‘big chances’ than any other club when we filter by last six matches.

Vardy is 11/4 with 888sport to score the first goal at the King Power Stadium on Monday night and 5/6 with Skybet to score at any time in a Leicester win.

