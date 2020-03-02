493
Scout Notes March 2

Traore owners left with more questions as Doherty and Jota haul again

493 Comments
Share

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Goals: Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m), Serge Aurier (£5.0m) | Matt Doherty (£6.2m), Diogo Jota (£6.3m), Raul Jimenez (£8.0m)
  • Assists: Dele Alli (£8.3m) x2 | Doherty, Jota
  • Bonus: Jota x3, Doherty x2, Jimenez x1

After successive benchings in the Premier League, Adama Traore (£5.9m) returned to the Wolverhampton Wanderers starting XI on Sunday as Nuno Espirito Santo switched back to a 3-4-3 for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger was his usual bustling self and unsettled the Spurs backline at times but again ended up without an attacking return (his seventh blank in nine Gameweeks), leaving owners of the sixth-most-popular Fantasy Premier League midfielder with plenty to ponder ahead of Gameweek 29.

Security of starts is the obvious concern, with Traore having been the makeweight when Santo revisited a 3-5-2 recently. Should the Wolves boss continue to flip-flop between formations, then anticipating when and how regularly Traore gets a start becomes difficult.

Santo even hinted at the downsides of a 3-4-3 after the game, saying:

The moment we put Leander (Dendoncker) on the pitch, I think we were more balanced and the spaces were not there.

I was not very pleased at half-time because we didn’t start the game well. We gave too much ball to Tottenham. Tottenham have such quality players, we were unbalanced and it’s always very difficult.

Then there are the ongoing fitness problems.

Traore had picked up a calf injury before the winter break but it’s the Spain under-21 international’s shoulder that seems to be the main cause for concern, with the former Middlesbrough man again suffering a dislocation (his third in the space of a few months) on Sunday.

While the joint was swiftly popped back into place and the winger – briefly – stayed on the field, the recurring issue is becoming a cause for concern for his manager and the question of corrective surgery is one that might have to be considered at some point down the line.

Santo said after full-time:

Again, he dislocated [his shoulder]. It happened before. I’m worried about him. He struggles with it, it’s a lot of pain. He’s a strong boy but he suffers, like everybody else.

While Traore’s troubles drag on, the rest of the Wolves side are filling their boots with FPL points.

There was to be no clean sheet for Santo’s troops this weekend, with a run of three successive shut-outs coming to an end just 12 minutes into the clash in north London.

Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) opened the scoring after Dele Alli (£8.3m) had spurned an excellent chance from close range and, after Wolves had equalised, Serge Aurier (£5.0m) reestablished the hosts’ lead with a curling effort just before half-time.

While the likes of Romain Saiss (£4.5m) and Willy Boly (£4.8m) were left with meagre scores as a result of the clean sheet wipe-out, Matt Doherty (£6.2m) underscored the fact that he can compensate for goal concessions with returns at the other end of the pitch.

The Irish wing-back had made one of his trademark diagonal darts from the right flank to level the scores at 1-1, capitalising on Japhet Tanganga‘s (£4.1m) inability to clear Ruben Vinagre‘s (£4.2m) cross and prodding the ball past Paolo Gazzaniga (£4.2m) from six yards.

Doherty then turned provider for Wolves’ second equaliser of the game, galloping into the Spurs box and sending in a cross/shot that Diogo Jota (£6.3m) helped over the line from close range.

It’s now nine attacking returns for the season for the Republic of Ireland international; only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has more among FPL defenders.

No player in any position has scored more points than Doherty over the last four Gameweeks, meanwhile.

While chasing points can be a mug’s game in FPL, Doherty’s form is coinciding with some excellent fixtures for his team, and there is every chance of further returns between now and Gameweek 32.

All of Wolves’ next four fixtures are against clubs in the bottom half, while Santo’s side are one of just four clubs who are definitely guaranteed a fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 – although the pool of teams will be bigger by the time the FA Cup fifth round has reached its conclusion this week.

Doherty is not the only Wolves asset worthy of consideration, of course.

Raul Jimenez (£8.0m) scored his 13th league goal of the season on Sunday (as many as he managed in 2018/19), latching onto Jota’s pass and finishing superbly to hand the visitors all three points.

The Mexican, who later fired wide in the dying stages of the game, rose in price again overnight and has the added benefit of being as close to ‘nailed’ as anyone in the Wolves attack, having started all but one of his side’s 28 league fixtures.

Unlike Jimenez, Jota was not someone we could rely on earlier in the campaign, with form, fitness and UEFA Europa League-led rotation all black marks against him.

More than half of his FPL returns this season, indeed, have come in the last two Gameweeks.

The Portugal international is evidently in fine fettle at present, however, and perhaps the most encouraging aspect of this most-recent double-digit haul is that he did it on the left of a 3-4-3, rather than centrally in a 3-5-2.

Jota was superb again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with one of his trademark take-ons (he attempted eight on Sunday, more than any other player in Gameweek 28) leading to Jimenez’s match-winner.

His tap-ins against Norwich City and now Spurs demonstrated his poacher’s potential, while he also went close with a header from a corner-kick in the second half of Sunday’s encounter.

Minute-management remains a minor issue (he hasn’t completed 90 minutes once since Christmas) with Wolves still competing in the Europa League but, given the form that Jota is in and the race for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League still in the balance, the hope would be that outright benchings will be few and far between.

As for Spurs, they are not quite as en vogue in the Fantasy community.

A run of fixtures over the next four Gameweeks that includes in-form Burnley, Manchester United and Sheffield United, as well as a possible blank in Gameweek 31, should temper interest.

The Lilywhites at least showed more a bit more attacking threat than they had recently without Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m), with Alli catching the eye in a central role between Bergwijn and Lucas Moura (£7.1m).

The former MK Dons midfielder ought to have scored himself in the run-up to Bergwijn’s goal but at least claimed an assist when Rui Patricio‘s (£5.1m) save fell kindly for the Dutchman.

Alli then drew another stop from the Wolves goalkeeper with a bicycle kick from six yards before planting a header narrowly wide of Patricio’s left-hand post after the interval.

Jose Mourinho thought his side were worthy of a point after the match, saying:

I think it was a very good game with two teams that nobody was happy with the draw. Two teams trying to win it. Of course two teams with different styles. They are what we all know they are, incredibly fast and strong in counter-attack. We are a different team. Obviously, without the strikers we tried different solutions.

I think it worked in the sense that we managed to score goals. We managed to have some opportunities.

We managed to arrive in dangerous positions. I don’t know as I don’t have the data at the moment but I believe we had more possession than them. We had more control than them. I think it’s unfair, the result is totally unfair for us but that’s what it is.

Erik Lamela (£5.7m), who has been playing without training recently, missed out on Sunday as Mourinho said he was “not even ready to go on the bench”.

Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) was also absent with a groin problem, with his manager saying in his post-match presser:

It’s hard to say when he’s going to be back. Is it a big problem? I don’t think it is. But not ready to play today. We have to wait.

Asked about why Eric Dier (£4.8m) had started at centre-half, Mourinho added:

The thinking was simple, the thinking was Davinson and Tanganga are the two fastest central defenders that we have.

Eric is the one who by nature is a midfield player so playing in the middle between those centre-backs is the one who is normally more comfortable to step up, he’s more comfortable with reading the game and passing.

So it was a mixture of giving security but at the same time keeping fast people at the back.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga (Ndombele 76′); Aurier (Gedson 82′), Lo Celso, Winks, Davies (Parrott 90′); Moura, Alli, Bergwijn.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore (Neto 75′), Jimenez (Podence 90′), Jota (Dendoncker 79′).

Members Analysis

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FPL MATCH REPORTS

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

493 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Geordie19
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Start Perez (AV) or Grealish (Lei). Leaning more Grealish due to relegation fight

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I would go Mr Villa.

        Open Controls
      • MOTHRA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Grealish. Rubbish D but can score. Also he’s nailed. Perez less so.

        Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      No idea how to move up the ranks with this lot. Any advice is much appreciated! (My thought atm is to take a -8 to sort the 3 players marked *, enough of playing safe!)

      Ryan*
      TAA, Lascelles, Taylor
      KDB, Salah, Richarlison, Traore*,
      Vardy, Auba, Ings

      Button, Hayden, Sidibe*, Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Cash available?

        Ryan to Pope
        Traore to Sarr
        Sidibe to Doherty/Saiss

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          0.8 itb. Thank you, those are some good moves. I was thinking of Patricio+Saiss/Evans+Sarr. I probably have the worst record of GKs this season Heaton>Gazza>Ryan. I think I will destroy Pope if I bring him 😀

          Open Controls
          1. sunzip14
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Pope next 2 doesn't look too good and no time for patient moves, in my case. Still Pope better than Patricio?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Depends on WC plan, Patricio will be good till GW33 as well. Slightly expensive but a decent differential.

              I'm personally looking at Dubravka if they get a game in GW31.

              Open Controls
    3. In ole we trust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      So if you have no money in the bank and your looking to get rid of traore for 5.9 who do you replace him with?

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          24 mins ago

          Gonna have to be a differential. Snodgrass, Harry Wilson, and Ward-Prowse/Armstrong come to mind.

          Open Controls
          1. In ole we trust
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mmmmm true, or would you keep him?

            Open Controls
        • FOO FIGHTER
            22 mins ago

            Saka? Clearly the wrong OOP, but assits and goals here and there as a wingback.

            Open Controls
            1. In ole we trust
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Iv got saka on my bench

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  just now

                  Nice for BB

                  Open Controls
            2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Doucoure

              Open Controls
            3. MOTHRA
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              Worth saving and using 2 FT to gain additional funds for a 6.*£ player. Eg Sarr...

              Open Controls
            4. Rashford FC
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Armstrong

              Open Controls
            5. kime67
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              fleck

              Open Controls
          • AsdcavirPT
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Current Team

            Guaita McGovern
            TAA Boly Soyu Aurier Lascelles
            Mané Salah KDB Barnes Traoré
            Vardy Ings Greenwood

            A) Vardy, Traoré, Barnes -> Saka, Jimenez, Bruno

            Open Controls
            1. AsdcavirPT
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Is it worth it a -8?

              Enough money to do Saka or 4.8 midfielder

              Open Controls
            2. Lignja
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Thats bad, Vardy, Barnes vs Av can hurt you so bad espeicaly for -8

              Open Controls
            3. MOTHRA
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I’m not a fan of greenwood due to limited game time. Loosing Vardy this week is a dilemma i face too.

              Open Controls
          • MOTHRA
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            Vardy or Firmino to Aub? FT.
            Or
            Hold

            I bought Vardy in last week, so am reluctant to get rid immediately.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Probs Firmino. I never liked Firmino as an option.

              Firmino feels like a pick borne out of a lack of options rather than because he's a good pick.

              With Firmino everyone wanted triple Pool but Mane was out or unavailable so they snapped him up.

              With Bruno it feels the same way. There are so few good midfield options in the mid-high price bracket now that Son is injured that everyone is picking him up forgetting that he has awful fixtures - although he is a more enticing option since he has PKs as well.

              Open Controls
              1. MOTHRA
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks.

                That’s exactly why I ended up with Firmino. For the DGW, he did ok, then I got stuck with those nice fixtures where he hasn’t delivered.

                Just got Bruno too LOL. I’m an amateur. But I swapped him for Martial.

                Open Controls
          • ninja
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            2fts and 0.2 itb. What to fo here. Thinking of Firminho > Aubameyang but need to make 1m from the other transfer to fund it. Thoughts? Any other opinions on how I use my 2 fts ??.

            Ramsgate Pope
            TAA Soyuncu Rico Aurier Saiss
            Salah KDB Martial Traore Hayden
            Vardy Firminho DCL....

            Open Controls
            1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Hmmm that's a tough one. Outside of downgrading Soy/Aur to ultra cheap, leaving you with only 3 playing defenders, I don't see any great options for one move.

              Open Controls
          • bigdip
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            I have no wolves players and it worries but it will make me have another to do it ( I already took a -4hit for Auba):
            Ryan,Button,
            TAA Gomez Lundy, Targett, Kelly,
            Mane Barnes Grealish Fleck
            Auba Ings DCL
            (0 FT, 6.2mn ITB)

            A) Ings to Jimenez
            B) Kelly to Doherty
            C) Keep team

            Open Controls
            1. MOTHRA
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B.

              And Ryan needs to go surely?

              Open Controls
          • Lignja
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            What to do with this team? All have good fixture next week but im light on Wolves and thats hurting me.

            1ft 0itb

            Pope
            Taa, Robertson, Boly
            Salah, Kdb, Mount, Barnes
            Auba, Vardy, Ings

            Lascales, Rico, Dendoker

            A. Ings to Jota(big diferenital in cahs leagues all have Ings, Jimenez)
            B. Save

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              A seems fine. Although we are still waiting on whether GW29 will be a double for some teams, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Lignja
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Sure illl wait till last day, but i have Auba and Kdb and cant see how can i get anyone else and not ruin the team

                Open Controls
          • I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Any ideas on what to do with this lot?

            Pope
            TAA, VvD, Soyuncu
            Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Barnes
            Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

            Button; Dendoncker, Lundstram, Rico.

            1 FT 0.9 ITB

            Lundstram to Boly/Saiss and keep Vardy? Vardy and Ings to Auba and Jota for a hit is tempting, or just Vardy to Jota.

            Open Controls
            1. Lignja
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              How come Vardy to Jota is good move and Ings to Jota is not

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                I could do that too just not sure I trust Rodgers when he says Vardy will be fine.

                Open Controls
                1. Lignja
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  I just think it is not posable for Vardy not to score for that long and Av at home is ht material, i thibk i would rather risk him not to play than miss on big points after keeping him for so long

                  Open Controls
                2. Pieterke30
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Dont trust him abt it either

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I recall him saying Vardy would be fine earlier this season and he didn't play. Was against Newcastle I think.

                    Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
                14 mins ago

                Same front 3 as me and many others 🙁

                Both Ings and Vardy carrying injuries. Jimenez the only shining light but I am pondering getting rid of all 3.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  What are your plans for this week?

                  Open Controls
              • Nimby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                Save a transfer. Looks a decent line-up for this week.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Could do that but my bench is poor and Lundstram needs to go anyway so might as well move him on in case Vardy misses out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nimby
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    I reckon Vardy will be alright. Wait until the end of the week at least. Better to move Lundstram out as part of a mini-wildcard.

                    Open Controls
            3. Pieterke30
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Doherty, Jota and Auba are the flavours of the week.

              But this surely screams « save your FT!! » ?

              Hendo (NOR)
              TAA (BOU), Boly (BHA), Stephens (NEW)
              Salah & Mané (BOU), KDB (mnu), Bruno (MCI), Barnes (AVL)
              Ings (NEW), Jim (BHA)

              Bench: McCarthy, Greenwood, Lascelles&Fernandez

              ... got 1.8 ITB tho. Boly to Doherty for free??

              (All depending on FA Cup and potential leaked lineup, sure)

              Open Controls
              1. kime67
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                "boly is amazing value"

                Open Controls
              2. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                What is your plan for 31 ?

                Open Controls
              3. Nimby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Save your FT

                Open Controls
            4. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              Vardy 'should' be back for the Villa game sounds a little risky for me. Should I:

              A) Hold
              B) Sell for Auba
              C) Sell for Jota (have Jimenez)

              Open Controls
              1. Pieterke30
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                D. Wait for Friday.

                If there still are doubts abt Vardy, defo B or C (depending on FA Cup results, but I sure like Jota).

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                  8 mins ago

                  Leicester assets have become risky with their form.

                  Open Controls
                • kime67
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  wait ffs!

                  Open Controls
              3. dshv
                • 2 Years
                17 mins ago

                Captain

                Auba mane or jimenez ??

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                    7 mins ago

                    Auba if DGW29 pops up.

                    Mane vs BOU defence otherwise.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Brosstan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Surely KDB is the obvious cap if it's a DGW

                      Open Controls
                  • Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Mane unless Auba has a DGW

                    Open Controls
                  • kime67
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    doherty

                    Open Controls
                2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Traore to Sarr for free?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No brainer

                    Open Controls
                  2. Reedy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Considering it, but free transfers are precious at the moment. Doesn't seem too pressing (so long as you have a decent sub).

                    Open Controls
                3. Gringo Kid
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  10 mins ago

                  BB this week but Traore's injury might be a massive blow

                  Traore to who?

                  No cash in the bank, so 5.8 only for the replacement?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nimby
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Ward-prowse or maybe even Saka?

                    Open Controls
                  2. kime67
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    fleck

                    Open Controls
                  3. kime67
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    calm down with saka he plays defence and is classified midfield thats rubbish

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Gets forward well and is very cheap though. Could be a very decent enabler.

                      Open Controls
                4. kime67
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  martial
                  rashford bruno sancho


                  oh my days

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Where is Grealish ?

                    Open Controls
                  2. kime67
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    they will only buy sancho and theyre gtg

                    Open Controls
                5. FOO FIGHTER
                    8 mins ago

                    Villa are like a wounded animal at the moment, do not try get friendly with wounded animals.

                    They actually did not play a bad game vs City

                    LEI are in terrible form. Villa have nothing to lose.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      So hard to call though. For a wounded animal they were so tame against southampton the week before.

                      Open Controls
                  • Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Sell Grealish or Mooy for Sarr?

                    If Grealish doesn't blank in GW31 I will definitely keep him.

                    But even if he does blank in GW31 I don't mind keeping him on the bench for future DGWs.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Mooy then 😉

                      Open Controls
                    2. D.Glynn
                        just now

                        Id keep Grralish

                        Open Controls
                    3. bigdip
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I took a -4 hit to bring in Auba but i'm worried I have no wolves players.
                      Ryan,Button,
                      TAA Gomez Lundy, Targett, Kelly,
                      Mane Barnes Grealish Fleck
                      Auba Ings DCL
                      (0 FT, 6.2mn ITB)

                      Shall I make it a -8 hit to do one of the following?
                      A) Ings to Jimenez/Jota
                      B) Kelly to Doherty
                      C) Keep team

                      Open Controls
                    4. D.Glynn
                        2 mins ago

                        Ings to DCL on a ft?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Reedy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Nah. My bet is you'd want him back

                          Open Controls
                        2. kime67
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          keep ingzi for a little longer

                          Open Controls
                      • Betarna
                          1 min ago

                          Henderson

                          TAA-Doherty-Robinson-Pereira

                          Barnes-Salah-KDB

                          Jimi-Vardy-Ings

                          McCarty-Lascelles-Traoré-Hayden.

                          What to do here guys?

                          Open Controls
                          1. kime67
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            midfield is absolute garbage.

                            Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.