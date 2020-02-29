604
Scout Notes February 29

Van Aanholt delivers again as Palace record another clean sheet

BRIGHTON 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE

BHACRY scout notes
Palace players celebrate Jordan Ayew’s second-half goal
  • Goals: None | Jordan Ayew (£5.1m)
  • Assists: None | Christian Benteke (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) x3, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) x2, Ayew x1

Owners of Crystal Palace defenders were the big winners from Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Despite home side Brighton racking up 24 attempts on goal, the Eagles held firm to bank a second consecutive clean sheet.

As alluded to before kick off, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) was one of the players to watch in a clash largely devoid of Fantasy interest.

The Dutch defender followed up his 15-point haul in Gameweek 27 with a very respectable eight-point score.

Van Aanholt trailed only Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) in the Bonus Points System, as the goalkeeper’s eight saves propelled him to an 11-point score.

Jordan Ayew‘s (£5.1m) second-half strike – the forward’s only shot of the match – was only enough for a single bonus point. Despite an excellent reverse pass to set Ayew up, Christian Benteke (£5.7m) is a long way from FPL consideration.

At the other end of the pitch, Palace defenders are back on the radar. Having gone without a clean sheet for 10 Gameweeks, since a 0-0 stalemate away to Watford in Gameweek 16, assets such as van Aanholt and Guaita may pick up owners ahead of a relatively kind four-game run (which could become three if Liverpool advance to the FA Cup sixth round).

The Eagles are also set for key defensive reinforcements, with Roy Hodgson explaining post-match:

“Now, we’re getting players back from injury. James Tomkins (£5.0m) isn’t that far away, Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) is back in training and available and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) is back in training and available. We knew we’d have to dig in and fight plenty of battles out there. We had to make certain we got our defending right. We won our challenges, the back four was very solid and we knew the chances would come our way.” – Roy Hodgson

Guaita’s eight saves tell the story of Brighton’s problems in attack, with the Palace stopper not overly tested by any of the Seagulls’ efforts on target.

Neal Maupay (£5.8m) was the guiltiest party in this regard, with the Frenchman racking up half of Brighton’s eight shots on target while never really looking like scoring.

The best of Maupay’s chances came early in the second half when a tangle between substitute Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m) and the heavily-involved Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) saw the striker released behind the Palace back-line.

The ball sat up beautifully but Maupay hammered his volley directly at Guaita’s chest, in a moment that summed up the Seagulls’ struggles in front of goal.

Palace record back-to-back clean sheets as Brighton attack stutters
Maupay finds himself with a big chance but hits it straight at Guaita

Solly March (£4.6m) wasted the home team’s other stand-out opportunity of the tie, firing into the side netting from close range after an excellent crossfield pass from Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) in the 35th minute.

On the defeat, Graham Potter admitted:

“It’s a sore one for us. I thought we, apart from the scorline, did a lot well in the game, had chances, didn’t take them and of course if you don’t… They didn’t do too much to get their goal. We were the better team up to that point. That’s football, you have to put the ball in the net. We created stuff, we tried, had shots, had chances, they didn’t have too much. I feel for the boys. We have to dust oursevles down. There’s enough quality there. We showed enough to say that we can move forward, that’s what we’ve got to do. It’s not a nice feeling when you lose a game. We didnt deserve to lose the game. We just need to focus on the positives, what we’ve done well. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. Sometimes you need a bit of luck – we didn’t get too much of that today. We have to keep working to turn those little margins in our favour. We know every game in this league is tough for us. Today there was a lot of effort and a lot of quality. I liked the performance, how we played. Over the course of the game we were quite good.” – Graham Potter

Owners of Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) endured another blank in Gameweek 28 and may want to avoid the Match of the Day highlights. An injury-time break saw Cenk Tosun (£5.7m) eventually bundle the ball into Zaha’s path.

The winger, who opted to use the outside of his right foot, smashed the post with Mat Ryan (£4.8m) way off his line. The Australian keeper will not have been happy with his attempt to keep out Ayew’s goal, either.

BHACRY scout notes 4
Zaha hits the post with the goal gaping

Hodgson’s assessment of the fiery M23 derby clash was slightly different to Potter’s, with the Palace boss reckoning:

“It was a really good performance from the team, a battling performance. The pitch was heavy but I thought we kept in the game well and got our reward in the end. We should have more than one today and we missed two chances at the end but that is what happens when a team is losing, they send players forward. We had chances at the end, we had consistent moments towards the end of the game.” – Roy Hodgson

The result at the Amex means Brighton are looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone, while Palace could secure safety with several games to spare. On that note, Hodgson added:

“You can never say never, it’s good to get back-to-back wins and we’ve got two important games coming up. If they go well, we can kiss relegation goodbye. We’ve got players coming back from injury so suddenly my squad looks different, whereas earlier in the season we needed all hands in deck.”

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Montoya (Jahanbaksh 77′); Propper, Bissouma (Alzate 81′); March (Murray 65′), Trossard, Mooy; Maupay.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, Ward; McArthur, Kouyaté, McCarthy (Riedewald HT); Zaha, Benteke (Tosun 86′), Ayew.

604 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    How has Pope got 49 points since I sold him with those fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Quality keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        100% luck

        Open Controls
        1. CMJC
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          100% bitter?

          Open Controls
    2. Mortal.Swinbat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      100% luck, especially those 2 disallowed goals vs Bournemouth

      Open Controls
      1. CMJC
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        That’s one 100% lucky clean sheet accounted for then...

        Open Controls
    3. TB303
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      He’s a fantastic keeper that’s why

      Open Controls
    4. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      he stopped the ball going in the goal hole

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    (1 FT) Ryan Button (2.1 ITB)
    Robertson Egan Soyuncu
    Mane Salah Perez Maddison
    Aubameyang Ings DC-L
    Lascelles Holgate Doncker

    A) DC-L -> Jimenez
    B) Holgate -> Doherty/Alonso
    C) Save?

    Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I’m the top 10 k alas thanks to Pope and Deeney

    Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    We've lost one game with Alonso playing this season (vs. Liverpool).

    Bails us out so much, its crazy.

    He's scored the same amount of goals as Willian since ye start of the 17/18 season, in over 3000 less minutes played.

    ... and Willian is the one moaning about us not wanting to give him a 3 year contract.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      (Premier League games, of course.)

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Willian prob a better defender than Alonso though.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        You've probably got a point. He is a hard worker. Swapsies?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Nah. Chelsea need dog defenders, Cole, Terry, Carvahlo types that'd break a defenders leg rather than let him score. I see a few places list Willian as a winger but Alonso is my idea of a winger, pacy with intent of a goal or setting up a goal in mind. Willian is a lovely footballer but pacy isn't my first thought when considering him.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Alonso has pace once he gets up to speed, but his acceleration is pants.

            Open Controls
    3. noquarternt
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Alonso has always been a quality striker, surprised he doesn’t start up front.

      Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    20 pts from 6 hahahaha

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      15 from 9, your score is stellar.

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nice brag.
      14(-4) from 8 here...

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      13 minus 4 here with 3 to play. One of them Traore. Sad times.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hopefully Digne plays tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  6. Iggypop
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Gw rank of 600k ish Mark with 24 points!

    Open Controls
    1. Quite Big Dunc
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      What about the 599999 people who did better this week? Are any of them called Mark? #markwatch

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        My name is Mark and I have 32 points..

        https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/006/216/TRUESTORY.jpg

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who's Mark?

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Who’s mark??????

      Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Ryan (buton)
    Taa soy boly (lund lascels)
    Kdb mane salah perez (traore)
    Dcl vardy ings

    Which?

    A) vardy traore -4 to auba saka
    B) lund to basham/egan
    C) lund traore -4 to basham/egan sarr
    (If b or c, gw30 salah vardy -4 to auba fernandes)

    Open Controls
  8. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is McCarthy's place under threat? Heard he had another stinker today.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Poor for second goal. Alternative is no improvement.

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Tbf their whole defense had a stinker. He saved a couple of one-on-ones.

      Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      watching MOTD he was at fault for both goals so I'd say so

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah
      Gunn could come in next game

      Open Controls
      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bit annoying. Knew I'd need 1 more keeper for bench boost but now it's looking like 2.

        Open Controls
  9. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    So no Martial tomorrow. Glad I got bruno in for him.

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      This. Could be the only good news story of my GW

      Open Controls
    2. Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Confirmed?

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Says no Manchester evening news website that he didn't travel with the rest of the team.

        Open Controls
  10. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Ings and Barnes out
    Long and Fernandes in

    Mad?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Long is unless he's fodder.

      Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      just now

      Open Controls

      Open Controls
  11. GuenDoozy
    54 mins ago

    Early thoughts here? Got 2fts and wanna bring in bruno somehow but cant think of a way without losing KDB (Id rather keep)

    Hendo
    TAA Saiss Stephens
    Salah Mane KDB Traore
    Auba Jimmy Ings

    McCarthy Laselles Taylor Hayden

    0.0itb

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        44 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          You want Bruno. Salah form is poor for his price. Mane more likely to haul than Salah for me, unfortunately. Regardless there's a very slim chance that Mane and Salah will haul in the same game, 1/4 your team value for two players chugging from the same team's points swill, so diversify.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            35 mins ago

            Don’t agree. Bruno dived to win the penalty last week and next 3 for United are tough. He might be a decent player but getting rid of Salah when he has Bournemouth and Palace at home in next 3 is likely not to end well.

            Open Controls
          2. GuenDoozy
            34 mins ago

            They have b'mouth next though, and some good fixtures incoming. Salah has got 42 points in the last 5 and is a high EO risk, think It makes sense to stick

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              They had Watford yesterday, a done deal or so they thought. Teams fighting relegation can't afford to roll over, to anyone. I'm a form over fixtures man anyway but I'd look on Norwich Friday night and Watford yesterday to be wary of so-called easy fixtures to bear many gifts. Hammers also on a bounce. A goal missed or conceded regardless of scorelines could relegate them. Plus the league is done, a matter of time to get the points. Champions League and possibly FA Cup also Pool priorities. Pool have plenty have a lot more players than United to share attacking spoils, plus, as Qaiss says, Bruno is streetwise enough to dive for a penalty.

              Open Controls
  12. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Ryan (buton)
    Taa soy boly (lund lascels)
    Kdb mane salah perez (traore)
    Dcl vardy ings

    Which?.

    A) vardy traore -4 to auba saka
    B) lund to basham/egan
    C) lund traore -4 to basham/egan sarr
    (If b or c, gw30 salah vardy -4 to auba fernandes)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wait until FA Cup is over. 1 a page is more than enough.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Extremely tight budget

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Waiting beats more hits.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightf0x
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ryan lund traore salah/mane dcl vardy want this out to pope egan/basham sarr fernandes jota/jimi auba, so sorting out to do this moves over gw29 to gw31/32

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              FH31? Probably good to know who plays before next transfer.

              Open Controls
  13. tomasjj
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Teams that play GW 31?
    Wolves
    Bournemouth
    Burnley
    Watford
    Aston Villa
    Newcastle

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      No, only the top 4 have a guaranteed game. I would say Norwich - Everton may also go ahead. Hoping Liverpool lose to Chelsea in the cup also and they’ll have a game if so.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Norwich-Everton OR Spurs-West Ham, but not both, will definitely go ahead (whichever of Norwich or Spurs doesn't advance in FA cup will play in 31).

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yup, just think Norwich have a chance of survival if they focus on PL and win their nice run of games coming up. Spurs meanwhile appointed Mourinho to win a trophy. They won’t be winning the PL or CL with him, so FA Cup they have a chance.

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          So to be played:

          Burnley - Watford
          Wolves- Bournemouth

          Likely:
          Norwich - Everton

          Could be:
          Villa - Newcastle
          Liverpool - C Palace

          ?

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Right

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    39 mins ago

    Damn Sarr was a house on fire!

    Open Controls
  15. TB303
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Messi or Maradona?

    I’m swinging towards Diego after watching the doc. But then again I’m sure I’d be siding Messi after watching a decent Messi doc

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which doc?

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who do think was the better footballer, (Real) Ronaldo or Pele?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ive heard that a lot of Pele’s goals were from pre season games and when there weren’t offsides.. Ronaldo had a better scoring record than Messi/Portuguese Ronaldo up until his big injury which led to him being injured for 2 years I think? Probably Ronaldo but with Pele, it was like he was from the future how good he was in that era

        Open Controls
    3. TB303
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      The Diego doc (same director as Amy and Senna) very good

      Open Controls
    4. Nightf0x
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Leo

      Open Controls
  16. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    I’m currently in Australia so don’t watch any of the games. Wake up and check the scores. Wtf happened?

    Hayden my 2nd highest scorer with 3. Remarkably that’s for a green arrow.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      32 mins ago

      Brutal

      Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      29 mins ago

      Same buddy. Optus mini match is gold

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get on Optus Sport fella.
      It’s cheap (compared to UK).
      Get all matches live and On demand. 3 minute highlights of every game plus 25 min “mini matches” highlights.

      Open Controls
  17. TB303
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    2ft
    Auba price rise tonight

    Vardy -> Auba
    Robo -> Coady

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Vardy could be ok for next gw.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        He may be fit, but that doesn’t make him ok. Auba the far superior option

        Open Controls
    2. TB303
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      But I’d lose a pool def. is the trade-off worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. The_Fish
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Not for me

        Open Controls
  18. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    With 26 points in gw27 and i thought it was the worst gw of the season.

    Open Controls
  19. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I think Im going to ship out Firmino (what a disappointment) for Auba (the scoring machine)...exact cash...likely going FH for GW 31 so unconcerned with his possible blank.

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Do it. No brainer.

      Open Controls
    2. fusen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Swapping either Vardy or Firm for Auba seems an entirely logical thing to do

      Open Controls
  20. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Antonio anyone?

    Open Controls
  21. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    17 from 7... -4 to get that.. so 13.. you got to wonder sometimes why you put in the thought and effort for this, while the guy next in you league gets 19 off the bench from sarr for vardy's non show.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.