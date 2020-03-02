848
Scout Notes March 2

Fernandes and Calvert-Lewin continue fine FPL form after goalkeeping blunders

Everton 1-1 Manchester United

  • Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.3m) | Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m)
  • Assists: None | Nemanja Matic (£4.8m)
  • Bonus: Fernandes x3, Matic, Calvert-Lewin x2

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.3m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) were on the scoresheet again as Everton and Manchester United played out a one-all draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Both players were indebted to some questionable goalkeeping as their purple patches of form continued in Gameweek 28.

Calvert-Lewin’s second-minute opener was a particularly fortuitous one, with the Everton striker charging down a kick out from a ponderous David de Gea (£5.4m) and seeing the ricochet sail into the Spaniard’s unguarded net.

Fernandes drew the scores level after half an hour, with his well-hit but saveable effort from 25+ yards out sailing through the grasp of Jordan Pickford (£5.3m).

While the goals themselves owed a significant debt to good fortune, Calvert-Lewin and Fernandes were once more at the heart of their respective sides’ offensive play and they could easily have banked attacking returns without Lady Luck.

Calvert-Lewin, in particular, looks like scoring in every game at present.

The Everton striker might be profligate at times but when the opportunities arrive at the rate they currently are, then a sky-high goal conversion rate isn’t the be-all and end-all.

He should have put Everton two goals to the good soon after his early strike, being denied by de Gea after latching onto a Michael Keane (£5.2m) punt and racing clear of United’s napping backline.

The Red Devils’ busy shot-stopper kept out another Calvert-Lewin effort midway through the second half before the mid-price Fantasy Premier League forward had a goal controversially chalked off late on, with a floored Gyfli Sigurdsson (£7.3m) deemed to have been interfering with play as his teammate’s strike deflected off Harry Maguire (£5.3m) and past a wrong-footed de Gea.

Ancelotti praised his number nine after the game, saying:

Dominic also did really well, he played a fantastic game, not just with the goal. He was involved in a lot, he fought and played well.

It’s pretty much the Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison (£8.3m) show from an FPL perspective at Everton.

The Toffees are steadily shipping goals (just one clean sheet this calendar year) and Carlo Ancelotti continues to rotate around his immovable strike pairing, with the Italian making another five changes to his starting XI from the Gameweek 27 defeat at Arsenal.

Richarlison blanked for just the second time in seven starts but the Brazilian’s owners will have been content to again see him in a number of promising positions and, another day, he too could have hauled.

The former Watford man couldn’t direct a header on target from Leighton Baines’ (£4.9m) inviting cross in first-half stoppage time and later failed to react to a Sigurdsson free-kick that bounced back off the upright and into his path.

The Iceland international then drew a superb save from de Gea after receiving Richarlison’s pass in the 91st minute, not just ruining an assist for the Brazilian but then denying Calvert-Lewin a match-winning second goal as he remained seated in the United six-yard box.

Fernandes isn’t quite the goal-poaching menace that Calvert-Lewin is but the Portugal international, whose current points-per-match average of 8.0 is better than any other Fantasy asset, looks as if he could plunder FPL returns from a variety of situations.

On free-kicks and corners, as well as penalties, Fernandes is as much a creator as he is a goal-getter.

He perhaps wasn’t quite as influential at Goodison Park as he had been against Watford or Bruges previously but still probed dangerously in the number ten role, registering six of United’s 14 shots – albeit mostly from distance.

There was an excellent opportunity to score his second goal shortly before full-time but Pickford redeemed himself by not only clawing away Fernandes’ shanked effort from seven yards but also blocking Odion Ighalo‘s (£6.5m) rebound.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of his January transfer window capture from Sporting Lisbon:

It was a good goal. A first-time pass by Nemanja [Matic] in our press. Of course, it was a misplaced pass by them but Bruno striking the ball from outside the box… he did have a few strikes but the goal was good.

I think he’s always trying to create something, to score goals or create chances. Sometimes he misses, sometimes he scores.

He’s a good player and we have been missing that type of player to do that for us, I’m very pleased with his overall contribution.

In contrast to the roaming Fernandes, Anthony Martial (£8.0m) was fairly static in the number nine role – but then he often is, and has semi-frequently popped up with a goal in the past when his performances bordered on the disinterested.

There was to be no attacking return this time, however, with a ninth-minute shot that he dragged wide as close as he came to finding a way past Pickford.

That he was even on the field came as something of a surprise, as he had been a doubt for the game with a thigh injury and wasn’t spotted at the team hotel the evening before.

In our weekly reminder never to completely trust what Solksjaer says in his pre-match press conferences, Martial made the starting XI for the 18th time in 19 Gameweeks – and apparently it was never in doubt:

It was just a precaution on Thursday, [Martial] probably could have played. We didn’t take the risk though, knowing Odion was going to play well and there would be no problem.

Daniel James (£5.8m) missed this clash but should be back for the Manchester derby, with his manager saying ahead of kick-off:

He got a knock on Thursday but he’ll be fine for Thursday [against Derby in the FA Cup] or definitely next weekend so not too much to worry about.

The early clanger from de Gea ruined United’s run of three straight Premier League clean sheets and there’ll be few FPL managers investing in the Red Devils’ defenders in the run-up to Gameweek 29, given that their free-scoring cross-city rivals will visit Old Trafford next Sunday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) and co, who would seem set for a Blank Gameweek 31 given the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals, are an interesting proposition after the March international break, however, with the season run-in looking favourable.

On the subject of defences, Everton lost another member of their backline to injury.

Already without the sidelined Lucas Digne (£5.8m), the Toffees saw Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) limp off with a thigh strain early on – Ancelotti saying after the match that the club will “see in the next few days” how bad the Irishman’s muscle problem is.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman (Sidibe 27′), Keane, Holgate, Baines; Walcott (Bernard 62′), Gomes (Kean 81′), Davies, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United XI (4-3-1-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Mata 72′), Matic, Fred; Fernandes; Martial (Williams 88′), Greenwood (Ighalo 72′).

848 Comments
  Just Kreuzing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Traore to Sarr now ?

    Open Controls
    Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Opinion on this:

    Firmino+Webster to Auba+Doherty (-4) ?
    Will wait for FA cup and potential injuries...

    Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Would a player do a Toddler celebration?

    Open Controls
  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Potential WC if DGW29 happens:

    Ederson, Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Egan, Fernandez, Taylor
    Salah, KDB, Sarr, McNeil, Saka
    Aubameyang, Jimenez, Jota

    Would hopefully see a decent rank rise in the double and prepares nicely for GW31. Would FH in 34. Only potential issue would be having to use transfers to set up for BB in 37.

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Guessing you already have KDB mate? And will Saka play both games? So it's mainly just Auba and Ederson?

      Open Controls
      I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Yeah I already have KDB. Would expect Saka to play both Kolasinac injured and Tierney recovering. It's not just about the double though. Gets me the Wolves triple up I actually want and a strong BGW31 team.

        Open Controls
    BNMC
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I'll also be tempted to WC if DGW29 happens. I'm looking at a KDB+Mahrez double-up with Auba and Ederson; maybe Saka too.

      Open Controls
    Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      A decent plan if your current team is a mess. Will get 6 x FTs between when we know the GW37 fixtures and GW37 itself, and if around half the teams have a DGW in 37 (which should be about right), you should have (by law of averages) 7 or 8 DGWers in there already, so should be able to get pretty close to 15 x DGWers for the BB.

      Open Controls
      Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I suppose in terms of numbers, the optimal on paper for a GW29 WC (if Man City v Arsenal happens) is 3 x Man City, 3 x Arsenal, and 9 x players who play in GW31.

        Open Controls
        BNMC
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          What other Arsenal player would you look at besides Saka and Auba? I like Pepe but feel he's too expensive.

          Open Controls
          Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Pepe could be a punt for the DGW only I suppose. Is a shame Arsenal are gash really isn't it 🙂

            Open Controls
        bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes 6 DGWers and with 2 FT's you've got an 11 for GW31

          Open Controls
        Nutella
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          When will we know if this is the case?

          Open Controls
    Fit_to_drop
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Try and replace McNeil (who is not prolific) with someone like Antonio (now playing as a striker)

      Open Controls
  BNMC
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    I like Deeney as a super out-there differential pick. 6.2m, nailed, pretty consistent, on penalties, decent fixtures, doesn't blank in 31, only 2% owned... what's not to like?

    Open Controls
    Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      His face?

      Seriously though, a good pick.

      Open Controls
    Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Better options at around the same price?

      At least they feel better.

      Open Controls
    Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Dominic, Jimenez and Jota being better is only issue.

      Differential wise, yes, he is a decent pick. Bit of a hot head.

      Open Controls
      Citizenkane91
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        But Wolves have better options at the back than Watford, more coveted slots there. So Sweet is a very good shout.

        Open Controls
    noquarternt
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Surely Sarr

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Think I had a similar feeling towards him about this time last year?
      I have a strong feeling he got sent off a few minutes into the first game of a DGW. Is that right?

      Open Controls
      BNMC
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        I know for a fact that he got sent off against Arsenal, but was that a DGW?

        Open Controls
      Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Not sure it was a DGW, but is was definitely an early RC against Arsenal just after he was a bandwagon.

        Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        4 hours ago

        Arsenal, that's right.
        I guess it wasn't a double then, all I remember a strong sense of betrayal from my genius differential pick.
        Thanks both.

        Open Controls
    dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I like the pick!

      Open Controls
      Your Man With The Hair
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Here, i think you dropped this:

R

        R

        Open Controls
    Fit_to_drop
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      He has only scored 2 points less than DCL since GW24. I Would have him in my team

      Open Controls
  lord_trumpington
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Auba or Jimmy a better replacement option for Vardy?

    Can afford either so money no issue

    Open Controls
    Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Jimenez. Next couple of games wont be easy for Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'd go Auba if your team is in good shape. Personally i'm not going there as dont want to spend that much and like my team with the funds spread out a bit. I'd still be looking at way to get one of Jimmy or Jota in

      Open Controls
      lord_trumpington
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Getting both would mean losing DCL or Ings (of which I think Ings would be the fall guy)

        Open Controls
        dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          yeah I agree, Soton seem to be on the beach. I'd wait a week, i liked Ralph post match interview, he was mad, may see a reaction vs Newcastle

          Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Does it not depend on your GW31 plan?
      I have both if that helps.

      Open Controls
      lord_trumpington
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thanks, I don't really have a plan for GW31 if I am honest 🙂

        Open Controls
        Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Probably Jim then.

          Open Controls
  dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this? Over rated chip and with WC gone, allows me to focus on keeping my money in my 11 and using transfers to ride the double/blanks. I know the General is looking at BB this week

    Ederson McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Lascelles Doherty Egan
    Sarr Grealish Barnes Mo KDB
    Ings DCL Jimenez

    Also 1ft so can perhaps move Lascelles on to guy with a better fixture, can wait to see if Lascelles blanks in 31 and if so I move to Saiss could be an option)

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Seems like a plan. Andy did it the other week and did well with it - DGWs always disappoint.

      Open Controls
      dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        yeah though i feel he got lucky to spike to McNeil haul as he doesnt put up double digits

        Open Controls
    Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      If those are your thoughts, do it. Don't let others put you off 🙂

      Open Controls
    Citizenkane91
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A strong case for BBing.

      Open Controls
  aapoman
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Martial to Sarr? Have B. Fernandes as well and Martial just looks shocking and invisible most matches.

    Open Controls
    BNMC
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Good move. Do it

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Do it. Though Martial has looked shocking and invisible most of most matches for nearly 5 years now, not just recently.

      Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If nothing else more important, good move

      Open Controls
    noquarternt
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yeah do it

      Open Controls
    Jullepuu
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      If you don't have DCL, Richarlison could be a good replacement as well

      Open Controls
  Amey
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I forgot to post this yesterday .....

Long Live VAR !!

    Long Live VAR !!

    Open Controls
    Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Was that a correct decision?

      I'm a noob when it comes to offside rules but that decision didnt made sense to me by any means 😀

      Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Siggy was offside & in GK's way.
        I know that he didn't interfere but you don't have to when you're in front of GK i guess.

        Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        50:50 call as they say 😉

        Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Just watched it. Obvious offside, he was sitting on DDG's toes.

      Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yep
        Lazy Siggy
        😀

        Open Controls
  noquarternt
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would you move DCL or Ings to Jota?

    Feels like a bit of a luxury transfer when holding this week could be a differential in its own...

    Open Controls
    dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      Do you have any wolves attackers or other fires to put out? If its no to both, i'd do Ing to Jota

      Open Controls
      noquarternt
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        No wolves and no fires. Yeah it's hard, feel Ings could do alright though, should be back and ready to blast in a fluke v Newcastle. Thanks for the thoughts.

        Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'm considering Ings to Jota.

      Open Controls
  MJM
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Has anyone beaten 20(-8)= 12 this season? Asking for a friend...

    Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Feel for your "friend"

      Open Controls
    Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21754251

      This might be your close friend

      Open Controls
      Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Oh, its you only 😮

        https://media.tenor.com/images/fdc7441131e68b76d9141ebddfb7d7c9/tenor.gif?ctx=share

        Open Controls
  Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.4m who has a game in 31?

    Open Controls
    Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Charlie Taylor probably. If you can dig up an extra 0.1, Saiss

      Open Controls
      dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        agree with this, if newcastle dont beat WBA this week, then Lascelles is an option

        Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Charlie Taylor

      Open Controls
      Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Thinking Firmino dunk > Auba Taylor for a hit. Worth it?

        Open Controls
        Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Not sure tbh
          If a DGW, Maybe yes

          Open Controls
          Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Yup will only do if it's a dgw. Cheers

            Open Controls
    aapoman
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      C. Taylor easily

      Open Controls
    BNMC
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Lascelles may have a game, if WBA beat Newcastle.

      Open Controls
    Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  Dele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Pending no injures G2G? Got one eye on Ings > Jota.

    McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty, Soy
    Salah, Mane, Fernandes, KDB
    Jimenez, Ings, DCL

    Button, Lacelles, Douglas Luiz, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      That'll do.

      Open Controls
    2. Wheato182
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Not sure on the wolves double up myself.

      Open Controls
  14. Wheato182
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Ings to DCL or just stick??

    Current team

    Pope
    TAA - Doherty - Soy
    Barnes - KDB - Bruno - Salah
    Jimi - Firmino - Ings*

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      What about Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. Wheato182
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Not to sure on doubling up on Wolves up top, will have a think about it tho....

        Open Controls
  15. BigDaveSaves
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Curious as to why most people seem to be saving their Free Hit for a later date and not using it in GW31. Are there a good few games expected to go ahead 31?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Worth more in a decent double then loading up on some meh players.

      Open Controls
  16. aborg
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Just a talking point:

    For the first time ever I’m finding myself lagging badly in my ML.
    I’m used to battling it out in the top 3 at this stage and winning my ML half of the times.
    This season I’m miles away in my ML and can’t seem to put a foot. I’m about to throw the towel.

    I realized that if you start the season badly and your early WC does not work out, you end up chasing for the rest of the season and the choices you make become more irrational as GW’s pass by and the points deficit just increase more.
    - Bringing in players after a haul or two does not work when you are chasing.
    - Taking hits this season is not giving me much advantage as I used to have.
    - Differential captain choices backfired.

    Anyone can relate to this in some way or other?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Absolutely.
      Not a psychologist, but I think it is a fairly typical human response.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I've never understood the mentality of going against your natural instinct and picking differentials in the hope of catching up when your behind, it's only likely to dig you into a deeper hole. I'd go with your natural instinct and hope that your knowledge is enough to make up the deficit.

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        There's a difference between picking sensible differentials and just going all out chasing points. For example, I captained TAA for the West Ham game as I was expecting attacking returns and maybe a CS. I ended up with a green arrow of around 120k places.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          If you genuinely believe that a differential is going to score as many or more than the popular option then absolutely go for it, that's taking advantage of your natural instinct.

          Open Controls
  17. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Firmino dunk > Auba Taylor for a hit worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Heck yeah

      Open Controls
  18. BNMC
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    So here's what I've got:

    Ryan
    TAA Enda Boly (Soy Rico)
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish (Cantwell)
    Firmino Ings DCL

    1 FT, 1.3 in the bank. What to do?

    A. Firmino to Jimenez for free
    B. Ings to Jimenez for free
    C. Ings to someone slightly cheaper (Jota or Deeney) and Firmino to Auba (-4)

    If we have DGW29 then it's a completely different story - I'll be inclined to WC. Will probably wait until Saturday morning to finalise my decisions.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Hit! Hit! Hit!

      Open Controls
  19. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    So the spike in Corona Virus cases here in the UK over the last few days has led to a COBRA meeting that will announce a course of emergency ACTION tomorrow.

    HMmm!

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Will they be able to fit in an emergency reaction when Boris has only a few days between Caribbean Holidays?
      I read something on Gordon Brown earlier. Not very public friendly but chaired an emergency cobra meeting every day at 7am during foot and mouth disease. These guys are charlatans.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Don't worry Richie - the wedding and baby will make everything ok.

        Open Controls
  20. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Feel like I'm on a slippery slope of late in my ML.
    Ever since a botched TC on Mané in the DGW, my two closest rivals have closed the gap and I'm now trailing one of them by 30 points, and the other is gaining on me, only 19 pts away and with a TC Chip to spare.

    What am I doing wrong?

    This is my team:
    Ryan - McCarthy
    TAA - Robbo - Pereira - O'Connell - Lascelles
    Salah - KdB - Martial - Perez - Cantwell
    Vardy - Ings - Greenwood
    Got 1 FT and 0.3 ITB.

    Feel like ripping the whole team apart, nothing is working out for me lately...

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Too much Leicester and Ings reverting to the mean. A Wolf or two will make it look much more positive.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Leicester's fixtures just look too good to ignore.. Atleast I thought so.
        Maybe Ings --> Jota will do the trick?

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.