57
Big Numbers March 12

FPL Gameweek 30: analysis of the key underlying stats

57 Comments
Share

Our Big Numbers piece returns as we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 30 and beyond.

With this feature using stats from our Members Area, only subscribers can read on.

Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading – as well as seeing a list of the benefits that membership brings – can do so by clicking here.

Rolling monthly subscriptions are now available for £2.99Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    0 - Average score for Leicester players when their game is cancelled on Saturday

    Open Controls
    1. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      You mean 'I desperately hope the Leicester players and their family/friends are healthy soon'...?

      Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you keep Aguero? Can’t see him playing but not sure...

    Open Controls
  3. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Triple Burnley in for a -8.

    We will not go quietly into the Night!

    Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    What’s a gw30?

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You know the non Double Gameweek.

      Open Controls
  5. LǝgleSs e|even
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any insider info on who the 3 quarantined Leicester 1st team players are?

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's in Brendan Rodgers envelope...

      Open Controls
    2. Naby K8a
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Soyuncu, Perez and Amartey.

      Open Controls
      1. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Just speculating or?

        Open Controls
        1. Naby K8a
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Doing the rounds on social media atm

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Meaning one guy said it and then the twitter morons kept sharing and repeating it to each other so much that they now believe its true

            Open Controls
  6. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Play which one?

    A) Perez (wat)
    A) Saiss (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was about to say that it doesn't matter, since Perez was dropped. But with 3 players out...

      Coin toss, Saiss perhaps.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Which 3 players are out?

        Open Controls
  7. ludaslol
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pope
    Doherty TAA Egan
    KDB Barnes Salah Fernandes
    Ings Auba Jimi

    Saka, Williams, Lascelles

    1 FT . Doing FH in 31 so need to use the transfer.

    Any suggestions?

    Thinking of probably getting a Chelsea player in against Villa

    Open Controls
  8. The Gobstopper
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Okay. New game. Given that we don't know when the season will be cancelled/postponed (I use will because it is inevitable), let's turn fantasy football into real fantasy football.

    Here's the task: pick a fixture and give the score, scorers, etc. To make it more fun, though, don't just give all the points to your players.

    I'll start.

    Arsenal vs Brighton: 2-1
    - Goals (Arsenal): Auba, Luiz
    - Assists (Arsenal): Ozil, Saka
    - Goals (Brighton): Dunk
    - Assists (Brighton): Mooy
    - Bonus Points: Luiz (3), Ozil (2), Dunk (1)
    - Red Cards: Xhaka ('cause, you know...)

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
        25 mins ago

        You think everyone is bored? Good luck with your game.

        Open Controls
        1. The Gobstopper
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bored? Don't know. Wasn't really thinking about people being bored (although if they are here, it's likely to kill whatever boredom they have...and since we have no idea what's going to happen, why not have a bit of fun?).

          Open Controls
      • Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Norwich vs Southampton: 2-1

        - Goals: Pukki, Cantwell, Ings
        - Assists: Buendia, Aarons, Ward-Prowse
        - Bonus: Buendia (3), Ings & Cantwell (2)

        Open Controls
        1. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          I’d be happy as an Ings and Cantwell owner. Although I’m benching Cantwell

          Open Controls
          1. Coys96
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I'd play him

            Open Controls
        2. The Gobstopper
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Glad I held on to JWP. Was going to move him for a DGW 31 player but felt he might return in this match. Buendia looked dangerous, though. Worth considering with upcoming fixtures...

          Open Controls
      • PlumaPiedra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Isn't this the point of FPL anyway, guessing who will score the most in a fixture and getting those players?

        Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Everton 4 -0 Liverpool

        Goals - DCL 2, Richarlison, Robertson og

        Assists - Digne,Richarlison,Walcott 2

        Bonus - DCL(3) Richarlison(2) Walcott (1)

        Open Controls
      • The Gobstopper
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: 1-3

        Goals: C. Wilson (2), King, Miliojevic (pen)
        Assists: Billing, Ake, Zaha
        Bonus: C. Wilson (3), King (2), Billing (1)

        Open Controls
    2. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      If the season was to get cancelled as such I’d at least like to see the teams in the relegation zone and the teams in the promotion spots go through a play off to see who gets promoted/relegated. Only fair ish way I can see if doing it. Could still argue those teams in the bottom 3 may not have been there come seasons end though.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        They will just have to play the rest of the games when they can. And plan next season with less cup matches perhaps. And they have the summer.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Interesting suggestion earlier that teams start next season with current points totals

        Open Controls
    3. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Can City v Arsenal be rearranged for when the City v Madrid game was supposed to be now?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        It could.

        Open Controls
        1. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Possible dgw30

          Open Controls
        2. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          What GW would that fall into ?

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        You just know that the season will be postponed the day before

        Open Controls
      3. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I’d like this. I took a -12 last week to have 5 “DGW” players. A quick rearranging would help.

        Open Controls
      4. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        QGW in GW 38.

        Open Controls
    4. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Felt like a harsh red.

      Open Controls
      1. The Gobstopper
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who, Xhaka? Yeah. I mean his reputation proceeds him, but leave it to VAR to get it wrong. Maupay's reaction didn't help, either...

        Open Controls
        1. The Gobstopper
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Oh wait, you're not playing my game... Thought it might be a reply-fail to the above. : )

          Open Controls
        2. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Semedo got sent off for a challenge on the edge of the box against Wolves.

          Open Controls
          1. The Gobstopper
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah, picked up on that a bit too late... : )

            Open Controls
      2. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Very

        Open Controls
    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/City_Chief/status/1238199924866588673

      Mendy in the bunker.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        He really lives in a mansion?

        Open Controls
        1. Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It's The Sun; they probably just made it up. Knowing them, it could actually be the Mendy that plays for Leicester.

          Open Controls
    6. RedGunPowder
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Price will beat Van Gerwen!

      Open Controls
    7. drughi
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      What to do with pepe ?

      A. Keep for brighton
      B. Sell for Alli/other playing mid gw 31

      Open Controls
      1. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        What if Pépé has a double

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm not falling for that one again

          Open Controls
    8. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Imagine a gw38 with every team having 9 or 10 fixtures 😯 It could happen

      Open Controls
      1. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        And your captain gets injured 10minutes into the first game for all of it 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        imagine the impossibility of picking the starting players for such a scenario

        Open Controls
      3. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Gotta save BB for GW38!?

        Open Controls
      4. drughi
        • 10 Years
        just now

        FH gw 38 could be epic

        Open Controls
    9. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone on my FB made a good point about sports events being cancelled. Many of these fans will just go into crowded areas and watch the games together in pubs. Wouldn't this be even more dangerous as it's a more confined space?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Definitely, it’s been said many times that indoor gatherings are far more dangerous than outdoor

        Open Controls
    10. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Europa League total score: Home teams 1-10 away teams so far.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.