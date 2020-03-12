Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) – which has lead to the Gunners’ Gameweek 30 match at Brighton to be postponed.

The news was revealed in an official club statement on Thursday evening that explained the Spaniard would, in line with government guidelines, begin a period of self-isolation.

Included in the statement was confirmation that Arsenal’s London Colney training centre had been closed and that a “significant” number of individuals who work there will also self-isolate.

This is expected to include the “full first-team squad and coaching staff” although it must be remembered that West Ham’s squad and manager David Moyes were all in contact with Arsenal in Gameweek 29.

Furthermore, Arsenal also faced League One club Portsmouth at Fratton Park over the last 10 days.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.” – Arsenal statement

The news came just a short time after the Premier League had issued a statement of their own to insist that all Gameweek 30 matches were scheduled to go ahead as normal.

However, this latest update is likely to put paid to that directive, as the entire Arsenal squad is now unavailable for their Gameweek 30 trip to Brighton.

As a result, the Seagulls announced later on Thursday evening that their meeting with the Gunners had now been called off.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with Mikel Arteta and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“It’s absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind, Saturday’s match has been postponed. We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation. As expected, the Premier League have now released a subsequent statement announcing an emergency meeting with all clubs on Friday morning.” – Brighton chief executive, Paul Barber

“In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures. The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.” – Premier League statement

For all of Thursday’s COVID-19 related updates read our earlier round-up by CLICKING HERE.