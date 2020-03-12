454
News March 12

Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

454 Comments
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) – which has lead to the Gunners’ Gameweek 30 match at Brighton to be postponed.

The news was revealed in an official club statement on Thursday evening that explained the Spaniard would, in line with government guidelines, begin a period of self-isolation.

Included in the statement was confirmation that Arsenal’s London Colney training centre had been closed and that a “significant” number of individuals who work there will also self-isolate.

This is expected to include the “full first-team squad and coaching staff” although it must be remembered that West Ham’s squad and manager David Moyes were all in contact with Arsenal in Gameweek 29.

Furthermore, Arsenal also faced League One club Portsmouth at Fratton Park over the last 10 days.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.” – Arsenal statement

The news came just a short time after the Premier League had issued a statement of their own to insist that all Gameweek 30 matches were scheduled to go ahead as normal.

However, this latest update is likely to put paid to that directive, as the entire Arsenal squad is now unavailable for their Gameweek 30 trip to Brighton.

As a result, the Seagulls announced later on Thursday evening that their meeting with the Gunners had now been called off.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with Mikel Arteta and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“It’s absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind, Saturday’s match has been postponed. We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation. As expected, the Premier League have now released a subsequent statement announcing an emergency meeting with all clubs on Friday morning.” – Brighton chief executive, Paul Barber

“In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures. The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.” – Premier League statement

For all of Thursday’s COVID-19 related updates read our earlier round-up by CLICKING HERE.

  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1238244369527984129

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Can't believe the fa letting this league continue just so Liverpool win the league. Rigged from top to bottom. Disgrace.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Grow up fella

      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        meeting tomorrow, it would be completely unbelievable if it isn't postponed

        1. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          How come Olympiacos team wasn't quarantined?

      3. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why are you such a complete tw@t

        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ye…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Hahah

      4. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Take a break.

      5. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        How is that rigged?

      6. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        What's triggering me is people on social media acting as if they care of about players / publics health. When really they just don't want Liverpool to win the league. Pathetic.

        1. Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Or have very poor FPL ranks

      7. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sort yourself out

  2. DavidMunday815
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Hi everybody - just a quick one to say that the article has now been updated to include the official announcement from Brighton that their Gameweek 30 meeting with Arsenal has now been POSTPONED following the news about Mikel Arteta.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Two players gone 13 more tomorrow

    3. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Cheers Dave, appreciate your hard work

    4. Blueberg
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Auba to maupay

    5. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thx

    6. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      On the ball.

  3. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone feel like the expert who is claiming fans are likely to infect around the same number of people in their family as they are in a football stadium is kind of talking sh1te? I mean, I can't recall who it was and haven't checked his credentials and yeah yeah policy driven by mathematical modelling etc, but, really? This just doesn't make sense to me. Close contact at pub, on public transport, at turnstiles, on concourses, in seats, at half time on concourses, in toilets, then do it all again in reverse. He's trying to claim you'd be proximate and likely to infect the same couple of people as at home, if that's where you were ordered to stay. Does this make any sense?

    1. El Presidente
        just now

        Supposedly British government's chief medical officer can you believe It?

        He should have been fired in the spot.

    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      How infuriating if it was next week and we’d all played our FHs!! Wonder if FPL will reinstate any played non-cancellable chips if the gw doesn’t go ahead.

    3. Lazaretti
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      So I think I use my FT to do Auba to Jimmy and captain him.

      Other C candidates are, Salah, Mane, KdB?

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        It's all getting cancelled mate

        1. Lazaretti
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes most likely. Atm information is that all games bar BRI vs ARS will be played...

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Need games to be on to bother.

        1. Lazaretti
          • 2 Years
          just now

          True.

      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'd wait until the Premier League meeting tomorrow before locking in that transfer.

        If the Wolves match is also called off - it may be a move you'll have jumped too early on.

        (Wolves have played Olympiakos, with a confirmed case & due to play West Ham, who played Arsenal, also with a confirmed case.)

        1. Manani
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          the fact that wolves played even with confirmed case is kinda silly lol

        2. Lazaretti
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I will wait for tomorrow. It was surprising in first place when they announced that GW30 will be played that I haven't even thought any transfers yet. And plan was to save FT and C Auba.

    4. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      How mental has this year been. The earth is in turmoil. Half expecting an impending asteroid strike to be announced next week

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just glad to be alive and well fella

      2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bloody asteroids, always going on strike

      3. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've almost filled up my loyalty card at my local cafe for food AND drink an all

        Squeaky bum time

      4. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Boris and Trump in charge. Anything possible

      5. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        The media only bring out the "MASSIVE ASTEROID could DESTROY Earth in 6 months!" news when they have nothing else to write about 😉

      6. Drop the Dendoncker
        • 6 Years
        just now

        At least you'll go happy knowing you got over 100pts last week.

    5. KDB4PREZ
        12 mins ago

        What way would GW29 points work considering the DGW didn’t happen? Everyone get 0? Or just let points accumulated until now without the City v arsenal games points?

        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          What? 29 is done

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          GW29 is completed.

          1. lespaul
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Some teams will get -4 -8 etc this week

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              just now

              In GW30, probably. Free hit teams should get the chip back.

        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Week 29 closed, updated and finished.

        4. Whats the Huth
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gw29 is over and done with mayen

          1. KDB4PREZ
              just now

              Cheers

        5. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Has there been any update on employees being able to work from home? Bit annoying and concerning that we have to use the tube ten times a week given the situation

          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Nope. I'd get cabs mate, or self isolate. But this will go on for 4 months. Stay safe mate

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Cabs too expensive and company not willing to reimburse. Sadly not allowing us to work from home as government haven't instructed so. Getting a bit worried if I'm honest

          2. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Up to individual companies I guess.

            Mine is trying it out en masse tomorrow to check the kit and capacity etc.

            1. TheTinman
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Brown Cow works for one of the big 4 eh?

              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Sadly not

          3. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            My work have told us to stay at home for next 4 weeks unless absolutely critical to go into office.

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Sound company there fella

          4. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            I can't work from home 🙁

            1. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Hard for a train driver I imagine

            2. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Stay safe mate and travel cautiously

          5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            I think it’s got to come from the employers themselves at this point. Initially at least. I’ve asked my employees to stagger their work hours

          6. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            I'm still due in the office tomorrow, but I can't see it continuing from next Monday.

            Every client we're working with is already arranging/had made WFH arrangements - so I'd imagine decisions being made pretty rapidly. (If they're not, and you're getting no response, then WTF really.)

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Note: Work in Tech. Majority of us had a test WFH day today. Will be different per industry I guess.

              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                I work in tech which is why I'm baffled as to why I can't wfh until further notice. Usually allowed here and there but company not willing to allow everyone to wfh unless the government says so

                🙁

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah it's a weird one. Money is a motivator, can't help but feel that is a factor - but it feels like everyone is scrambling to arrange themselves for this before making announcements.

                  I can understand that, as if there's not proper procedures then all hell breaks loose for the business - but on the flip side, it's happening everywhere.

          7. Blueberg
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            I work for a shipping agency and we have all been told to work from home until further notice, though we may have to board ships if completely necessary for documentation.

          8. Whats the Huth
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            I work in the nhs. Definitely won’t be allowed to work from home. Not unless outpatients clinics gets cancelled

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Good luck mate.

              Thanks for putting yourself on the line, and hope you're safe as feasibly possible.

            2. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              just now

              This won't mean much but people like me appreciate you more than most. Thank you for everything you guys do

          9. Danno - Emre Canada
            • 5 Years
            just now

            The tube has been fairly quiet this week I reckon but I always avoid the rush hour.

        6. FOO FIGHTER
            10 mins ago

            Anyone with triple Arsenal?

            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              There will be a few after last weeks debacle

            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yep, at least one is Leno

            3. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Yep, I have Leno, Pepe and Saka.

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  just now

                  Damn

            4. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Personally I think they should cancel the Champions League for the next 2 seasons.

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                and Man City should be in the Championship

              2. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                😛

            5. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Sky and BT will have plenty of free slots for a while. Suggestions?

              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Angling

                1. GreennRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Absolutely. If they explain the rules it could get interesting.

                  Kabaddi could also re-emerge as a televisual event.

                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Not sure how fantasy angling would work.

                    1. GreennRed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      The VAR calls would also be interesting.

                    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      J Rod essential

              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Duck, Dive, Dodge!

              3. lespaul
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                I recently saw televised "tag"

              4. Drop the Dendoncker
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Wombles

            6. The Train Driver
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              How come Olympiacos team wasn't quarantined?

              1. Syd.
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Past the 14 day period

            7. ZimZalabim
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              I think the last time any football was suspended or voided would have been 1939. I doubt it will be for 6 years this time.

              So they should just suspend the leagues with no deadline and as soon as its safe to resume, finish the season off even if its in august/september and start the new season after a short break if needed.

              All international football should be pushed back to accommodate the leagues and champions/europa league.

              The euros can be pushed back a year and the friendlies should be called off and nations league can be scrapped or pushed back.

              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                We don't do sensible here

              2. Bubz
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Makes sense

              3. GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Its almost like the last 8 games would work as a decent pre season of sorts

              4. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                No TV money or social media in '39

              5. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Agree with you on this

              6. MOTHRA
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Some good logic there imo.

              7. Whats the Huth
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Makes sense. This is what is likely to happen.

              8. Jarvish Scott Talent
                • 5 Years
                just now

                No League Cup and no FA Cup replays next season and that's 7 GWs for starters

            8. Here Comes The Son ★
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Damn, even the film 'A Quiet Place 2' will have a postponed release date. Complete and utter first world problems but I was buzzing for that.

              1. GreennRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Otherwise the premier will be in a Quiet Place.

                I'll get my jacket......

            9. hsduk101
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Who reckons he got it off the notts forest greek owner??

              1. Whats the Huth
                • 4 Years
                just now

                It’s likely innit

            10. Bath Alty
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Assuming mass postponement happens: Rewind the teams to the state as at last deadline. Chips given back, transfers undone etc. Then lock the game until season restarts. It’s harder if only some games are off

              1. Whats the Huth
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Deadline continues

            11. Graham Zusi's Hair is …
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              No NHL, no NBA, no MLB, no PL, no March madness, no MLS. da hell am i gonna tell my wife i "have" to watch to not do whatever it is that I was supposed to do? Horrible times.

            12. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              So I just remembered I have 200€ on Vardy to score 20 or more at 7.0 odds... Chances he plays and scores on Saturday and then they cancel the season after that?

              I probably dont deserve the money after calling for season cancellation all day 😛

              1. Whats the Huth
                • 4 Years
                just now

                You would get refunded

            13. Whats the Huth
              • 4 Years
              just now

              If season resumes in a few months. Those without a wildcard are screwed

              Likes of Kane and Son will be fit.

            14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              This hit me on a really selfish level. FPL and FFS has always been my favourite escapism in other crazy times just to take my mind of it all for a few minutes.

              Now that this new reality comes crashing in to this escapism it’s a very clear and unsettling indication of the gravity of the situation.

              Hope you’re all well and wash your hands. Stay safe!

