News March 19

No Premier League football before April 30 but plans remain to finish the season

There will be no professional football played in England until the end of April at the earliest, the game’s governing bodies announced on Thursday.

A commitment to finishing the 2019/20 domestic campaign was reiterated, however, with the original June 1 deadline extended “indefinitely” to accommodate any outstanding fixtures.

Those were the two main takeaway points for Fantasy managers from the meeting between the Premier League and other administrative parties earlier today, although, with so much still unknown surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual disclaimers apply.

In a joint statement, the Football Association, the Premier League, EFL, the women’s professional game, the PFA and the LMA said:

We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. 

We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition. 

The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April. 

The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

As things stand in Fantasy Premier League, everything up to and including Gameweek 35 would be affected.

Whether FPL retains the current Gameweek deadlines is another question, however, and there will surely be a further announcement off the back of Thursday’s developments.

So far as we know, the Gameweek 31 deadline – which is set for Friday at 19:00 GMT – will pass as scheduled, with no fixtures taking place but the usual rules surrounding free transfers, points hits and head-to-head scores still applying.

An international break would have followed anyway, so we can likely expect some decision from FPL towers long before Gameweek 32 was originally intended to get underway on April 4.

The two options would be to shift the Gameweek deadlines back to when play resumes (whenever that may be) or to keep as is, thus creating three bumper Gameweeks – including a massive Gameweek 38 – at the season’s end.

That last, increasingly unlikely scenario relies on play actually getting back underway at the start of May, too, which there must be still some doubt about given the projected spread of COVID-19.

Further disruption will potentially occur, then, before we see a ball kicked again.

  1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ban that title

    Open Controls
  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    🙁

    Open Controls
  3. BNMC
      35 mins ago

      This won't be the last postponement, I'm sure

      Open Controls
    • Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Any Everton fans on?

      Open Controls
    • Chucky
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      30 April? Just cancel it already,it won’t be possible this year that’s for sure...

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        It buys them valuable breathing space & a number of extra weeks in which they can gradually start socialising the concept of null & void if necessary

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes but I don’t think it would be possible to resume any sporting activity before vaccine is made available.

          Open Controls
          1. Chucky
            • 6 Years
            just now

            and it could take 12-16 months

            Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          This season has been extended indefinitely by the FA.

          Open Controls
      3. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Pause the FPL, dont make those full blank GWs and wait for a date when (if) next games will be played and than resume.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          At this point I am looking forward to a 9/10x games GW38. It would be a fitting end to a truly bizarre season

          Open Controls
          1. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Im prepared for WC GW 37 and BB GW 38 but thats just stupid.
            Why FPL is doing those blanks GWs? They can add a game in a GW or change deadline (from Sat to Fri few times) so why not change next deadline to April 30 (and than further if needed)

            Open Controls
      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        How’s everyone burning their free transfer this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'm just losing it so that I get my first ever GW rank of 1.

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            I’m going to be the (joint) first person ever to get back to back GW rank of 1.

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Imagine having a GW rank of #1 8 GWs in a row but finishing sub 1m or whatever. It will be a reality for most.

              Open Controls
          2. mikeycee93
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            If you use your free transfer why won't you get a GW Rank of 1?

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Transfers is one of the ways they sort out people with the same rank.

              The less transfers used the better the rank.

              Open Controls
        2. Stram Dunk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          R. Pereira -> AWB

          Open Controls
      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Is it risky using your GW30 and GW31 FT's now to strengthen your team in preparation for the restart of the season (whenever that is) given that an option stated in the article is " to shift the Gameweek deadlines back to when play resumes (whenever that may be)" ?

        Open Controls
        1. Stoichkov#8
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          I hope for some info from FPL before deadline.

          Open Controls
        2. Pooodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          May as well use any you would otherwise lose at least

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            my fear is that they would count as hits, or classified as FT's already used for that GW when the season resumes.

            Open Controls
      6. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        This s basically a holding statement to buy time. If they announce the season is over then I'm pretty sure there will significant knock-on financial implications in terms of broadcast contracts etc. Can't play until an actual vaccine is available, IMO.

        Open Controls
        1. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Why would you need a vaccine to begin playing? We didn’t have a vaccine before the outbreak...

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Are you trolling, or is this a real question?

            Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          That's probable a year, I think they will play when it's deemed safe enough for people in the at risky categories to come back into society.

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Sounds right. We have a virus, which is not seasonal, is highly contagious and can re-infect after you've already had it (i.e. limited immunisation is gained if you've already had it) - the only way the risk is reduced is if there is a vaccine. Otherwise it will just keep circulating the population. The isolation policies adopted all over the world are to try and spread the infection rate over a longer time-period - isolation doesn't offer a cure or remove the threat, only a vaccine can do that.

            Open Controls
      7. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        I think the League Cup should be removed from 20/21 season so that fixtures are a little less congested next season which could potentially allow for a later start date for the 20/21 season and with the EUROs moving to 2021 it means that this season can finish later than usual (mid-July time - which is when the EUROs would have finished).

        Open Controls
      8. SuperMane Returns
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Steve Howey on SSN saying dont give Liverpool the title as its still mathematically possibly for them to lose it. What the actual f.......

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          It's true though.

          Open Controls
        2. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          They shouldn’t give the title to Liverpool. I’d be surprised if many Liverpool fans wanted the title this way either. It would never be accepted socially.

          Open Controls
          1. Pooodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            It would be a bit ridiculous to award them a trophy when they technically haven't won it yet. The only way would be if the league is cancelled but the current standings apply - but that's way more serious for relegation and CL places.

            Personally I think it makes most sense to make sure that this season finishes, and 2020-21 can always be delayed/shortened/modified. I don't really understand the approach of voiding this season just to ensure that 2020-21 starts as normal considering how much is at stake from this season.

            Open Controls
        3. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Maybe they would have won it, maybe they’d have bottled it. But you can’t give them titles based on assumptions. Man Utd probably would have won Europa League so do we get given it just based on that? They need to be consistent with this.

          Open Controls
      9. Trippier Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Maybe PL might consider 20/21 season to be only 19 GWs (each team only playing each other once, toss a coin on Home/Away perhaps), in order to allow reset in August 2021?

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          North and South leagues playing home and away with the winners playing in a two legged PL final.

          Open Controls
      10. Roll The Dyche
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Saddened by Peter Whittingham’s passing. Quality dead ball player. 35 is no age whatsoever 🙁

        Open Controls
      11. La Roja
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        RIP Whittingham 🙁

        Open Controls
      12. Pooodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        One potential option I haven't seen mentioned for FPL would be to have additional gameweeks added after 38, rather than just having 90 fixtures in GW38.

        Presumably once the season gets going again there will be a semblance of structure to it, so you could easily have GW39, 40 etc if the FPL site seems unable to pause the current scheduled gameweeks.

        Open Controls
      13. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice to see they are committed to finishing the season

        Open Controls
      14. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Ayoze to Mount for free no brainer?

        Chelsea have Norwich next

        Open Controls
        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mount may have retired by the time it is played

          Open Controls
          1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
          2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            The answer to any transfer questions is yes, just do it.

            Open Controls
          3. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            No way he is 21 !!!!!

            Open Controls

