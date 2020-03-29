Take our Fantasy Premier League 2019/20 quiz

They can’t all be 4,000-word long-reads on why the form of Ashley Westwood is key to Burnley’s clean sheet potential.

A little distraction and light relief amid the grave events elsewhere in the world can’t go amiss so, with that in mind, we’re launching a weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz while top-flight football is on an enforced break.

We’ll be operating on a season-by-season basis, starting with the current campaign and going backwards in time.

It’s not just FPL points we’re talking about here, however.

We’re harnessing statistics and images from our Members Area, asking questions on underlying numbers as much as Fantasy returns.

It’s just for “fun” (citation needed) and, of course, the answers can be easily enough sourced by accessing the Members Area or the FPL site itself – but where’s the satisfaction in that, we ask you.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions.

We’ll return next week with the 2018/19 campaign.

Results next #1 → Which goalless FPL asset’s expected goal shotmap is this (the bigger the circle, the better the chance)? Dani Ceballos David McGoldrick Dominic Solanke Fred next #2 → Which goalkeeper has conceded the most league goals this season? Jordan Pickford Tim Krul Aaron Ramsdale Ben Foster next #3 → Which player has attempted the most shots without scoring a single league goal this season? Ross Barkley Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Che Adams Emiliano Buendía next #4 → James Maddison and which other FPL asset have scored the most goals from outside the box this season (four)? Harry Wilson Kevin De Bruyne Riyad Mahrez Rúben Neves next #5 → Two players have dropped £0.8m from their FPL starting price. Andriy Yarmolenko is one; who is the other? Christian Pulisic Ryan Fraser Callum Robinson Callum Hudson-Odoi next #6 → How many big chances has Kevin De Bruyne had this season? 12 9 6 3 next #7 → Based on expected goal involvement, who is the biggest “underachiever” this season? Miguel Almirón Raheem Sterling Joelinton Callum Wilson next #8 → Which of these players has gained the most bonus points in 2019/20? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Danny Ings Jamie Vardy Marcus Rashford next #9 → Of players who have made at least one start, who has the best minutes-per-expected goal involvement average? Mohamed Salah Sadio Mané Sergio Agüero Gabriel Jesus next #10 → Whose one assist this season came from the pictured interception-turned-pass made in his own box? Jan Vertonghen David Luiz Yerry Mina Virgil van Dijk next #11 → Who has been fouled the most times (127) this season? Jack Grealish Wilfried Zaha Adama Traoré James Maddison next #12 → Which of these 2019/20 matches saw only five shots registered, the fewest recorded in a Premier League game since detailed shot collection began? Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (GW18) Everton 0-0 Arsenal (GW18) Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth (GW15) Watford 0-0 Sheffield United (GW8) next #13 → Who has been transferred both in and out more times than any other player in FPL this season? Mason Mount Tammy Abraham Teemu Pukki John Lundstram next #14 → Which team has allowed the fewest number of big chances this season (41)? Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers next #15 → Which FPL asset has recorded the most attacking returns (eight) against the ‘big six’ this season? Mohamed Salah Marcus Rashford Teemu Pukki Raúl Jiménez next #16 → Which player has recorded the most FPL points in away matches (87) this season? Trent Alexander-Arnold Roberto Firmino Tammy Abraham Kevin De Bruyne next #17 → Which player has created the most chances in 2019/20 (34) without having registered a single assist? Jonjo Shelvey Fred Patrick van Aanholt Roberto Pereyra next #18 → Who scored a Premier League hat-trick despite recording an xG of just 0.40 in the game in question? Bernardo Silva Ayoze Pérez Christian Pulisic Raheem Sterling next #19 → Who has been substituted off more than any other Premier League player this season (18 times in 21 starts)? Harry Wilson Harvey Barnes Todd Cantwell Ayoze Pérez next #20 → In which Gameweek were more Bench Boost chips used than any other? Gameweek 1 Gameweek 17 Gameweek 24 Gameweek 29 finish

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT