94
Quiz March 29

Take our Fantasy Premier League 2019/20 quiz

94 Comments
Share

They can’t all be 4,000-word long-reads on why the form of Ashley Westwood is key to Burnley’s clean sheet potential.

A little distraction and light relief amid the grave events elsewhere in the world can’t go amiss so, with that in mind, we’re launching a weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz while top-flight football is on an enforced break.

We’ll be operating on a season-by-season basis, starting with the current campaign and going backwards in time.

It’s not just FPL points we’re talking about here, however.

We’re harnessing statistics and images from our Members Area, asking questions on underlying numbers as much as Fantasy returns.

It’s just for “fun” (citation needed) and, of course, the answers can be easily enough sourced by accessing the Members Area or the FPL site itself – but where’s the satisfaction in that, we ask you.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions.

We’ll return next week with the 2018/19 campaign.

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
next
→ Which goalless FPL asset's expected goal shotmap is this (the bigger the circle, the better the chance)?

#1 → Which goalless FPL asset’s expected goal shotmap is this (the bigger the circle, the better the chance)?

next
→ Which goalkeeper has conceded the most league goals this season?

#2 → Which goalkeeper has conceded the most league goals this season?

next
→ Which player has attempted the most shots without scoring a single league goal this season?

#3 → Which player has attempted the most shots without scoring a single league goal this season?

next
→ James Maddison and which other FPL asset have scored the most goals from outside the box this season (four)?

#4 → James Maddison and which other FPL asset have scored the most goals from outside the box this season (four)?

next
→ Two players have dropped £0.8m from their FPL starting price. Andriy Yarmolenko is one; who is the other?

#5 → Two players have dropped £0.8m from their FPL starting price. Andriy Yarmolenko is one; who is the other?

next
1

#6 → How many big chances has Kevin De Bruyne had this season?

next
→Based on expected goal involvement, who is the biggest "underachiever" this season?

#7 → Based on expected goal involvement, who is the biggest “underachiever” this season?

next
Is it time to invest in Arsenal assets after Gameweek 28? 5

#8 → Which of these players has gained the most bonus points in 2019/20?

next
→. Of players who have made at least one start, who has the best minutes-per-expected goal involvement average?

#9 → Of players who have made at least one start, who has the best minutes-per-expected goal involvement average?

next
→Whose one assist this season came from the pictured interception-turned-pass made in his own box?

#10 → Whose one assist this season came from the pictured interception-turned-pass made in his own box?

next
→ Who has been fouled the most times (127) this season?

#11 → Who has been fouled the most times (127) this season?

next
→ Which of these 2019/20 matches saw only five shots registered, the fewest recorded in a Premier League game since detailed shot collection began?

#12 → Which of these 2019/20 matches saw only five shots registered, the fewest recorded in a Premier League game since detailed shot collection began?

next
→ Who has been transferred both in and out more times than any other player in FPL this season?

#13 → Who has been transferred both in and out more times than any other player in FPL this season?

next
→ Which team has allowed the fewest number of big chances this season (41)?

#14 → Which team has allowed the fewest number of big chances this season (41)?

next
→ Which FPL asset has recorded the most attacking returns against the 'big six' this season?

#15 → Which FPL asset has recorded the most attacking returns (eight) against the ‘big six’ this season?

next
The case for Firmino in a Liverpool triple-up for Double Gameweek 24

#16 → Which player has recorded the most FPL points in away matches (87) this season?

next
→ Which player has created the most chances in 2019/20 (34) without having registered a single assist?

#17 → Which player has created the most chances in 2019/20 (34) without having registered a single assist?

next
→ Who scored a Premier League hat-trick despite recording an xG of just 0.40 in the game in question?

#18 → Who scored a Premier League hat-trick despite recording an xG of just 0.40 in the game in question?

next
→ Who has been substituted off more than any other Premier League player this season (18 times in 21 starts)?

#19 → Who has been substituted off more than any other Premier League player this season (18 times in 21 starts)?

next
andy-bench-boost-article 5

#20 → In which Gameweek were more Bench Boost chips used than any other?

finish

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone else not really missing FPL?

    Just want my freedom back, FPL is irrelevant

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      I was at first now I'm not bothered. Obviously I still do certain things out of habit like come on here, but I couldn't give 2 schits about FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Most normal minded people wouldn't even be thinking of fpl in times like this. I am more thinking what to wipe my arse with next time i go to the bog

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Had the very same problem until I decided to become The Sun subscriber.

          Open Controls
    2. International Richard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      FPL is freedom! Freedom to choose the wrong captain every frickin gameweek!

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      https://media.giphy.com/media/y18DW7J6lAUwM/giphy.gif

      Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Pretty gutted as was on for my best rank ever. Was in the top 50, but sadly there’ll be no record of this soon.

      Open Controls
    5. Conor1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Not missing at all. May even give it a miss going forward.

      Open Controls
    6. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Same mate.
      I’m going crazy stuck inside all day.

      I miss fpl, but I’d give it up forever to be able to go outside and be able to work again.

      Open Controls
    7. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Lol nope.

      Open Controls
    8. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      sure we'd all love to press a button that says freedom and health back, fpl gone but there is no such button. Doesn't make someone an inadequate human being for wanting both things back whilst recognising which matters more

      Open Controls
      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Fully agree with this.

        It doesn't have to be one thing or another.

        I miss FPL....I also miss being able to go wherever I like.

        One I miss more than the other, but I miss both - I think that's fine.

        Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Agree 🙂

        Priority is viruse free world of course but agree completely with what you've said.

        Open Controls
    9. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’ve a ridiculously long list of things I miss at this stage, and we’re only 2 weeks in - too many to even list, but off the top of my head:

      The world being open
      Freedom to leave the house
      Not having family members and friends confined to their houses
      Not having to queue to get groceries
      Not having the news dominated by a virus
      Gyms being open
      Sport on TV

      FPL is most definitely on that list of things as well - along with many, many others

      It is really missed, at least for me anyways - there’s no way I’m going to be on an FPL forum in the middle of a pandemic if I consider FPL irrelevant or don’t miss it

      But what the above list of things all have in common is that they are very much first world problems... and there are far less privileged folks in the world who would love to be complaining about having a roof over their heads, having to queue for fresh food & water etc

      This whole thing does shine a light on how thin the veneer that separates us all from chaos really is

      Open Controls
    10. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Is it because i was doing rubbish? Maybe, but i have lots more interests to keep my mind off FPL.

      Like above comments, i come in here and another forum to see if anything interesting is brought up, (topic wise) I'm not coming here for FPL talk (specifically this season) as doesn't exist anymore.

      Reality is, this pandemic takes prescience over anything

      Open Controls
    11. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      All I really want atm is for people to stop dying from this f#cking virus.

      Open Controls
    12. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not sure about you all.

      I need FPL, Football back asap. After corona end of course. But, I'm loosing it !!

      Need distraction from some real life situations 😀

      Open Controls
  2. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 56 mins ago

    7/20

    Beat that suckers

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      5, I win

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      4/20 - the picture in each question gave away too many answers.....

      Open Controls
    3. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Ditto, 7/20

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      9/20, and I was disapointed.

      Open Controls
  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    20/20 - Pretty gutted as there is no record of this.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      RF, but still. At least I got 20.

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Score’s are actually shown on the home page, unlucky with your 3/20

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        I definitely didn't just go to the homepage to check. I swear.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          😛

          So that means you did get 3/20. Decent effort considering how random the questions were.

          ‘Which player bought a peanut butter sandwich before a game in which they went on to record the lowest number of interceptions for a Monday night game’? Da faq...

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 24 mins ago

            Just wait till we get to 2011/12 and I'm asking you about Mark Bunn's save percentage

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 22 mins ago

              😛

              2%?

              Open Controls
              1. Skonto Rigga
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 19 mins ago

                64.3%, off the top of my head

                Open Controls
                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  6 hours, 15 mins ago

                  From memory I think it's 64.4%.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Syd.
                    • 10 Years
                    6 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Who the feck is Mark Bunn

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Must have played for Chelsea

                      Open Controls
  4. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    Well, focusing this comment totally on FPL only; if we're in the same spot in 4 weeks time, I can't see the season being completed. The complexity around everything which is not on the pitch, involving TV contracts, player contracts, footballers fitness, Summer holidays, support staff etc etc sounds mind-boggling. There will be many with agenda's either side of the arguments, which won't help; and then it gets legal.

    So you have to assume the path of least resistance, which I'm not qualified to suggest, anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Covid-19 will need to comply first, then everything can be worked out after.

      Unless governments end up needing to accept the lesser of two evils - virus deaths vs deaths from the measures implemented to stop the spread (e.g. leading to starvation, civil unrest, crime, economic depression, societal collapse etc)

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah, the latter part of your comment is what has startled me in all of this crisis; the fact that dystopian-esqe situations, although always 72 hours away (I think that's the figure of old), is now on the radar. I think the governments getting-in very very early and wanting the upper-hand in this lock-down scenario; although that sounds a little sensationalist, I hope i'm very wrong and it's merely to facilitate social distancing to quell the spread of C-19.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          Current measures is about buying time to discover vaccine (and implement vaccination program), beef up medical capabilities and flatten the curve before domesday scenario becomes an option.

          Open Controls
          1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            I firmly believe with every sinew, we'll get through this and hopefully, come out better the other side, heck, Mike Ashley even apologised in public, who'd have ever thunk that! Stay safe one and all.

            Open Controls
  5. Holmes
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    5/20

    Casuals will win this quiz 😉

    Open Controls
  6. troller
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Gw 30 rank 1

    Open Controls
  7. Back on the horse
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    8/20. Thought that would be rubbish but at least I beat Epic Fail

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      20 is higher than 8 fella. Soz.

      Open Controls
  8. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    7/20 - worse than "Religion - easier"

    Open Controls
  9. Pu-li-sick (sic)
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Damn remember David's quiz on the scoutcast that time? Yikes.

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wrong format at the time, but I reckon a live stream quiz would be well placed at the moment!

      Open Controls
      1. Pu-li-sick (sic)
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        For sure.

        Open Controls
  10. Rhinos
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    8/20

    Thanks to Neale for this bit of escapism, enjoyed it

    Open Controls
  11. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    8/20! Was hoping for double figures...

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Same score for me

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      9/20 for me .... and I'm not even a pro pundit 😉

      Open Controls
  12. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    9/20.
    Surprised by some of those!

    Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    12/20 I started watching premier League at 2010.
    *When I was 7 y.o.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      It's about this season.

      Open Controls
  14. Out of Position
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    14/20 ... Not bad.

    Open Controls
  15. Stranger Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    11/20 I'll take it

    Open Controls
  16. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    9/20 not bad

    Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    This quiz... Just pick the most unlikely sounding answer and you'll do great.

    Open Controls
  18. fedolefan
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    12 / 20

    Who couldn't wait to be done after like 5 questions?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sure post a better one.

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is that why you made up your score?

      Open Controls
  19. laGan1n1
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    the best CB ever

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm49e-plhow

    Open Controls
  20. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Harry Kane: End of June the limit for season. Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don't see too much benefit in that

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52086428

    Do you think that might have something to do with the fact that Spurs look unlikely to qualify for next seasons CL if the season is completed, and are out of all the cup competitions as well ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Maybe so but it might also mean that he might just want to move on with his life and career.

      Who is to say if he will be still playing for Spurs next season?

      Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Maybe he cares more about people than football

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Funny how underachieving teams want to void the season, isn't it?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Harry Kane isn't a team.

        Open Controls
  21. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    6/20

    Lame score but probably reflects accurately how much attention i was paying this season.

    Open Controls
  22. RealVirg
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Now that we British are outside of the EU, why should we be ruled by the clocks moving an hour.

    #Brexit means Brexit

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Cloxit

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      We started daylight saving

      Stop being a fool.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Really?
        Good knowledge.
        Thank you

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Pay back the EU what ye owe them first.

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      S’port are clocks

      Open Controls
  23. zdrojo187
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    8/20

    Open Controls
  24. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    I'll take my 7 outta 20.

    Open Controls
  25. Nightcrawler
    39 mins ago

    10/20

    Some random correct guesses. Probably knew only 4 or 5 max

    Open Controls
  26. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    I had no idea shots on target conceded (teams only) had been added to custom stat tables. Have any more new tick boxes been added recently please?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/?s=members

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/14/new-stats-in-the-ffscout-members-area/

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers TM!

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Was shots on target conceded announced anywhere? I just want to make sure I haven't missed any important tick boxes.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Check out the tick boxes, you've probably need to tick the better ones.

          Open Controls
  27. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    9/20.

    How good was this quiz?! 😀

    Brilliant bit of functionality, an excellent idea and some very clever questions. Well done to all involved.

    Open Controls
  28. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    When is football getting started damn it!!!?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      GW1.

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        So season over?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Need a lot to happen for the season to restart given how bad things are.

          Open Controls
          1. Woy_is_back
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            FPL season void then or do I keep my OR this season?

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Depends if Liverpool win the league and if 1st wins FPL.

              Open Controls
            2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Could be both. OR with an asterix.

              Open Controls
              1. Woy_is_back
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                🙁

                Open Controls
    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Harry Kane, saying finish PL by end of June or scrap it.

      Open Controls
  29. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Read a headline saying new infection figures have dropped for the second day in a row, could be a first glimmer of hope.

    Open Controls
    1. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Did you today's news conference. Talk of 6 months.

      No way this season is getting completed for some time. Or more likely at all

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.